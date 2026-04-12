Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Sarr, Burn + Konsa benched, Thiaw starts

12 April 2026 116 comments
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Three Premier League matches kick off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, including Sunderland hosting Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner makes five changes to the side that beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.

Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes get the nod over Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in midfield.

There’s a whole new frontline, too: Brennan Johnson, Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen all start, while Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are benched. Evann Guessand misses out entirely.

As for Newcastle United, Edde Howe responds to the derby defeat to Sunderland by making six changes.

Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula come in for the benched Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade.

At the City Ground, Vitor Pereira reverts to the Nottingham Forest XI that thrashed Tottenham prior to the international break.

Unai Emery makes two changes to the Aston Villa side he sent out in Europe, with Victor Lindelof and Ross Barkley in for Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia.

Finally, on Wearside, Regis Le Bris has handed recalls to Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava and Enzo Le Fee.

Melker Ellborg, Lutsharel Geertruida, Trai Hume and Chemsdine Talbi drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has made five alterations for his first match in charge of Spurs.

Antonin Kinsky, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher and Randal Kolo Muani start, as Kevin Danso, Djed Spence, Pape Matar Sarr and Mathys Tel are demoted to substitute duty. Guglielmo Vicario is absent.

*Update: Emiliano Martinez has pulled out of Aston Villa’s starting XI, so Marco Bizot will start in goal.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Riad, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Osula

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, Ramsey

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Ortega, Morato, Wood, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash, Lindelof, Pau, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Konsa, Buendia, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, Geertruida, Cirkin, J Jones, H Jones, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Richarlison, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Simons, Bissouma, Tel, Spence, Sarr

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

116 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Nico W get another

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Goal

    Newcastle United

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    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Anyone know why Sarr is out ??

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Rested

        Played a lot of mins for Senegal apparently

        It's all about Europa for Palace now.

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Jeesh how much negative bps is a yellow card?

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  4. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    That’s more like it Gordon Bennett

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Osula

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Palace CS wiped

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      He's one to watch for next season
      If he gets regular starts

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Defo

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doubt it with Wolte and Wissa

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  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Gordon A

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Miley

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        FFS!

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          Why post it if you’re not even watching.

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            In hope 😆

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            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              🙄

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          2. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            Because he’s a serial shitetalker

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              He's consistent

              In some senses

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              1. Scapegoat Salah
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                I never said assist….

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                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I'm talking generally

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                  1. Scapegoat Salah
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    You know I always play guess the scorer/assister!
                    Adds to the fun

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                2. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  You know what you did, let’s cut the BS.

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                  1. Scapegoat Salah
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Lighten up, it’s all a bit of fun, nobody here is that serious

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                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 12 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Only you find it funny, that should tell you something.

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                      1. Scapegoat Salah
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yeah, it tells me you all need to lighten up, it’s a free game FFS

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                      2. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        1 min ago

                        .

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                      3. Kaneyonero
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Cry more

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                      4. The Bandit
                        • 15 Years
                        just now

                        Yep, we love fake goal/assist shouts, all part of the fun of it being free. Cretin.

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      No

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  7. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Yesssssss.

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  8. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    TOON

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  9. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Roefs save point

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  10. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    Can see Spurs winning this 1-0.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Porro g please

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    2. Raoul Nogues
        5 mins ago

        Mukiele, Xhaka or Brobbey (good save from Kinsky) could have scored

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      • Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        More likely the other way round given it’s Sunderland

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      • just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        3 of the back 4 on yellows. I smell red

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    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kept Gordon on my WC, of course no involvement while every player I sold has returned

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        He got an assist mate but they’ve given it to Miley, see the SCENES above

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Scenes in your imagination?

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            just now

            😆

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Come on Nordi Mukiele

      Besides Arsenal picks, Gab and Semenyo one of the few I kept on wildcard

      Need 13 more mins

      Painful on his calf

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    5. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do something, Rogers!

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        He has an assist

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Despite no Villa shot on target…

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        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not enough

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    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Super Sunday they said

      Hope it picks up soon

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