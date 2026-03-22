Villa v West Ham/Spurs v Forest team news: Cash, Richarlison + Solanke start

Aston Villa v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest round off Blank Gameweek 31 this afternoon, with both matches kicking off at 14:15 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Aston Villa XI from Gameweek 30.

Matty Cash, Pau Torres and Jadon Sancho come in for the benched Lamare Bogarde, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia.

Youri Tielemans returns from injury as a substitute.

West Ham are unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend.

In north London, Kevin Danso, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke start for Tottenham.

Radu Dragusin, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani make way from midweek.

Guglielmo Vicario continues in goal ahead of surgery on Monday.

Vitor Pereira makes just one change from last week’s goalless draw with Fulham: Callum Hudson-Odoi in for the benched Nicolas Dominguez.

*West Ham have been forced into a late change with Jean-Clair Todibo injured in the warm-up. He’s been replaced by Freddie Potts.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Barkley, Sancho, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Bogarde, Mings, Tielemans, Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Abraham

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Taty

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Danso, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Gray, Sarr, Spence, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Udogie, Souza, Gallagher, Bergvall, Simons, Palhinha, Kolo Muani

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Ortega, Netz, Morato, Dominguez, McAtee, Yates, Bakwa, Awoniyi, Ndoye

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: