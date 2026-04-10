James, Chalobah, Enzo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Liam Rosenior confirmed that Enzo Fernandez has apologised to both him and the club. But the Chelsea boss is sticking to his guns and the midfielder will not be available this weekend.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Enzo was suspended internally for two matches, following public comments about his future at the Blues. The first of those games was the FA Cup quarter-final win over Port Vale.

“He won’t play on Sunday but hopefully after that, he’ll be a massive part of the group moving forward. There are still a few hurdles that need to be overcome that I won’t go into but at the same time, I want every player really, really focused now on a huge run.” – Liam Rosenior

Reece James (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) and Levi Colwill (knee/match fitness) are all going to miss out again.

“No but the positive is Este[vao] having the 90 minutes against Port Vale. In terms of any others, Trevoh is working really hard, he’s back on the pitch. Levi is full training but he still needs to overcome some hurdles in terms of selection. Reece has been running today, which is great. “They’re not ready for Man City.” – Liam Rosenior when asked if he was expecting anyone back from injury

We’re assuming the above quote includes Jamie Gittens (hamstring), who had yet another setback last week, and Filip Jorgensen (groin).