In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 37 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Feetzz, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two double this week, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 37

﻿ JACK MERLIN FEETZZ DANNY GK Daniel Peretz Sam Tickle Mathew Hudson Sam Tickle GK Sam Tickle Mathew Hudson Daniel Peretz Mathew Hudson GK Mathew Hudson Christian Walton Sam Tickle Daniel Peretz DEF Taylor Harwood-Bellis Dara O’Shea Emmanuel Monthe Taylor Harwood-Bellis DEF Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe Cameron McJannett Emmanuel Monthe DEF Jack Tucker Cameron McJannett Taylor Harwood-Bellis Jack Tucker MID Leo Scienza Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Finn Azaz MID Jack Payne Rubin Colwill Isaac Hutchinson Leo Scienza MID Rubin Colwill Isaac Hutchinson Kieran Green Isaac Hutchinson FWD Joe Taylor Joe Taylor David McGoldrick Joe Taylor FWD David McGoldrick Mike Fondup Bojan Radulovic David McGoldrick FWD Mike Fondup Dom Ballard Mike Fondup Mike Fondup CLUB Southampton Southampton Oldham Athletic Southampton CLUB Ipswich Town Wigan Athletic Southampton Oldham Athletic CLUB Wigan Athletic Oldham Athletic Cardiff City Wigan Athletic CLUB Oldham Athletic Cardiff City Barnsley Mansfield Town

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There’s a lot to like about the goalkeeper options this week, starting with Daniel Peretz. He continues to stand out with another Double Gameweek and two very favourable fixtures. Playing behind a promotion-chasing side that’s looked strong defensively, he’s backed by a team that doesn’t give much away – exactly what you want when targeting clean sheets.

Clean-sheet potential looks solid for Sam Tickle as well. The fixtures line up nicely again, and his side have tightened up defensively in recent weeks. He might not have the same ceiling, but the consistency is there.

If you’re looking for value, Mathew Hudson is right in the mix. There’s always a slight question mark away from home, but if you’re backing the defence, he offers a very reasonable route into clean-sheet points across the double.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Taylor Harwood-Bellis looks like one of the standout picks this week. He brings everything you want – clean-sheet potential, strong bonus appeal, and a genuine threat from set pieces. He’s been consistent all season and this feels like another week where he can deliver.

There’s also plenty to like about Emmanuel Monthe, who has looked very solid defensively. Alongside him, Jack Tucker deserves a mention too. He offers a really strong floor, and with the fixtures this week, both look well placed for returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, the Southampton fixtures really boost the appeal of Leo Scienza. Two favourable matchups against weaker sides put him right near the top of the list for this round, with plenty of potential for attacking returns.

The same can be said for Rubin Colwill, who remains a dangerous option. The fixtures suit attacking players, and his ability to produce something out of nothing always gives him that explosive edge.

Meanwhile, Jack Payne continues to quietly impress. He’s getting consistent minutes, carries a decent goal threat, and has the kind of role that allows him to tick along with steady returns.

FORWARDS

Up front, Joe Taylor is an interesting one. Form hasn’t been great, but with two fixtures against struggling defences, the upside is definitely there. He’s the kind of player who can still deliver a big haul in the right conditions.

There’s a similar feel with David McGoldrick. He’s been getting consistent minutes again, and while the fixtures might not look perfect on paper, they’re still games where you’d expect chances to fall his way.

Another forward worth a look is Mike Fondop. Oldham are flying right now, and even with two away fixtures, the matchups are good enough for him to make an impact. He’s one of those picks that could quietly deliver strong returns.

TEAM PICKS

As for team selections, Southampton, Ipswich, Oldham and Wigan all stand out this week. Each of them comes into the round with strong fixtures and solid odds to pick up wins, making them reliable choices for team slots.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Sam Tickle continues to look like one of the standout options in League One right now. Wigan Athletic are in excellent form, the fixtures are kind, and everything lines up for another strong return. He’s one of those picks that just feels safe without sacrificing upside.

There’s a similar case for Mathew Hudson, who comes into this in great form as part of an Oldham Athletic side flying at the moment. They’re right in the mix for the playoffs, so every game carries weight, and he’s been a reliable presence between the sticks all season.

Another strong option is Christian Walton, with Ipswich Town pushing hard for automatic promotion. Two away fixtures might not look ideal at first glance, but these are games they’ll be expected to win, which keeps clean sheets firmly in play.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Dara O’Shea offers exactly what you want – consistent minutes and a steady stream of points. He looks the most nailed defender in that Ipswich defence, which becomes even more valuable in a busy schedule.

Emmanuel Monthe continues to impress as well, with strong underlying numbers and a knack for picking up bonus. He’s been one of the more reliable defensive picks and looks well set again this week.

There’s also value in Cameron McJannett, who could benefit from the fixtures and tends to rack up defensive contributions. He might not be the most exciting pick, but the points can add up quickly.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, everything starts with Finn Azaz, who is playing in a Southampton side full of confidence. Big results recently have shown just how strong they are, and as one of the key players, he’ll be central to everything they do going forward.

Rubin Colwill brings a different kind of threat, offering creativity and attacking upside. The fixtures suit him, and he’s more than capable of delivering returns when given space.

Then there’s Isaac Hutchinson, who remains heavily involved in his team’s attacking play. He has multiple routes to points, which always makes him a dependable midfield option.

FORWARDS

Up front, Joe Taylor has a great opportunity with two fixtures to make an impact. He’ll be looking to add to his tally, and against the right opposition, the chances should come.

Mike Fondop-Talum is another forward worth considering. He’s looked sharp recently, and with favourable matchups, there’s a real chance he takes advantage.

Dom Ballard rounds things off as another viable option in attack. Over a Double Gameweek, he’s the type of player who can quietly deliver if things fall his way.

TEAM PICKS

Looking at team picks, Southampton and Oldham stand out immediately based on both form and fixtures. Wigan’s appeal is boosted further by having two home games, while Cardiff look to be hitting form at the right time as they push for promotion, making them another strong option this week.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Mathew Hudson sets the standard with 18 clean sheets already this season. Even with both fixtures coming away from home, the matchups are favourable enough to keep him firmly in contention for more returns.

A different angle comes with Daniel Peretz, who benefits from two home fixtures instead. He’s in good form, and that home advantage could make a real difference when it comes to clean-sheet potential.

There’s also plenty to like about Sam Tickle, who has been one of the standout performers in League One this season. Two home games only strengthen his case, giving him a strong platform to deliver again.

DEFENDERS

At the back, clean sheets might be less certain for Emmanuel Monthe with two away fixtures, but ignoring him feels impossible. His ability to rack up bonus points keeps his floor incredibly high, regardless of results.

Form is firmly on the side of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has been ticking along nicely with an average of six points per game across his last four. He continues to offer a solid mix of reliability and attacking threat.

Another defender hitting form at the right time is Cameron McJannet, averaging an impressive 8.5 points per game over his last four appearances. If that continues, he could easily be one of the top defensive scorers this week.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Finn Azaz remains one of the most consistent performers. Returns in every other game across his last seven, combined with a 7.5 average, make him a very easy pick – especially with two home fixtures.

There’s always something happening when Isaac Hutchinson is involved. His ability to pick up points in different ways makes him a constant threat, and the fixtures give him every chance to deliver again.

A similar profile can be found in Kieran Green, who has been quietly putting together strong numbers. Averaging 8.1 points over his last seven games, he offers both consistency and upside.

FORWARDS

Up front, it’s hard to argue against David McGoldrick as the standout option. He’s been returning regularly, and even with two away fixtures, you’d still expect him to find the net.

Momentum is building for Bojan Radulovic, who marked his return from injury with a 10-point haul last time out. With two home fixtures ahead, he’s well placed to keep that run going.

Meanwhile, Mike Fondop-Talum continues to deliver for Oldham. Averaging 7.2 points across his last five, he looks excellent value and comes into this round full of confidence.

TEAM PICKS

Looking at team picks, Oldham and Southampton stand out immediately. Both offer a strong mix of form and fixtures, making them reliable choices this week. Cardiff also look worth backing as they push for top spot, while Barnsley – despite recent struggles – have favourable matchups against weaker opposition, giving them a decent chance to return.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Sam Tickle looks like a really solid option this week with two decent home fixtures. That home advantage always boosts clean-sheet potential, and given how consistent he’s been, he feels like a safe but effective pick.

There’s also strong appeal in Mathew Hudson, who continues to deliver. With 18 clean sheets already this season and two favourable fixtures, he offers both reliability and upside.

Another name firmly in the mix is Daniel Peretz, who also benefits from two home games. Back-to-back clean sheets heading into this round only strengthen his case, and he looks well set to continue that run.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been quietly consistent, averaging just under six points per game. The fixtures this week suit him well, and he looks well placed to add to that steady output.

It’s hard to ignore Emmanuel Monthe, one of the highest-scoring defenders this season. His ability to pick up bonus points keeps him ticking even when clean sheets don’t land, which makes him a top option again this week.

For those targeting defensive contributions, Jack Tucker stands out. He racks up clearance points and, with both fixtures at home, could easily deliver a strong Double Gameweek return.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Finn Azaz comes into this off the back of a goal and assist, which suggests he’s hitting form at the right time. With the fixtures ahead, he has every chance to build on that momentum.

Creativity won’t be an issue for Leo Scienza, who already has 17 goal contributions this season. As a key attacking outlet, he looks like a very solid pick again this week.

Meanwhile, Isaac Hutchinson continues to be Cheltenham’s main man. His all-round game and multiple routes to points make him one of the more reliable midfield options.

FORWARDS

Up front, Joe Taylor has two home fixtures that are simply too good to ignore. With 13 goals already this season, he’ll be looking to add to that tally.

David McGoldrick remains in excellent form, with 15 goals to his name. Facing two defences that have shown they can concede, this looks like another strong opportunity for returns.

There’s also plenty of interest in Mike Fondop-Talum, who has looked sharp recently. With two favourable fixtures against struggling sides, he’s well placed to continue his run.

TEAM PICKS

Looking at team picks, Southampton and Oldham feel like clear standouts this week, given how good their fixtures are. Wigan also benefit from two home games, which could be key, while Ipswich have everything to play for in their push for promotion – making them another strong option.