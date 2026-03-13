Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?

Despite starting and playing 90 minutes, Erling Haaland (£14.6m) disappointed the many millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with a blank against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 29. The Norwegian was once again outscored by his teammate, Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m).

The likes of Joao Pedro (£7.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) all rewarded those who dared to be different with a minimum of eight points. The former especially did so, delivering a season-defining haul of 19 points thanks to a hat-trick at Villa Park.

So, in Gameweek 30, with Manchester City in the middle of a UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid, is it time to look away from Haaland? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all enjoying home fixtures.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Fernandes and Haaland are nigh-on inseparable atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. In what is by far the closest vote of the season so far, both players are hovering around 18% backing. The Man United man currently holds the number one spot, although that could change by deadline.

In third and fourth spot, Ekitike and Semenyo are engaged in a similarly close battle for bronze, with the latter completing the podium at the time of writing. Semenyo is the top-scoring midfielder in the game, while Ekitike notched 15 points in his last home match.

Elsewhere, three other players have managed more than 5% support: Pedro, Gabriel (£7.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m). The former two players recorded double-digit hauls in Gameweek 29, while Tavernier faces whipping boys Burnley this weekend.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks