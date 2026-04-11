Brentford v Everton/Burnley v Brighton team news: Mitoma a sub

Two more Premier League matches follow on from Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth, both kicking off at 3pm BST.

Two of the Gameweek 33 doublers, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion, meet at Turf Moor.

Simultaneously, in west London, Brentford host Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Starting with the team news from in-demand Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler has made two changes from the Seagulls’ last outing in Gameweek 31.

Both are enforced as Lewis Dunk is suspended and James Milner has picked up an injury.

Olivier Boscagli and Yasin Ayari come into the side.

Diego Gomez and Yankuba Minteh keep their places on the flanks, which means more bench duty for Kaoru Mitoma.

Danny Welbeck leads the line again.

As for Burnley, Scott Parker responds to the defeat to Fulham by making four changes. He’s had his hand forced with two of them, as Hannibal Mejbri and Josh Laurent are absent through injury and suspension.

Lesley Ugochukwu, Marcus Edwards, Hjalmar Ekdal and Florentino Luis all start, while Kyle Walker and Lyle Foster are benched.

There are two alterations for Brentford for the visit of Everton.

Two players affected by injury in Gameweek 31, Dango Ouattara and Mikkel Damsgaard, are back in the side.

Ethan Pinnock moves down to substitute duty, while Jordan Henderson misses out entirely.

David Moyes has made only one change from Everton’s 3-0 win over Chelsea.

It comes at the back as Jarrad Branthwaite gets the nod over Michael Keane, who drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Thiago, Schade.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson, Owen.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Iroegbunam.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Luis, Ward-Prowse, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Walker, Worrall, Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Pires, Broja, Tresor.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadıoğlu, Ayari, Groß, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, March, Rutter, Baleba, Kostoulas, Mitoma, De Cuyper, Veltman.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: