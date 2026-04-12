Chelsea v Man City team news: Estevao starts

Sunday’s final match sees Chelsea take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liam Rosenior makes two changes from the FA Cup win over Port Vale.

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo come in for Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia, who drop to the bench.

Jorrel Hato will presumably move to centre-back as a result.

Estevao, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro make up the front four.

As expected, Enzo Fernandez is not available following public comments about his future at Chelsea.

As for Man City, they make just one alteration from the FA Cup: Gianluigi Donnarumma in for James Trafford in goal.

All the outfielders remain the same, with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku supporting Erling Haaland up top.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bernardo, Rodri, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: