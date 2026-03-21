Fulham v Burnley team news: Raul benched, Tete out

Thanks to the EFL Cup final and some rejigging from the broadcasters, there’s just the one Premier League fixture taking place at 3pm GMT today: Fulham v Burnley.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that started in the stalemate at Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

One is enforced at right-back as Timothy Castagne comes in for the injured Kenny Tete.

The other alteration is a significant one in attack as Rodrigo Muniz replaces Raul Jimenez, who drops to the bench.

Popular Gameweek 31 picks Harry Wilson and Joachim Andersen start, as expected.

The Burnley team news is as straightforward as it comes: they’re unchanged from last weekend.

Martin Dubravka, usually bench fodder but someone who will be started by more FPL managers than usual in this Blank Gameweek, is between the posts for the Clarets.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Bobb, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Jimenez, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Sessegnon, Diop, Smith Rowe.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman, Mejbri, Laurent, Ward-Prowse, Foster, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Broja, Barnes.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: