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West Ham v Wolves team news: Summerville starts, Mane benched

10 April 2026 76 comments
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The Gameweek 32 opener – and the first Premier League fixture since 22 March! – is West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Victory for the Hammers would take them out of the bottom three, at least until Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes five changes to the side that started against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Mads Hermansen, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Felipe and Crysencio Summerville are recalled for the hosts.

Alphonse Areola, Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Adama Traore drop to the bench, while Max Kilman is not in the matchday squad.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Callum Wilson are back from injury and among the substitutes.

Wolves’ team news is much more straightforward: Angel Gomes comes in for the benched Mateus Mane, so his 14-match run in the starting XI comes to an end.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Summerville, Taty

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno, Bellegarde, A Gomes, Armstrong

Subs: Bentley, Wolfe, Hwang, Tolu, Lima, R Gomes, Toti, Mane, Edozie

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wolves not out of this.....WHU cant keep a clean sheet

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    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They are now

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  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bowen FFS 🙁

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  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ahhhh Bowen rattled the post

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  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    I feel people doing FH33 while not affecting their team for the rest of the gameweeks are going to benefit the most

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hope so, it was the only chip I had left 😀

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    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Certainly hope so 😉

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Tatty G

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  6. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    2-0 Hammers

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  7. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    How many defcons does Bowen need to get point?

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    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • 9 Years
      just now

      12

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  8. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Boohoo, not Bowen

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  9. thobe230
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I've got all chips left, 7 doublers for GW33 with 1 FT left.

    I'm thinking TC Haaland this week, FH GW34, then WC35. I can't see anyone mentioning this as a strategy though, am I missing something?

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Bowen assist

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Tatty 2

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  12. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Bowen A!

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  13. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Taty G, Bowen A?

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  14. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Tatty Again

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