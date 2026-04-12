2pm team news: Sarr, Burn + Konsa benched, Thiaw starts

Three Premier League matches kick off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, including Sunderland hosting Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner makes five changes to the side that beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.

Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes get the nod over Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in midfield.

There’s a whole new frontline, too: Brennan Johnson, Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen all start, while Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are benched. Evann Guessand misses out entirely.

As for Newcastle United, Edde Howe responds to the derby defeat to Sunderland by making six changes.

Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula come in for the benched Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade.

At the City Ground, Vitor Pereira reverts to the Nottingham Forest XI that thrashed Tottenham prior to the international break.

Unai Emery makes two changes to the Aston Villa side he sent out in Europe, with Victor Lindelof and Ross Barkley in for Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia.

Finally, on Wearside, Regis Le Bris has handed recalls to Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava and Enzo Le Fee.

Melker Ellborg, Lutsharel Geertruida, Trai Hume and Chemsdine Talbi drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has made five alterations for his first match in charge of Spurs.

Antonin Kinsky, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher and Randal Kolo Muani start, as Kevin Danso, Djed Spence, Pape Matar Sarr and Mathys Tel are demoted to substitute duty. Guglielmo Vicario is absent.

*Update: Emiliano Martinez has pulled out of Aston Villa’s starting XI, so Marco Bizot will start in goal.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Riad, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Osula

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, Ramsey

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Ortega, Morato, Wood, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash, Lindelof, Pau, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Konsa, Buendia, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, Geertruida, Cirkin, J Jones, H Jones, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Richarlison, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Simons, Bissouma, Tel, Spence, Sarr

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: