Kroupi Jr, Adams, Jimenez: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola said that Justin Kluivert (knee) and Lewis Cook (hamstring) are his only absentees for Bournemouth’s trip to Arsenal.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Tyler Adams (quad) and Julio Soler (hamstring) are available again, following Ben Gannon-Doak – who was on the bench in Gameweek 31 – in coming off the injury list.

“I think the only injured players we have right now are Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook. Lewis Cook is taking maybe more time than we expected and he’s not there yet. “I hope [Kluivert] can play before the season ends but it is not going to be easy. He will have to progress as well as he is doing, because he is doing very well. “But I think everyone else is kind of available. There are some cases, especially Julio Soler, who is not ready to play a lot of minutes, but he is at least training with the group and I think he is kind of recovered. “In the cases of Tyler, of Ben Gannon-Doak, they have used this break to put themselves again in contention and I think we are in a good place. I will even have to make difficult decisions because probably there will be more than 20 ready to travel.” – Andoni Iraola

Meanwhile, all is well with Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Jimenez, who withdrew from their countries’ respective under-21 squads for precautionary reasons.