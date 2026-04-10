MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 7 Team Reveals

Gameweek 7 of MLS Fantasy is here, and once again we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round. From captaincy choices to transfer plans and overall strategy, their insights could provide useful guidance as you prepare your own team for the upcoming Gameweek.

NOTES

In goal, Andrew Thomas misses out this week due to Seattle’s bye. I’m happy to hold him though, as I’ll likely want him back for Round 8.

misses out this week due to Seattle’s bye. I’m happy to hold him though, as I’ll likely want him back for Round 8. I’ll probably use a couple of transfers to move on the suspended Manu Duah , along with at least one of Sergi Palencia or Eddie Segura . A New England Revolution defender is high on the priority list.

, along with at least one of or . A New England Revolution defender is high on the priority list. Wessam Abou Ali also stands out as a key target, especially given Orlando’s defensive issues. I’ll likely use my remaining transfers to move on another forward and possibly one of my midfielders as well.

NOTES

My goalkeepers will remain unchanged this week.

In defence, I’m planning to move on Philip Quinton due to his blank, along with one of Walker Zimmerman or Eddie Segura , with Zimmerman not training all week. If he doesn’t play, I’ll likely hold Segura, even though he may end up on the bench, simply due to limited options and keeping the squad balanced long term. I’m looking to bring in Édier Ocampo , who plays in what is statistically the best defence in the league and has strong fixtures coming up, as well as Westfield, who also benefits from favourable matchups.

due to his blank, along with one of or , with Zimmerman not training all week. If he doesn’t play, I’ll likely hold Segura, even though he may end up on the bench, simply due to limited options and keeping the squad balanced long term. I’m looking to bring in , who plays in what is statistically the best defence in the league and has strong fixtures coming up, as well as Westfield, who also benefits from favourable matchups. In midfield, I’m considering selling Jeppe Tverskov . While the Minnesota fixture could suit his style given their expected high possession, his ceiling feels a bit limited, and San Diego haven’t looked convincing recently. In his place, I’m looking at Niko Tsakiris , who has a great matchup against SKC. I’ll also move Nico out for one week to bring in the current top fantasy scorer, Guilherme. The plan would be to bring Nico back next week, most likely for Carles Gil .

. While the Minnesota fixture could suit his style given their expected high possession, his ceiling feels a bit limited, and San Diego haven’t looked convincing recently. In his place, I’m looking at , who has a great matchup against SKC. I’ll also move out for one week to bring in the current top fantasy scorer, The plan would be to bring Nico back next week, most likely for . Up front, I’m hoping Denis Bouanga gets the start, and I’ll be bringing in Wessam Abou Ali, who faces a weak Orlando side that has conceded 21 goals in their last five games.

NOTES

Week 6 delivered 83 points, which resulted in a small red arrow, dropping me 20 places to an overall rank of 143.

No changes in goal this week, even with Andrew Thomas and Seattle blanking. I’m happy to keep Hugo Lloris , with LAFC still yet to concede a league goal this season.

and Seattle blanking. I’m happy to keep , with LAFC still yet to concede a league goal this season. In defence, I’ve moved on the injured Walker Zimmerman , replacing him with his teammate Richie Laryea . I’ve also sold Matti Peltola for Sean Zawadzki of Columbus Crew, and brought in Brayan Ceballos of New England, who are in strong form, replacing Lucas Herrington . Ryan Porteous and Mathías Laborda complete the back line.

, replacing him with his teammate . I’ve also sold for of Columbus Crew, and brought in of New England, who are in strong form, replacing . and complete the back line. In midfield, after a few underwhelming weeks, Jeppe Tverskov makes way for Max Arfsten of Columbus Crew, who face an Orlando side struggling away from home and conceding plenty of chances. Sebastian Berhalter , Guilherme , Paxten Aaronson , and Nick Fernandez complete the midfield.

makes way for of Columbus Crew, who face an Orlando side struggling away from home and conceding plenty of chances. , , , and complete the midfield. Up front, Marcus Ingvartsen and Lionel Messi both keep their places. I’ve replaced Rafael Navarro with Daniel Sallói of Toronto, who face a Cincinnati side that has been conceding heavily.

and both keep their places. I’ve replaced with of Toronto, who face a Cincinnati side that has been conceding heavily. Captaincy is currently on Daniel Sallói, with plenty of strong fallback options if needed.

NOTES

With the RSL blank this week, I’ll need to move on both of my players. There’s also a big blank coming up in three Gameweeks, so planning for that starts now.

My first move is already done, with Osaze Urhoghide coming in for the suspended Manu Duah . The rest of my transfers will depend on the latest injury updates.

coming in for the suspended . The rest of my transfers will depend on the latest injury updates. As it stands, the plan is to sell Duran Ferree, Mathías Laborda, Zavier Gozo, and Morgan Guilavogui, with Josh Sargent, Niko Tsakiris, Micael, and Luka Gavran coming in. It sets me up nicely for this week’s fixtures while also bringing in players who won’t blank in the near future.

NOTES