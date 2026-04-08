Tom Hadley’s Gameweek 32 Wildcard team reveal + chip strategy

Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – joined our ever-growing team of contributors this season.

He usually provides data-driven articles, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

But in this piece, he discusses his finalised chip strategy, and what his Gameweek 32 Wildcard looks like.

It’s been the topic of debate for about three weeks, and I’ve finally settled on my chip strategy:

Gameweek 32: Wildcard

Gameweek 33: Bench Boost

Gameweek 34: Free Hit

Firstly, I’m not going to say that this chip strategy is strictly better than any other. The best part about the cup results last weekend is that no path is an obvious one. More than ever, the chip strategy decisions are totally team- and situation-dependent.

I have four free transfers and a team that would have been perfectly fine for Gameweek 32. But the double in Gameweek 33 just feels like the perfect opportunity to target the Bench Boost, even more so now that it’s not as ‘template’ as it would have been if Arsenal beat Southampton. I also think that the Gameweek 32 team on the Wildcard isn’t as bad as people make out.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD TEAM

So, here’s my current Wildcard team, with £2.0m in the bank, and the likely direction I’ll take with transfers: