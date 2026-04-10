Isak, Alisson, Frimpong: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker (muscle) remains out for Liverpool.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Arne Slot said last week that the Brazilian ‘keeper would be back “towards the end of the season” but did provide a positive-sounding update during Friday’s press conference.

“We don’t get a player back yet but Alisson is working hard to find his way back into the squad. So, that’s really positive, but he will not be in the squad this weekend yet.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

However, Alexander Isak (ankle) is available again, having had a cameo off the bench in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Slot hopes the Swedish striker can get back into his stride soon.

“It was only 15 minutes but it’s good to have him back. Hopefully, we can progress his minutes and he can grow to his form as soon as possible. The last time, of course, it took him a while, which is completely normal, but now we’re hoping that after the great rehab he already had… that we can bring him faster to the level we want him to be in.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Away from injuries, the Liverpool boss hinted at a few line-up changes in Gameweek 32. The reigning Premier League champions have already played Saturday and Wednesday this week, with a rematch against PSG to follow on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was a recovery day, and let’s see where a few of our players are because I think, and I’m not telling you for the first time, not all of our players are able and capable of playing three days later another intense game. So, let’s see what the line-up brings this time.” – Arne Slot

“[Two] of the players I’m worried about for tomorrow will be Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez.” – Arne Slot

In case you missed the news, Andrew Robertson will depart the club at the end of the campaign.