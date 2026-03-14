FPL Gameweek 30: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Gameweek 30 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE