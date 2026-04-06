Fixtures

Who are the teams with a Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34?

6 April 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is now complete.

Six teams will double in Gameweek 33, with the same half-dozen clubs blanking in Gameweek 34.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: FINALISED FIXTURES

Leeds United, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Burnley, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion are the six teams that double:

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34: FINALISED FIXTURES

The same six teams then blank in Gameweek 34:

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