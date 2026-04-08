Pro Pundits - Tom Hadley

Tom Hadley’s Gameweek 32 Wildcard team reveal + chip strategy

8 April 2026 28 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – joined our ever-growing team of contributors this season.

He usually provides data-driven articles, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

But in this piece, he discusses his finalised chip strategy, and what his Gameweek 32 Wildcard looks like.

reliable defenders Tom Hadley

It’s been the topic of debate for about three weeks, and I’ve finally settled on my chip strategy:

  • Gameweek 32: Wildcard
  • Gameweek 33: Bench Boost
  • Gameweek 34: Free Hit

Firstly, I’m not going to say that this chip strategy is strictly better than any other. The best part about the cup results last weekend is that no path is an obvious one. More than ever, the chip strategy decisions are totally team- and situation-dependent.

I have four free transfers and a team that would have been perfectly fine for Gameweek 32. But the double in Gameweek 33 just feels like the perfect opportunity to target the Bench Boost, even more so now that it’s not as ‘template’ as it would have been if Arsenal beat Southampton. I also think that the Gameweek 32 team on the Wildcard isn’t as bad as people make out.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD TEAM

So, here’s my current Wildcard team, with £2.0m in the bank, and the likely direction I’ll take with transfers:

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
28 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    My 15 doublers for BB33. Anyone you would swap here?

    *Bruno (c) in GW32 then selling for a doubler.

    VERBRUGGEN DARLOW

    VAN HECKE SENESI HILL O’REILLY STRUIJK

    SEMENYO TAVERNIER PALMER NETO GROẞ

    PEDRO HAALAND DCL

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  2. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Front line is JPedro, Ekitike, Thiago. Set on FH33. Would you:

    A. Save FT and play that front line
    B. JPedro > Bowen (covers GW34 too)
    C. Ekitike > Haaland (use a FT in 34 to play 11)

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hahahahaha Barça 😆

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Simeone Party!

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    47 mins ago

    Wtf was Kerkez doing in the back of the net for PSG second goal?

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Admiring Kvaratskelia, forgot where he was for a moment

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  6. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Luis Enrique is just as good as Guardiola, yet never mentioned in the same sentence

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      And more likeable too. Plus he sold all the overpaid individuals and rebuilt a team.

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    2. The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guardiola wrote the possession blueprint that all these managers copied and adapted.

      His tactical influence on the modern game will not be repeated.

      Spain had massive success playing the Pep midfield.

      Germany had international honours playing with mostly Pep coached players at Bayern.

      Southgate is the only international coach to fumble.

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  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    A save transfer and play Wilson and Rogers
    B mane to Bowen , play Bowen and Rogers and bench Wilson
    C mane to Bowen, play Wilson and bowen and bench Rogers

    I have 3 FTS and FH gw33
    Planning no chip for 34.

    Cheers and gl 🙂

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you !

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I've got this dilemma as well, currently starting Rogers

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  8. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hi folks, how nailed is Hinshelwood? Is Mitoma/ Minteh a threat to his starts?

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  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any fellows considering WC33 FH34 BB35/36/37?

    Got solid GW32 team and 3FTs to manoeuvre around ...

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  10. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Will u sell saka or ekitike first
    Ekitike to welbeck
    Or saka to mitoma?

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  11. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Ekitike going to be benched v FUL?

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think so

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  12. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    I always planed to FH 33, my team feels kind of set up for 32 and 34, with a wildcard set for the last 4 games from 35. BB 36? But I'm having second thoughts... what's the best strategy here?

    Dub
    Tark, Virg, Gabby
    Palmer, Bruno, Rogers, Wilson
    Bowen, Thiago, Eki

    Alison, Anderson, Semenyo, Nunes

    2FT & 2.5m

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  13. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Liverpool were awful. Could easily have been 3 or 4 nil

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      3 or 4 nil in each half

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  14. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    LIV. 0.18 xG

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  15. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    What's the deal with recent gametime for popular Palace defenders like Munoz and Lacroix? Have they been injured, or just rotation? Richards seems like the safe but boring choice.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Injured imo, but that needs checking perhaps.

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  16. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Konate gets away with so many sneaky horrible fouls

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Busquets-esque

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  17. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    One thing is for sure, Alvarez still a City player and it would be Arsenal chasing them instead.
    Still can’t believe they let him go

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    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Pep was given an ultimatum…
      Make me 1st choice or sell me and Pep (rightly or wrongly) decided he couldn’t make that promise

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