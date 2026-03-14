West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland, Semenyo + O’Reilly start

Manchester City’s trip to West Ham United is the final Premier League fixture of the day.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

The Cityzens go into tonight’s match 10 points adrift of Arsenal, although they do have two games in hand on the league leaders, including this one.

TEAM NEWS

And Pep Guardiola has gone strong with his team selection as he attempts to peg back the Gunners’ advantage.

Owners of Marc Guehi, Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland can breathe a sigh of relief as their players all start.

Guardiola has, however, made three changes to the City XI from the midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku drop to the bench, with Savinho absent entirely.

Width is restored at full-back as Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri return to the side, while Omar Marmoush also comes in.

Abdukodir Khusanov shifts over to centre-half.

As for the Hammers, Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes from Gameweek 29.

Crysencio Summerville is injured, while Callum Wilson drops to the bench.

Nuno is going defence-first by adding a third centre-half in the shape of Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Pablo is in for Wilson.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Pablo, Castellanos, Bowen.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Potts, Kante, Mayers.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Semenyo, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Haaland, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Reijnders, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Nico, Foden.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: