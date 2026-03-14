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FPL Gameweek 30: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

14 March 2026 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Gameweek 30 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

DefCon Gameweek 30
DefCon Gameweek 30
DefCon Gameweek 30
DefCon Gameweek 30
DefCon Gameweek 30

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

West Ham United1 – 1Manchester City
Chelsea0 – 1Newcastle United
Arsenal2 – 0Everton
Sunderland0 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley0 – 0Bournemouth
30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    The gameweek lies in your hands, Morgan...

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    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Plus Mbeumo

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  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Time to get rid of the big man?

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Niall Quinn?

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    2. EffPeeEll
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Trump?
      Hell yeah!

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    3. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think I’ll go without on WC32

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    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Defo

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  3. Skout
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best players to bring in? Will prob WC32 so can go for 1 week punts
    5FTs, 0.9itb

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Thiaw
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Petrovic Stach Rodon Reinildo

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Already have the best captain in Thiaw. So you can afford to live a little. Burn/Hall & Gordon would be my next picks.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      semenyo/haaland to mgw/ekitike unless you dont want to lose value in them

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      1. Skout
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Will lose quite a bit in Semenyo but will prob get rid of Haaland

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  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    I keep forgetting I own Rice

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    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      How much kg?

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  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    palmer 5bps off clean sheet keeping defenders and 1 bonus, kinda sums up his match. wasnt his day ugh

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  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Need def plus 2 others for gw31 b4 wc32? Thinking Thiaw then 2 from wilson, thiago, gordon or warkins?any others?

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  7. HurriKane
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    City had a settled team blowing away oppositions in November and December which scored 26 goals in 9 games at average of 3 goals a game.

    Doku Haaland Cherki
    (Rjeinders/Foden) Bilva
    ------- Nico G -----
    O'Reily Dias Gvardiol Nunes
    Donnarumma

    At start of 2026 Pep just had to be clever and upset the balance by changing a working combination.

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  8. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    If you were whining earlier today about the cartel having news that Haaland wouldn’t start, give yourself an uppercut.

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      I was apart of a different cartel that got news of his blank, so I sold him.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Much like the cartel I sold because the model told me to. Sold him for Bowen, model likes his assists, defcon and 0.01% chance of them winning a pen and him converting.

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      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Me too
        Only for me to then curse João Pedro who has been killing my rank week in week out!

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Went for Thiago, but brought in JP for Guiu

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  9. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Nunes to:
    A - Thiaw
    B - Hall
    C - Dalot
    D - Someone else

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

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  10. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    25 defconners from 5 games and they got those thresholds spot on this year lol

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  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Remove the MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE section from the scoreboard articles.

    None of the links work properly, haven't done for ages. No one cares.

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  12. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    FPL general laughing... picking a meme strategy and it's been the best strategy since Christmas

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  13. Bob_the_builder
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    So far got my benched players right with Rice and Chalobah. Harry Wilson left who I benched thinking he might not start and get a cameo appearance only

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  14. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    1. Dango to MGW? ( Keen on this one )
    2. Brobbey to someone?
    3. Roll

    3 FT, 2.3 ITB. Got 11 players to field. Any thoughts? Cheers 🙂

    Dub

    Hill Tark VVD Gudm

    Bruno Mbeumo Wilson Dango

    Bowen Brobbey

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  15. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/15/fpl-notes-timber-injury-gabriel-defcon-moyes-coy-on-absences

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  16. I have no Wirtz
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Kelleher Roefs*
      Thiaw Virgil Gabriel* O’Reilly* Munoz*
       BrunoF Mbeumo Dango Rayan  Semenyo*
      Ekitike Thiago Haaland* 

      Got 5 blankers. which 2 should be replaced?

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