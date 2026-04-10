FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 32 team reveal

With Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, has been without Erling Haaland (£14.4m) all season, which affects his chip strategy.

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Blank Gameweek 31 Review

Does anyone remember what happened in Gameweek 31? It feels like a lifetime ago. That three-week break felt like three months.

58 points were good enough for a green arrow, going from 681k to 639k. Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) came in to replace the blanking Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m), and did the business by securing a sweet 10-pointer.

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) continued his impressive run of form, bagging a goal and an assist versus Bournemouth. Igor Thiago (£7.3m) even channelled his inner Claude Makelele to somehow hit the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold.

Yet defensively, it was a disaster! Watching the Manchester United game, it looked like Harry Maguire (£4.4m) had scored from a Fernandes corner, but it was actually a James Hill (£4.2m) own goal. Owning both players was fun for that set-piece! Rubbing salt into the wounds, Maguire later received a red card.

Gameweek 32 Team