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West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland, Semenyo + O’Reilly start

14 March 2026 197 comments
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Manchester City’s trip to West Ham United is the final Premier League fixture of the day.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

The Cityzens go into tonight’s match 10 points adrift of Arsenal, although they do have two games in hand on the league leaders, including this one.

TEAM NEWS

And Pep Guardiola has gone strong with his team selection as he attempts to peg back the Gunners’ advantage.

Owners of Marc Guehi, Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland can breathe a sigh of relief as their players all start.

Guardiola has, however, made three changes to the City XI from the midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku drop to the bench, with Savinho absent entirely.

Width is restored at full-back as Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri return to the side, while Omar Marmoush also comes in.

Abdukodir Khusanov shifts over to centre-half.

As for the Hammers, Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes from Gameweek 29.

Crysencio Summerville is injured, while Callum Wilson drops to the bench.

Nuno is going defence-first by adding a third centre-half in the shape of Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Pablo is in for Wilson.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Pablo, Castellanos, Bowen.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Potts, Kante, Mayers.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Semenyo, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Haaland, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Reijnders, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Nico, Foden.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
197 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bigtiggs
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Haaland is shite, time to offload him

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  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    What a result for Arsenal, that’s it now surely

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      a cl ref would still blow up right on 93:59

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If he wears the wrong vest

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  3. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Haaland does the Mavropanos challenge

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    pass bowen!

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  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    skied by guehi

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  6. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kante On

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  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wtf is going on with this extra extra added time?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Timing

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  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    spurs are deep deep in the mud if they don't start scrapping for points

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  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    A semenyo to salah (have etikite)
    B mane to Bowen

    Cheers 🙂

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  10. Absolutely Muñozed
      27 mins ago

      any chance Wilson doesn't feature? I have Thiaw on bench

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    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      england try!

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Successfully?

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        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          nope 😥

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    • Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haaland leaves the template tonight, then

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sell Haaland > Pedro/Jimenez, or Semenyo > Gordon to make a full starting XI

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Haaland is in worse form

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      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Left it already when the content creators sold this GW

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    • nanxun
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sure it's already been noted, but Gabbie's extra defcon's jammy. 🙂

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        90%+ EO rather meaningless unless for ML

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      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        nice. look at his returns. why did i never captain him ffs lol 🙂

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      3. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's in the FPL rules
        Something to do with "Mark's Law"

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      4. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Now if they could find another 8 for Nunes, that would be great...

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    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I don't think I'll buy Haaland again this season, even if City gets a double.

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah. Palmer Bruno Ekitike for me, it seems

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      What a day

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      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What a day for France indeed.

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    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Damn, Timber CS would give me green arrow

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      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Annoying, particularly when there are a lot of Gabriel + Raya owners
        Was tracking quite well on defcon too

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    • Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      England did they’re very best for us anyway 😆

      That dodgy yellow before HT was a massive swing, France barely deserved it really, but some game nonetheless!

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      1. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        a penalty at the death must've been frustrating

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      2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        France were lucky.

        Pretty much like Arse, not brlliant, rather boring and strong at set pieces.

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    • shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Got away with selling Haaland yay
      Crazy game of rugger nerves are shot to threads lol

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    • Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Man city's next 5 fixtures are insane

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good or bad?

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        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          bad, real madrid(cl) arsenal cup final then liverpool(fac) then chelsea away and then arsenal in the league

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    • jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Inital thoughts on next week? 0.3TB 3FT.

      Sanchez
      Gudmundsson Alderete Munoz*
      Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike Thiago

      Dubravka Gabriel* Haaland* Timber*

      A) Munoz to Andersen (no bench)
      B) Munoz and Enzo to Andersen and Gordon (no bench)
      C) Munoz, Timber, Enzo to VVD, Andersen + Gordon (Gudmundsson bench)

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    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Best 6N in a long while. Meanwhile score of Liv Spurs. Spurs to get a walloping?

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    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Need Wilson and DCL to show up tomorrow

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