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Villa v West Ham/Spurs v Forest team news: Cash, Richarlison + Solanke start

22 March 2026 29 comments
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Aston Villa v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest round off Blank Gameweek 31 this afternoon, with both matches kicking off at 14:15 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Aston Villa XI from Gameweek 30.

Matty Cash, Pau Torres and Jadon Sancho come in for the benched Lamare Bogarde, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia.

Youri Tielemans returns from injury as a substitute.

West Ham are unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend.

In north London, Kevin Danso, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke start for Tottenham.

Radu Dragusin, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani make way from midweek.

Guglielmo Vicario continues in goal ahead of surgery on Monday.

Vitor Pereira makes just one change from last week’s goalless draw with Fulham: Callum Hudson-Odoi in for the benched Nicolas Dominguez.

*West Ham have been forced into a late change with Jean-Clair Todibo injured in the warm-up. He’s been replaced by Freddie Potts.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Barkley, Sancho, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Bogarde, Mings, Tielemans, Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Abraham

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Taty

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Danso, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Gray, Sarr, Spence, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Udogie, Souza, Gallagher, Bergvall, Simons, Palhinha, Kolo Muani

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Ortega, Netz, Morato, Dominguez, McAtee, Yates, Bakwa, Awoniyi, Ndoye

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Villa v West Ham/Spurs v Forest team news: Cash, Richarlison + Solanke start 1
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29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    "You need 27 points for a green arrow"

    Over to you, Morgan.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sunderland win !!

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  2. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Its time to repay the faith, Rogers

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      #believe

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rogers will score a brace today. Believe.

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I need a lot more, but I'll take it.

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    save me (R)icharlison

    bring that pure passion

    should be a raucous atmosphere

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      *a mgw goal wouldnt hurt either...

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  5. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just checked the league table
    A win for Forest & West Ham puts Spurs in the bottom 3
    With just 7 games to go

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    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Spurs win today

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's the more likely outcome

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      West Ham to win after a Rogers brace.

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  6. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Let’s go Jarrod!

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  7. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    So Gordon and Brobbey both on 28 bps? Will they get 3 a piece?

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cool!

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    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

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  8. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    First decent GW of 2026.

    First gw without a 7-8 digit gw rank since GW 17 jeez

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Diouf need some assists 😉

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      El Hadji?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        West Ham

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  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Step up, Rogers!

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Somebody tell him today is his audition for the England squad!

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gordon was a good buy, Thiaw a miss buy.

    Also last chance for Rogers to shine before selling.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah Gordon coming in for Rogers for me

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  12. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Aina wtf

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  13. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    tudor tinkers with his tactical set up so much

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  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Thought my patched together team was going to be a disaster but 62 points with Anderson to go. I’ll take it.

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      My meticulously selected XI was supposed to bang, but here we are with 28 points and just Rogers in play.

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  15. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    just now

    The last 3 players of this gameweek. Anderson, Rogers & Konsa. How much points should I expect from each of them?

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