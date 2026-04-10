UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 best fixtures

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the quarter-final second-legs, which equate to Matchday 14 in UCL Fantasy.

In this article, @FPLReaction shares his views on the clashes, highlighting who he feels managers should be backing.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

I wasn’t surprised we saw a 1-0 Arsenal win in Portugal. I thought it would be a low scoring affair, and thought it could go either way. This time Arsenal play at home, where I’d expect them to be even more dominant from an attacking perspective, whilst remaining defensively solid.

Liverpool appear to be in trouble. I think they were actually lucky to escape with just a two-goal deficit to be honest. Anfield is a special place, and we can expect fireworks, but I think Liverpool are going to leave a lot of space in behind for the free-flowing PSG attackers, so I’d expect more success for them in attack.

It’s a similar story with Atleti. Whilst I’m not surprised Barcelona picked up a red card, something that seems to happen regularly for them in the Champions League, I did not expect them to lose the game 2-0. This works in favour of the hosts, who can sit back and pick apart the Catalans’ high defensive line.

WHO ELSE COULD WE CONSIDER?

I still can’t split Bayern and Real Madrid. I honestly can’t call it. Whilst the Bavarians have a one-goal lead heading into Matchday 14, that means very little with Real Madrid. Los Blancos have over-turned much larger deficits. Either way, neither side has the means to stop the other scoring, so I’d back attackers from both teams.

Whilst it’s easy to write off Barcelona due to the scoreline, that would be foolish. Hansi Flick and his men are one of the highest scoring outfits in Europe, so a meeting with Atleti, even considering it’s away from home, should provide them with a good platform to find the net.

I feel similarly about Liverpool. Although far less convincing than Barcelona, I can’t see them not scoring against PSG. Anfield is a very difficult stadium to visit, usually, and I’m not sure that changes even with their recent form. Whilst PSG will score, in my opinion, so will Liverpool.