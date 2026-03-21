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Fulham v Burnley team news: Raul benched, Tete out

21 March 2026 95 comments
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Thanks to the EFL Cup final and some rejigging from the broadcasters, there’s just the one Premier League fixture taking place at 3pm GMT today: Fulham v Burnley.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that started in the stalemate at Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

One is enforced at right-back as Timothy Castagne comes in for the injured Kenny Tete.

The other alteration is a significant one in attack as Rodrigo Muniz replaces Raul Jimenez, who drops to the bench.

Popular Gameweek 31 picks Harry Wilson and Joachim Andersen start, as expected.

The Burnley team news is as straightforward as it comes: they’re unchanged from last weekend.

Martin Dubravka, usually bench fodder but someone who will be started by more FPL managers than usual in this Blank Gameweek, is between the posts for the Clarets.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Bobb, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Jimenez, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Sessegnon, Diop, Smith Rowe.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman, Mejbri, Laurent, Ward-Prowse, Foster, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Broja, Barnes.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

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95 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Wilson time!

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Backed goal, brace, hattrick, assist & goal & assist. Should pay for tonight's takeaway.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        You can’t lose

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Did you cap him?

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      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        No, i went with Bruno.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ditto

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  2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Are Liverpool the new Spurs guys? haha

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      After the summer spend I’m surprised someones not been sacked

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ekitike back to Haaland or Bowen

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    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      i can't see the point in any transfers, they're all $hit

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Ekitike > Welbeck surely the move now? 😆

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    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      At this rate, Kroupi. But will he double in 33 though

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        I’ve heard worse ideas

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  4. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would be nice to see one of Brighton or Brentford sneak into ucl

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  5. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anyone else with no Wilson?

    I went MGW & Anderson instead.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yep, went with Gordon. Regret it before it’s even started.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Liverpool next Gw put me off as well, when will I learn that isn’t necessarily a bad fixture anymore!

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Wilson scored vs Pool earlier in the season

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          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            No point telling me that now

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        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Yeah perhaps it's a suicidal move. Let's hope for damage limitation

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        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Pool are shockingly bad, today it looked like Spurs

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      2. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        I have-a the buyers remorse

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    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A lot of fpl "pros" have Anderson over Wilson

      I personally find that too boring to own, with limited ceiling for a short term pick

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hoping for DCs is tedious business

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      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        But Andersson is pretty attacking nowadays

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  6. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Only one Saturday 3pm game. Wilson, Anderson and Dubravka are going to keep this article alive. Otherwise it wouldn't make it past the first page

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Let’s hope for a sweet sweet Wilson blank

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    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      My only transfer this week was Bassey in, need a hat trick

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    3. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      1-1 draw with muniz and anyone from burnley score hopefully..

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Please god

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    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Got, got, got

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Points, need

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  7. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    any defcon points for Virgil & Szoboszlai?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah both

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      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 10 Years
        just now

        small comforts

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  8. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wilson hattie. Subbed off. Dubravka pen save from Raul. That or I'm deleting the app.

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Why would Wilson need to get subbed off? Raul is on pens either way.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        On the bench...

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      You can add Wilson scoring from the rebound after Dub saves Raul pen.

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Burnley goal is all I ask, plenty of FH with multiple Fulham defence.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah that Fulham CS needs to go

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  10. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Benched Welbeck!

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      *puke*

      Up there with me benching DCL two GWs in a row through his goal and brace earlier on.

      Feel like I might be sleeping on Welbeck again though, could be as good as anyone, got a steady month or so out of him earlier on in the season

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  11. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    The fact that Van Dijk got most of his defcons while Liverpool were chasing perfectly exemplifies what an embarrassing performance that was from them.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      If I watched the final 20 mins not knowing the score I'd 100% have thought pool were leading

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      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah, it wasn't just the typical lack of urgency, legs were completely gone, too. That 2nd half was a new low in an already poor season for them.

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  12. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    No Fulham players. Sofa time

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hon Burnley

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Come on BUR!

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  13. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    The reverse fixture was the first time I owned Wilson, and he's been in my team since

    Another 16 pointer please

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  14. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    I need Wilson to blank, Burnley to score, and KDH + JP to make up around 30 points to win my monthly ML…not looking good

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  15. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hey Mr. Wilson! My mom says I was wrong for not selecting you, so I'll just take your goal scoring boots and go.

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  16. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Burnley close

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Close is not good enough, cmon ta f**k Burnley

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bassey lucky

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  17. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Oh bloody hell this is going to be a BLOODBATH isn’t it?!

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  18. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Wasn't that a handball from Bassey?

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      No ball to hand rather than hand to ball

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      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Aren't they all these days? It's going in unless he handles it

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      In Europe defo, no doubt

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Arm stopped ball on goal

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  19. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Josh King’s first goal of the season would be very nice today

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    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      *Andersen

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  20. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wilson C fail... Of course I didnt cap Bruno and thats the game he gets a penalty and doesnt miss.

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bruno was also blanking this time yesterday brother

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Thought you said yesterday you captained Mbeumo? Make your mind up mate

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/20/bournemouth-v-man-utd-team-news-kroupi-sesko-subs-mbeumo-starts#hc_comment_27598433

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        No I said Mbeumo C fail. Never did I say I captained him.

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        1. z13
            3 mins ago

            Starting to wonder if half the things you complain about actually happen

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        2. Peteex
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          That guy likes moaning & crying so much that he makes things up

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hanibal twangy

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      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Subbed off

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      How did that not go in

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm not sure

        What happened?

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    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      The actions in the EFL now

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    6. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Leno down reminded me of a question I got asked the other day, and didn’t know the answer to.

      In fpl if an outfield player goes in goal, do they still get save points?

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        And say penalty save points

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      2. z13
          8 mins ago

          I don't think an outfielder is ever saving a penalty from a Premier League club's designated penalty taker. But the rules specify 'For every 3 shot saves by a goalkeeper' so he probably won't get any points because he isn't classified as a GK

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Could easily happen we’ve seen some shocking penalties, could be a panenka down middle which keeper saves for example.

            I know it’s rare but can happen so just wondered if there’s a points system in play.

            I guess the whole thing alludes to the fact perhaps player positions should be cemented per fpl and should reflect real life.
            E.g if Szobo plays right back he should be a ‘defender’ that week and get clean sheet points.

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              *shouldn’t be cemented per fpl

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          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            That would be unfair imo.

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              just now

              So rare it wouldn’t make a difference imo but defo should be a system for it in case it happens

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      3. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Dubs saves Wilson

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      4. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Brighton likely double in 33 if Chelsea beat Port Vale in FA Cup.

        Can see myself doing Ekitike to Welbz and VVD to a Brighton defender before the double.

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        1. z13
            8 mins ago

            Unless Liverpool beat City and also double with palace

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            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              True that.

              But I'm pretty sure many would prefer Burnley vs Man City to move to 34, ss we can BB double Dub 😉

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              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 13 Years
                just now

                *33 I mean

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        2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Of course dubs is gonna get a cs when I play roefs, of course

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Roefs unlikely to play

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        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Wilson cap epic fail

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