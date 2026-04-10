Mbeumo, Dalot, Dorgu: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

While Michael Carrick doesn’t face the press until Saturday, he did speak to in-house media on Wednesday about the latest Manchester United team news.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32
He started by revealing that his internationals have returned unscathed.
“Yeah, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape, which is pleasing because you never really know. They’re going away and some are playing two games, some might not play an awful lot of minutes, but you just want everyone to come back safe and sound. Thankfully, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape.” – Michael Carrick
The Red Devils have been training in Dublin this week, with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo present. Those two had pulled out of their respective national team squads for precautionary reasons.
Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) were with the squad in Ireland, too, although the latter was only training individually.
Matthijs de Ligt (back) remained at home as his long road to recovery continues. Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton also didn’t make the trip due to illness.
Harry Maguire is fit but he’ll not be involved in Gameweek 32 as he’s suspended for one match.
“So you were saying about the break, it’s actually worked in our favour in some ways, in terms of getting players back. Mason [Mount] is in and around it as well, in training, and he’s had that period of time to build that up.
“To have Licha in and around it again is good. Obviously, Harry [Maguire] is going to miss the game, so we’ve got Licha back around it, with Leny [Yoro] and Ayden [Heaven], and we just want to get stronger as a group, really. So, that’s part of this, trying to use that to do that this week.” – Michael Carrick