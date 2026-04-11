Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Bournemouth team news: Eze a sub, no Saka or Timber

11 April 2026 343 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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While it’s a quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football, there’s plenty to interest Fantasy managers today.

New FPL darlings Brighton and Hove Albion are up later, while Liverpool and Brentford are both at home.

First up, though, is Arsenal v Bournemouth, which kicks off at 12:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The Gunners are still without Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, while Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard are fresh casualties from midweek.

Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie are back from injury and among the substitutes, however.

There are three changes from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Sporting CP.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Kai Havertz come in for Calafiori and Odegaard, while there’s also an alteration on the left wing as Gabriel Martinelli gets the nod over the benched Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice, who recovered from minor issues to feature against Sporting, start as expected.

It’s been a long time since Bournemouth last played a competitive match. Over three weeks, in fact, when they salvaged a late draw against Manchester United.

Andoni Iraola makes just one change to the side he sent out then, with Eli Junior Kroupi coming in for Amine Adli.

That alteration will see Marcus Tavernier move to a wider role.

Tyler Adams is fit again and makes the visitors’ bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Havertz, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Dowman, Salmon.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Adams, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

343 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    city going into week 36 3 points behind with 2 home games and GD to catch up. Haaland TC might break the fpl record

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      My plan to go against is looking very bad atm, might have to bring him in and C him afterall.

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    2. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      It doesn’t look like they are going to be 3 points behind at this rate. The wheels have fallen off the Arsenal bus

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  2. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    The league will be won with 88 points or less...no more 100 point winners?

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      there has only been 1 100 point winner

      most league titles are won with less than 88 points

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      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Ok, I meant close to 100.
        Was talking about how it had been over the last few years.
        Never mind.

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  3. Firminooooo
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    My differential pick Mitoma benched. Not looking good for my WC.

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    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Was a poor pick to be fair. I’m not being harsh either, cos I honestly almost went there myself. Had him in several drafts. But if you check his mins, the writing was on the wall

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      1. Firminooooo
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        8 games with 80-90 min before injury. Back in as sub against Liverpool and platedirektør very well. Gambled he would be back in first team from now and wanted to risk it. You win some and lose some.

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  4. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Out of the two live TV games to watch this afternoon - begrudgingly will have to be Brighton seeing as I somehow have 3 of their players 😀

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    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Same. Easy choice.
      Make or break game for both our teams id say

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    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Who would have thought we would be here maxed out on Brighton players

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