West Ham v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between West Ham United and Manchester City.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 14 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WEST HAM
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|29
|60
|+32
|WWWWD
|18th
|West Ham
|29
|28
|-19
|WDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):