Arsenal v Bournemouth team news: Eze a sub, no Saka or Timber

While it’s a quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football, there’s plenty to interest Fantasy managers today.

New FPL darlings Brighton and Hove Albion are up later, while Liverpool and Brentford are both at home.

First up, though, is Arsenal v Bournemouth, which kicks off at 12:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The Gunners are still without Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, while Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard are fresh casualties from midweek.

Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie are back from injury and among the substitutes, however.

There are three changes from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Sporting CP.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Kai Havertz come in for Calafiori and Odegaard, while there’s also an alteration on the left wing as Gabriel Martinelli gets the nod over the benched Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice, who recovered from minor issues to feature against Sporting, start as expected.

It’s been a long time since Bournemouth last played a competitive match. Over three weeks, in fact, when they salvaged a late draw against Manchester United.

Andoni Iraola makes just one change to the side he sent out then, with Eli Junior Kroupi coming in for Amine Adli.

That alteration will see Marcus Tavernier move to a wider role.

Tyler Adams is fit again and makes the visitors’ bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Havertz, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Dowman, Salmon.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Adams, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: