FPL Gameweek 32: Best chances of goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 32? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

For the second Gameweek running, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) tops the projections. The Manchester United talisman is in outstanding form, with two goals and three assists in his last five matches. A home fixture against Leeds United gives him another strong chance to deliver.

Just behind him sits Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). While he was benched for Liverpool’s most recent Champions League game, you would assume he comes back into the thinking as Arne Slot rotates his squad for the Fulham clash.

Rounding out the top three, Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) is another player to consider this week. He hasn’t scored since Gameweek 24, but three assists in his last four league matches show he’s still heavily involved. A home game against Wolves could be the perfect opportunity to build on that.

Erling Haaland (£14.4m) also ranks highly. While Manchester City face a tough fixture on paper against Chelsea, their opponents have looked shaky defensively and are without a clean sheet in nine league games. That could open the door for Haaland to add to his tally and potentially secure his 30th attacking return of the season.

Elsewhere, several other names stand out. Cole Palmer (£10.6m), Brentford penalty taker Igor Thiago (£7.3m), and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) all feature among the top projected options this week.