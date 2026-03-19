Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 31 players to buy – whatever your Wildcard strategy

19 March 2026 44 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
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In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks at the players you should be considering in Gameweek 31, whether you’re playing Wildcard in Gameweek 32 or later in the season.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

As time passes, we get more and more information about potential blanks and doubles beyond Gameweek 31. Of course, a lot also depends on whether Crystal Palace progress or not in their UEFA Conference League tie on Thursday but most of the information you can view here.

Now, largely speaking, what you do this week is also a little dictated by chip strategy and what you do in the future (if you have a Wildcard in hand). I’ll also give my two cents about what you can do if you don’t have a Wildcard in hand at the end of the article.

THE THREE CHIP STRATEGIES

FPL 2025/26: Double chips as Assistant Manager gets the boot Gameweek 31 players

Three of the chip strategies currently being contemplated, provided most of the doubles fall in Gameweek 33 and blanks fall in Gameweek 34, are:

  1. Wildcard in Gameweek 32, Bench Boost in Gameweek 33, Free Hit in Gameweek 34
  2. Wildcard in Gameweek 35, Free Hit in Gameweek 33
  3. Wildcard Gameweek 33, Free Hit in Gameweek 34, Bench Boost in Gameweek 36

A lot of this largely depends on your own team, which I tried contextualising in my previous article, here.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD V GAMEWEEK 35 WILDCARD: TRANSFER TARGETS

FPL notes: Wilson update, did Andersen or Anderson get 'DefCon'? 3

Now, if you are looking at a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, your transfer targets this week may differ from those you’d be considering if you’re looking at a Gameweek 32 Wildcard.

If you’re set on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard, you can look at picks from Fulham, Newcastle United or even Chelsea without wondering too much about the future.

If you’re looking at a Gameweek 35 Wildcard (which might mean a Gameweek 33 Free Hit), this is what your Fixture Ticker might look like:

Gameweek 31 players

Long story short, if you’re playing a later Wildcard, you will be looking at players who have decent matches in Gameweeks 31 and 32 and an unaffected fixture in Gameweek 34.

That would immediately rule out Newcastle United players, as they will likely blank in Gameweek 34. They have an important derby against Sunderland on Sunday, followed by a trip to Crystal Palace. I do feel like the likes of Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) are some of the better picks for this week in isolation, as Sunderland have posted the second-lowest xG in the league in the last six matches. Thiaw also possesses a potent set-piece threat, has decent DefCon potential (which he should clock against Sunderland, who love to hoof) and offers reasonable clean sheet prospects as well.

If you’re hunting for defenders and need someone who plays in Blank Gameweek 34 as well, then you’re looking at someone like Joachim Andersen (£4.5m). He has a decent fixture against Burnley at home in Gameweek 31 and a home tie against Aston Villa in Gameweek 34. The Villans sit bottom of the league for xG in the last six matches.

There are other, punty options who might not have the best fixture this week but have decent matches over Gameweeks 31, 32 and 34.

Manchester United (bou, LEE, BRE)

The likes of Harry Maguire (£4.4m) or Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) are reasonable options if you trust Manchester United to keep a clean sheet or two (which is always difficult for us United fans!). Dalot has been making some eye-catching forward runs of late, with Luke Shaw (£4.5m) sitting back, but his finishing ability still needs a lot of work. That said, only Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal and Manchester City have conceded fewer xG than Manchester United in the last six games.

Tottenham Hotspur (NFO, sun, wol)

Yes, yes, I know Spurs haven’t inspired confidence of late and sit in the bottom two for xG conceded in the last six matches. However, I’m only citing the punty alternates if you’re Wildcarding later. The fixtures are pretty decent over this period and Spurs now have all of Pedro Porro (£5.1m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) back. Romero is pretty good for set pieces and bonus points but there’s always a high chance for a card, too.

I did preface by saying there were alternate punty teams but with the Wildcard in the back pocket, the threshold for risk always goes higher.

To summarise, I’d say that if Wildcarding in Gameweek 32, I would go for a Newcastle United defender (I see only one goal in the derby) this week. If Wildcarding later, I’d look at Fulham, United or Spurs based on when you need to play/bench your defenders in those games.

With attackers, I really like the Fulham v Burnley match-up as I expect that to be a basketball-y game. Burnley sit bottom three for xGC in the last six matches and Harry Wilson (£6.0m) did clock his 16-point haul against the Clarets in the reverse fixture, when he delivered three attacking returns in a game full of goals.

When it comes to the Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) vs Wilson debate, in this case, I do prefer Wilson, whether you’re picking for one week or three.

IF YOU’VE ALREADY PLAYED YOUR WILDCARD…

­FPL notes: Gordon + Woltemade poor, Wolves’ defensive improvement

I did mention that I’d throw some advice for non-Wildcarders, as well.

With Newcastle out of Europe and having a good end to the season, I do think that they are solid purchases for the long term, as long as you are sorting Blank Gameweek 34 out. The likes of Thiaw and Gordon are good buys and you’d only hope that the latter decides to bring his European form into the league. His being a striker, on penalties, in that team, with a potential double in Gameweek 33, is a pretty attractive proposition.

BEWARE LIVERPOOL ROTATION IN GAMEWEEK 32

FPL notes: Slot explains Ekitike benching + Richarlison threat

One last thing I would like to mention with regards to Liverpool is that they have got the Wednesday-Tuesday turnaround for their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The home game against Fulham in Gameweek 32 is between the two European games, which might lead to some rotation/managed minutes.

It is worth mentioning that both Liverpool and Spurs showed a lot of spark in their European games last night, and I wonder if this translates into better league form, especially in attack.

Whether Liverpool play or not in Gameweek 34 depends on their FA Cup tie against Manchester City. If they beat City, they blank.

That is all from me today. If you want more, you can catch this week’s episode of The FPL Wire here:

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    2FT, 0.0 ITB. Below moves good to go?

    Richards + Semenyo -> Thiaw + Gordon

    Dubravka
    Virgil RICHARDS Hill
    Bruno SEMENYO Rogers MGW Wilson
    J.Pedro (c) Thiago

    Raya Rodon Haaland Gabriel

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    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yup - though obv wait til this eve to make sure City blank

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  2. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Any suggestions for transfers or roll? 1FT £0.1 ITB (No WC left)
    A) Haaland to Ekitike
    B) Timber to ___
    C) Roll & play 10

    Verbruggen
    Hill Cash Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Wilson Semenyo
    Pedro Thiago
    (Dub Timber Gabriel Haaland)

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    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Get 11 with FTs

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  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    O'Reilly to Andersen gives me this 11

    Petrovic
    Rodon, Hill, Aldrete, Andersen
    Bruno, Palmer, Rogers, LeFee,
    Ekitike, Thiago

    Dub, Gabriel, Semenyo, Haaland

    3FT, 0.6m ITB

    WC32. Should I use my FTs to strengthen it ? I'd lose 0.2m getting Haaland back

    A) Rogers to Gordon (or Wilson)
    B) LeFee to Anderson
    C) Aldrete to Dalot
    D) Haaland, Rogers & LeFee to Joao Pedro, Gordon & Wilson (bench Aldrete)

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  4. RealSocialDads
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Made a bit of an error and used up all my FTs last week, leaving me with

    9 + Mukiele + 1FT

    Who would you lose out of these:

    A. Haaland
    B. Semenyo
    C. O'Reilly
    D. Gabriel

    And would you take a hit to replace Mukiele:

    1. Yes
    B. No

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      WC32? Need to see how Palace do tonight.
      Gabriel would be the last to sell.
      Which one of the City players would you not want back if DGW32/33?

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  5. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    4ft and 2.8itb

    Kelleher
    VVD Andersen Rodon
    Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Wilson Anderson
    Thiago

    Dubravka; Haaland, Mane, Gabriel, Timber

    Not yet 100% decided I will wildcard in gw32.
    A. Timber -> Thiaw. Have no bench
    B. Timber + Mane -> Thiaw + Bowen/Pedro. Bench Rodon

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  6. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Most likely upside on which transfer, for GW 31 only?

    A) Keane -> Van de Ven
    B) Xhaka -> Gordon
    C) Onana -> Szoboszlai

    Whichever player I sell, the other 2 I'll have to start...

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  7. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Timber Dorgu Rayan (keeping and playing Enzo) to Thiaw Andersen Gordon? Thiaw Andersen could be also Hall Tete etc.

    Is Gordon still an option or rather consider MGW, or sell Haaland for Thiago/Bowen and keep Rayan?

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  8. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Palmer and Maguire or Wilson and Anderson

    On FH33

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Fulham with that plan.

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  9. Sfowl123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best one week punt?

    Gabriel to Thiaw?
    Semenyo to Wilson?
    Semenyo to Gordon?
    Someone else?

    Have more value built up in Semenyo than Gabriel, but not too concerned about that.

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    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Has to be Wilson

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  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Who to start here???

    A- Darlow(Brentford home)
    Or
    B- Kelleher(Leeds away)

    And

    1- Hill(United home)
    Or
    2- Rodon(Brentford home)

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Id probably go B and 1 but honestly feels like 6 of one and half a dozen of the other for Hill vs Rodon. Both probably concede but Hill better for DEFCON I think.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!!!! Realy close isn’t it!!

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Close call in both cases.
      Maybe back the home team in Leeds vs Brentford, though it also makes sense to play Kelleher if you have a Brentford attacker and go all-in.
      Rodon has much better CS odds than Hill. Hill is better for DC. I imagine you have Bruno, so you'll have attacker vs defender no matter which of the two you play. Maybe Rodon by a smidge.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!! Really close! Yeah good idea!! Kelleher will deffo start…. Currently starting Hill but undecided!! Have Salah so might end up being irrelevant!! Rodon bit of goal threat too!! Think il start him with Hill first sub

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  11. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    "Three of the chip strategies currently being contemplated..."

    Potential 4th chip strategy: If City beat Liverpool, DGW34 could end up having only two extra fixtures, which would make BB33 possible without the need for WC32, assuming one has enough FT. Something like BB33, FH34, WC35.

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      DGW33*, not 34

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    2. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why would DGW33 only have two extra fixtures if City beat Liverpool? Just explain that for those that might not understand.

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      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Burnley vs City could stay in 34, but that's far from guaranteed.
        The only teams to double in that case would be Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea.

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour ago

          They would just add City vs Palace.

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          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            55 mins ago

            Palace play on Monday, so they'd have to reschedule that as well. It could happen, but it's not a given either.

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      3 extra games likely in DGW33

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  12. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Semenyo owners what's your plan?

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    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Just benching him this week. Keeping otherwise as he is one of the only consistent players these days.

      or did I miss something? Do Man City have another blank or something? or is he injured?

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  13. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Torn between thiaw or hall?

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    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Either tbh. I'd probably get Thiaw because he's getting more DC points these days, but also seems to be the one scoring too. If you are ahead of your rival, get the same as them. If you are chasing, get someone different.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ok cheers

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  14. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Allisson (Dubravka)
    Virgil Senesi Rodon (Gabriel Guehi)
    Bruno (c) Palmer Wilson Anderson (Semenyo)
    Joao Pedro Thiago Bowen

    I'm good to go at least for this week right?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Defo

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  15. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    No WC left

    A) Porro
    B) Rodon

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B - A appears to include a Spurs player

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

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  16. Steiner
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bit stuck here.

    1 free transfer, all chips intact, planning to hold chips for later weeks.

    Sánchez
    Heaven not likely to play
    Hill
    Rodon
    Palmer
    Anderson
    Tavernier
    Bruno Fernandes
    João Pedro
    Thiago
    Haaland - blank

    Bench:
    Dúbravka
    Semenyo - blank
    O’Reilly - blank
    Gabriel - blank

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      You’re sort of similar to me below. Depends if you want to stick it out with Haaland or not with upcoming doubles.

      I guess with WC you could still get him back either though

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  17. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do I need to use my FT here?

    Kelleher
    Virgil, Mukiele, Hill
    Palmer, Bruno (C), Rayan, KDH
    Thiago, Ekitike, Pedro

    I had Rayan > Wilson in my head earlier on but feel like there’s bigger issues, have some bad fixtures there and mins risk in Ekitike.

    Would prefer build up an extra FT to try prepare for DGW and just negotiate this week with what I have. Literally no bench at all either btw.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Also no WC

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    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar team to what I have this week. Am considering shipping Rayan for Gordon with a FT as think he’s a better option longer term as well as this week. Getting Wilson in for Rayan is equally a good move. Rayan has been non-existent when I have watched him and I really should have done more research before I bought him.

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        But maybe wait on Mukiele news before making any moves

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  18. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/19/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-30-2
    The latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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  19. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    This is my current team I have 1ft and 1.9 itb, anything I could do?

    Dubravka
    Vvd, andersen, chalobah
    Wilson, wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Anderson, odango
    Thiago, ekiteke

    Bench, verbruggan, van hecke, haaland, Gabriel

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