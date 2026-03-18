Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 30 team reveals – Sofascore

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 30 is coming so our experts share their latest team, thoughts and strategies ahead of the deadline.
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@TheCrisk
NOTES
- I’m happy with my team from a fixtures point of view, but AC Milan’s performance against Lazio – along with Davide Bartesaghi not starting that match – puts me off the Milan wing-back.
- Since I need to use a transfer to avoid burning one, I’m comfortable doubling up on Juventus defenders. Juventus are out of the cups and have a couple of decent fixtures ahead, with games against Sassuolo and Genoa.
@Wojtfc
NOTES
- I missed the deadline last week, which didn’t massively backfire, but it’s still frustrating. The plan was to sell Sebastiano Esposito and bring in Federico Bonazzoli, but since that didn’t happen, I’m now looking to keep Esposito and make moves elsewhere.
- The team looks strong on paper this week, so I can either play it safe or take a bit of a gamble. The player I really like but can’t get in with one move is Martin Baturina. To bring him in, I’d need to sell either Nico Paz or Jacobo Ramon – both still very good assets.
- If I sell Paz, it’s straightforward: Paz to Baturina, and Palestra to Gleison Bremer. If I go the Ramon route, it would be Ramon to Bremer and Domenico Berardi to Baturina.
- Most likely, I will keep things simple this week: sell Palestra for Bremer and roll the second transfer.
@Cosminalx5
NOTES
- It’s a rare occasion where all my players are fit, and I’ve got no suspensions either, so the plan right now is to roll.
- There’s an international break after this Gameweek, so having two free transfers puts me in a strong position to deal with any injuries that might come up. Of course, if any news drops before the deadline about players being unavailable, I’ll use a free transfer to move them on.
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- I currently have two free transfers, but there is an international break after the next round. Ideally, I want two free transfers for that.
- My punt on Jamie Vardy didn’t work, but I have limited budget to make a big change in one move. However, I think I’m going to bring in Torino’s Giovanni Simeone. He’s scored two in his previous three, minutes are good, and Torino face Cremonese, Pisa and Verona in three of their next four games.
- Overall, I’m very happy with the squad, but as we approach the end of the season, I’ll be looking to bring in some differentials.
- Good luck this week!