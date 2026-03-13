West Ham v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between West Ham United and Manchester City.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 29 60 +32 WWWWD 18th West Ham 29 28 -19 WDDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):