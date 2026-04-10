West Ham v Wolves team news: Summerville starts, Mane benched

The Gameweek 32 opener – and the first Premier League fixture since 22 March! – is West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Victory for the Hammers would take them out of the bottom three, at least until Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes five changes to the side that started against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Mads Hermansen, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Felipe and Crysencio Summerville are recalled for the hosts.

Alphonse Areola, Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Adama Traore drop to the bench, while Max Kilman is not in the matchday squad.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Callum Wilson are back from injury and among the substitutes.

Wolves’ team news is much more straightforward: Angel Gomes comes in for the benched Mateus Mane, so his 14-match run in the starting XI comes to an end.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Summerville, Taty

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno, Bellegarde, A Gomes, Armstrong

Subs: Bentley, Wolfe, Hwang, Tolu, Lima, R Gomes, Toti, Mane, Edozie