Mbeumo, Dalot, Dorgu: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

While Michael Carrick doesn’t face the press until Saturday, he did speak to in-house media on Wednesday about the latest Manchester United team news.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

He started by revealing that his internationals have returned unscathed.

“Yeah, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape, which is pleasing because you never really know. They’re going away and some are playing two games, some might not play an awful lot of minutes, but you just want everyone to come back safe and sound. Thankfully, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape.” – Michael Carrick

The Red Devils have been training in Dublin this week, with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo present. Those two had pulled out of their respective national team squads for precautionary reasons.

Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) were with the squad in Ireland, too, although the latter was only training individually.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remained at home as his long road to recovery continues. Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton also didn’t make the trip due to illness.

Harry Maguire is fit but he’ll not be involved in Gameweek 32 as he’s suspended for one match.