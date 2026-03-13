Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?

13 March 2026 96 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Despite starting and playing 90 minutes, Erling Haaland (£14.6m) disappointed the many millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with a blank against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 29. The Norwegian was once again outscored by his teammate, Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m).

The likes of Joao Pedro (£7.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) all rewarded those who dared to be different with a minimum of eight points. The former especially did so, delivering a season-defining haul of 19 points thanks to a hat-trick at Villa Park.

So, in Gameweek 30, with Manchester City in the middle of a UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid, is it time to look away from Haaland? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all enjoying home fixtures.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Fernandes and Haaland are nigh-on inseparable atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. In what is by far the closest vote of the season so far, both players are hovering around 18% backing. The Man United man currently holds the number one spot, although that could change by deadline.

In third and fourth spot, Ekitike and Semenyo are engaged in a similarly close battle for bronze, with the latter completing the podium at the time of writing. Semenyo is the top-scoring midfielder in the game, while Ekitike notched 15 points in his last home match.

Elsewhere, three other players have managed more than 5% support: Pedro, Gabriel (£7.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m). The former two players recorded double-digit hauls in Gameweek 29, while Tavernier faces whipping boys Burnley this weekend.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

96 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hey guys, are there any articles that discuss chip strategies and blank/DGW’s? TIA

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  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    I'm doing Haaland>Ekitike on account of having ;

    4 FTs
    All chips
    Deadending into GW31
    7 GW31 blankers & Keane so need to sell blankers anyway
    No Liverpool
    Bruno(c) so it's not all in
    West Ham should play better at home than Spurs away from recent form
    We don't know if Haaland plays
    We do know with a reasonable degree of certainty Ekitike plays

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably doing the same

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      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Might even bring Virgil in too. It's just a risk that either get injured.

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  3. Eric Banternaaa
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya
    Munoz | Hill | Andersen
    Palmer | Sboz | Bruno | Wilson
    Haaland | Ekitike (C) | Thiago

    Dubravka | Rogers | Shaw | Esteve

    1FT 0.5ITB. All chips left.

    Chip Strategy: WC GW32, BB DGW33, FH BGW34, TC GW36/DGW36

    Thought s on Munoz to VVD?
    Correct Starting 11?

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    if anderson scores another goal or 2, gonna have to start considering him for captaincy lol. what is this season

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good bench boost potential?

    Verbruggen
    VVD, Gabriel, Munoz
    BrunoF, Semenyo, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Ekitike, JP, Thiago

    Dubravka, Szobo, Kayode, Rodon

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes if happy with 12-15 points

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    2. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      yes it is

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  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Got 2 fts

    A) Haaland + Raul > Ekitike + JP
    B) Haaland + Stach > Ekitike + Wirtz/Szobs

    Thanks

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B. I think Raul will be a good option for the next 2

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  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    I was going to get rid of Munoz next week, but playing bench boost this week.

    Keep Munoz or transfer to VVD.

    Don’t think I’ll get a better bench boost than:
    Petrovic - Burnley a
    Rayan - Burnley a
    Andersen - Forest a
    Alderete - Brighton H

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    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Get VVD.

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  8. Sho-kun
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rogers -> Tavenier?

    All chips available

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  9. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    How likely to start is Gakpo ? I’m thinking of getting him in for Wilson. Can’t afford Wirtz and already have Ekiteke.

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  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Roll FT & make 2FTs next week to field 11
    Or
    B) Haaland & Kroupi —> Ekitike & Pedro (2FTs)

    Verbruggen
    Timber* Gabriel* VDB
    Bruno Mbuemo Sarr* Dango Enzo
    Haaland* Thiago

    Areola Munoz* Andersen Kroupi
    (3FTs & 2.7itb)

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B is easily the best option. Did that move myself yesterday. Kroupi can't be relied upon for consistent minutes, a Liverpool attacker is a must for Spurs this week, and JP's hauls have hurt.

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  11. mikeblue97
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Hill
    B) Guehi
    ?

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  12. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who's most nailed this GW out of Ajer, Collins and van den Berg?

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  13. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are most people not using free hit next GW31?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I think most of can navigate it with FTs

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  14. Skengzema
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Do Arsenal and City have a DGW soon to make up for next week? Im thinking to Free Hit for 31 since I have triple city and triple arsenal

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  15. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Who's the best defender to bring in for my bench boost this week? Will also need him to cover BGW31 and also play in GW32 when I'll likely bench Guehi and Chalobah.

    Current defence is Gabriel, Virgil, Chalobah, Guehi and Heaven who I will upgrade for my BB. Can afford any defender.

    A - Konate
    B - Hill
    C - Senesi
    D - Maguire
    E - Van den Berg

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  16. Pompey5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Would you do Mbeumo to Wirtz? Have got 3 FT

    Dub
    Gabriel VVD Richards
    Bruno Rice Mbeumo Wilson Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago

    Sanchez Krupi Senesi Heaven

    Also tempted to do Haaland and Krupi to Ekitike and Pedro and bench Wilson as it looks like he is out.

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