Pep on Haaland: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland is fine when asked about the striker missing a couple of recent games.

“Yep.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked if Erling Haaland is fit

The City boss also said he’d make changes this weekend, with the quick turnaround between the two Real Madrid games in mind.

“We cannot play the same 11, same 11, same 11, every three days. That is not going to happen. Of course, there will be changes, but not thinking about [the return leg against Madrid].” – Pep Guardiola

The only three absentees in midweek were Rico Lewis (ankle) and longer-term injury victims Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle), although Kovacic is now training again.

Lewis has been sidelined since Gameweek 27.