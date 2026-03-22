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FPL Gameweek 31: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

22 March 2026 198 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s Gameweek 31 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Tottenham Hotspur0 – 3Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa2 – 0West Ham United
Newcastle United1 – 2Sunderland
price change predictions
198 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    City will probably go on and win the league now and they'll definitely beat Arsenal at the Etihad.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I can't see city winning 8 games in a row with those fixtures

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        100%

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        I think I can.

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      3. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It doesn't matter, they won't need to - Arsenal will lose against City and they'll lose another one and drop points elsewhere

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      No chance

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  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Madueke is championship level technically. Horrible touch

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not as bad as paying £110m for Elanga and Wissa.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not as bad as €85 m for Woltemade

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Madueke is miles better than Saka, so go figure.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He isn't. Crazy talk. Just cuz he scored a couple of goals U don't see from Saka.

        Thankfully tuchel and arteta don't share that opinion

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          I’ve never seen this lad have a decent take

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          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            I think it's the guy pretending to be an arsenal fan. Saka has had a poor season but difference technically is huge

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            1. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              I predicted City to win 2-0 though....and I am an Arsenal fan since 1995. Just a very broken one.

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              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                I thought city would win too. Artetas record in knock out games isn't good and we can see why. Reminded me of the villareal semi in 2021

                Having said that, I can't see how arsenal wont win the league.

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                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I hope you're all right. One thing is for certain, Arsenal will lose to City but hopefully Chelsea can beat City in the next game.

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                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I see arsenal losing to city. Having watched city as much as arsenal this season I also see city dropping points in other games

                    Chelsea Everton Brentford Bournemouth are tough games. Probably braver teams too, which can be city's issue

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                    1. Ignasi M
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Pep gets more out of his teams than Arteta though. They'll use today as a springboard to push on.

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Unfortunately, Madueke looks just as good as Saka nowadays

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah this is more accurate. Saka has been a non entity this season

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  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Wet gun powder doesn't help gunners... Can they even get a shot on target?

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  4. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Arsenal have created what? One chance? The Havertz one.

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  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Guehi to O’Reilly will need to be done soon.

    An FPL defender capable of braces playing as a box to box midfielder is simply non-negotiable.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I wish I could do that transfer 😉 Or maybe I don't. Very unfortunate that he braced today, not vs Leeds for example.

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Free roaming defender ££££

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    3. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tempted by the double up. Nunes is probably the best attacking full back in the league now. Great cross for the 2nd, quietly going under the radar. Lets get some fun back into the game rather than expected hoof

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  6. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    At the end of the day, Guardiola is the greatest manager in the history of club football.

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Carrick 😛

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    2. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Certainly in our lifetimes. I'm no fan of City and waiting for the resolution of all the charges (someday?) but he's truly a genius. His biography is pretty compelling reading if you have the time and inclination.

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Which one, there are a few well reviewed Pep books?

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      2. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Is that the Guillem Balague one, "Another Way of Winning"? Owned that 3 years but haven't read it yet 😆

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      3. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Football is a simple game. 22 players, 1 ball, 2 nets. And in the end, Pep wins.

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        • PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Ancelotti is the greatest manager of all time in my opinion

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      4. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheeky extra bonus point for Kelleher owners moving from 8 to 9

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Happy to take it 🙂

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        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Oh FFS WTF

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      5. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Bottlers bottled

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      6. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Is the quadruple still on then?

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        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Odds don't look good now.

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            😀

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        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Out of CL

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      7. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Semenyo already winning cups

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Crazy what a move.

          Andersen will be Rodri replacement 😉

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      8. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Arsenal punished again for their negative approach in a big game. Trying to park the bus against a team they could have got at. Poor again from Arteta.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yep. Passive away arsenal.

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          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            16 mins ago

            Same old story from Arteta in a big game. Negative, overly cautious tactics and just hoping for a set piece goal. Horrible, horrible anti football team. They got what they deserved.

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      9. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        'Best midfielder in the world' was well and truly humbled by Rodri. Losing a player of his magnitude for most of the past 18 months cannot be underestimated. He was great today.

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        1. Moon Dog
            42 mins ago

            Yeah Rodri is top.

            And City's pressing was suffocating 2nd half, Arsenal couldn't get out of their half.

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          • x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            There’s a reason why Anderson will be pulling the strings for England come WC26

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        2. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          What a donkey kepa is. Raya never makes that error

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            Raya should have played yep, said it before the game. You don't win by making emotional decisions in football

            Someone like Klopp won a lot but he would've won more if he wasn't as sentimental as he was

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            1. Bigbars
              • 15 Years
              35 mins ago

              I honestly think its easy to say in hindsight. If Arsenal had won, it wouldnt even be a conversation. Raya isnt exactly faultless in his performances. Arsenal just have to be a bit more honest and say, the better team won... Yes, Kepa made a few errors, but being logical, you have to analyse, how did they get to that opportunity, where was the ball not closed down from upfront , in midfield could positioning have been better or defence before it got to Kepa could better choices have been made... easy and I know this having played as a GK, to pin the blame on him as he is the last line of defence.

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              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                30 mins ago

                It's not easy to say in hindsight. Many arsenal fans were saying it before the game. I said it in here before the game. Kepa is a liability. Rest of the team didn't play well but at least it was the first choice. Team selection is completely under Ur control

                He nearly messed it up with that doku error. Shd have been subbed. If your plan is to absorb pressure U can't play with a keeper who isnt great at catching like Raya is

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                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Re- the point about how the ball got there. It's something arsenal do all the time, absorb pressure leading to an easy cross for the keeper to deal with. Just have to have someone who is great at dealing with it. Raya is

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                  1. Bigbars
                    • 15 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Fair assessment. But I dont think Raya is that good at crosses or saves, and usually the solidity of the defence shields him.

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        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          Do we have a definitive list of doublers for 33?

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          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            No but should include Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle as a minimum

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            1. Moon Dog
                20 mins ago

                With Chelsea's form I wouldn't put it past Port Vale to cause an upset.

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              • bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Far from certain that Chelsea and Brighton will double now Chelsea are out of CL. That fixture can be played later in GW34 if Chelsea make FA Cup SF.

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            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              No need to wait for FA Cup QF's to be played, winner of those and their GW34 opponents have a chance of doubling. All we know for sure is that City and Palace will double at some point.

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          2. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            I can't keep getting called a 'bottler'.

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            1. Bigbars
              • 15 Years
              15 mins ago

              Sometimes the better team wins, doesnt mean the other team bottled it. I hate that term personally, give credit where its due. City had more chances than Arsenal.. simple as. Us footy fans are a fickly bunch.. we have selective amnesia to certain things that doesnt go our way.

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              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                City had khushanov and Ake at centre back. Sitting back, playing a low block, not bothering to test them until U go behind is bottling it

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          3. C0YS
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Who is the more urgent sell for Welbeck?

            1. JP (facing City but fairly nailed)
            2. Ekitike (easier fixture in Fulham but less nailed)

            Cheers!

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            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Probably depends on Ekitike news

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