FPL Gameweek 31: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s Gameweek 31 matches.
The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.
Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
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GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 – 3
|Nottingham Forest
|Aston Villa
|2 – 0
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|1 – 2
|Sunderland