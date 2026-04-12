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Chelsea v Man City team news: Estevao starts

12 April 2026 222 comments
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Sunday’s final match sees Chelsea take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liam Rosenior makes two changes from the FA Cup win over Port Vale.

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo come in for Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia, who drop to the bench.

Jorrel Hato will presumably move to centre-back as a result.

Estevao, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro make up the front four.

As expected, Enzo Fernandez is not available following public comments about his future at Chelsea.

As for Man City, they make just one alteration from the FA Cup: Gianluigi Donnarumma in for James Trafford in goal.

All the outfielders remain the same, with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku supporting Erling Haaland up top.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bernardo, Rodri, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

2pm team news: 27
222 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Man I needed that Palmer-Pedro goal connection

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      This

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottle Job FC goal difference evaporating quicker than Usain Bolt…

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  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    City on a roll with recent results in cup and league

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    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pep flower is a late bloomer!

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  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bust that City CS!

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  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chelsea are so bad

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bringing in Garnacho, welp that City CS is secured

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    NOR back in the dug out with an ice pack - is that what you do for hammy injury or just a knock?

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  7. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Bad GW for 3 big London Clubs.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      What 3 big clubs? West Ham won

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    2. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yep Arsenal & Chelsea well beaten, but I’m not sure why Palace win wasn’t a success in your eyes 😉

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  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Palmer actually worth bringing in for the double? (would be for Gordon or Rogers)

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      On a FH only, not worth keeping in the long run

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  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Semenyo, Palmer and Pedro in XI. Nico first sub. This game…

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