Who are the teams with a Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34?

The Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is now complete.

Six teams will double in Gameweek 33, with the same half-dozen clubs blanking in Gameweek 34.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: FINALISED FIXTURES

Leeds United, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Burnley, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion are the six teams that double:

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34: FINALISED FIXTURES

The same six teams then blank in Gameweek 34: