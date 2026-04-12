Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 32: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

12 April 2026 37 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s four Gameweek 32 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Chelsea0 – 3Manchester City
Sunderland1 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Aston Villa
Crystal Palace2 – 1Newcastle United
37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Palmer with defcon. Small wins.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’ll take it!

      Open Controls
  2. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would be amazing if Bruno picked up a knock in next 24hrs

    Open Controls
  3. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    A little worried about Semenyo's minutes for the DGW following that performance.

    If Cherki, Doku, Marmoush or Foden played as badly as he did today they wouldn't touch grass for 6 months

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yeah it really wasn’t good enough, hate how greedy he is. Starving Haaland of points which would in turn lead to assists for Semenyo too many times. And he keeps stubbornly taking the wrong option on for selfish reasons when it’s a team game. Needs to improve that quickly or Pep will find an alternative.

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        His selfishness would look a lot more justified if he didn't strike the ball like he's playing in a pair of DeWalt work boots

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts on Cherki captain for the double?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Sword play, I like it

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Am well in the top 10k now so probably last Hail Mary for a 1k finish

        Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    My OCD wants me to field 15 doublers in 33.

    1FT was planned to be Bruno > Neto however with O’Reilly potentially out I would need to do NOR > Guehi/Nunes.

    Would you just leave Bruno in or take first -4 of the season the get the extra doubler out?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Keep Bruno for the rest of the season.

      I was going to do Welbeck (hoped might haul vs Burnley) > DCL, but NOR will likely need replaced now.

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Def keep Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Realistically with the NOR injury, I'm gonna end up keeping Gabriel and Bruno; have 2FT, but Bowen to DCL will likely be one of them.

      Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Latest on NOR injury - full diagnosis would be handy if you have it?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      Only have 0.3m for a Guehi move, which will evaporate pretty quick with NOR > Guehi transfers. Yikes…

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He's unfortunately had to be put down, as is tradition on Grand National weekend

      Open Controls
  7. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Looking to FH 34 with some differentials. Im chasing so no good going with template

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Kudus if he's back. Porro too.

      Open Controls
  8. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would u keep Mitoma on bb33?

    Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Welbeck (tot, CHE) or DCL (WOL, bou) better option for GW33? Not much in it is there?

    Or Welbeck unlikely to play both? Who else does BHA have to play stricker?

    Open Controls
    1. Machine Gun Skelly
        48 mins ago

        Personally, I have three Brighton players anyway, so I went for DCL. Welbeck is probably the better option, but see how DCL plays vs United.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Cheers Skelly…

          Open Controls
      • BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Welbeck better but can easily be on bench for the other game.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks Bobby…

          Open Controls
      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        DCL blanks most weeks so he is never a good option imo.

        Welbeck may or may not start both games but I back him to return in the double for sure.

        Open Controls
    2. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Serious injury for O'Reilly?

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ah damn is he injured? Will have to use a valuable (and only) FT to Guehi if it’s serious

        Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bruno out with stomach bug would be heaven. Bowen VC and Senesi on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Source please.

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who to Capt in 33?

      Open Controls
    5. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      o reily is injured?

      Guehi over Oreily turned very quickly after the oreily goal if thats the case

      Open Controls
    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would you sell mitoma for another dgw player?

      Neto? Minteh? Another Brighton mid? MGW? Sarr?

      Current mids:
      Bruno/Semenyo/Tavernier/Palmer/Mitoma

      Open Controls
    7. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe Gross?

      Open Controls
    8. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am so done with this season I'm going to do some crazy, random stuff like possibly TC Nico O'Reilly next Gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Just reading that he's possibly injured, need to hold those crazy thoughts

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That would certainly be crazy after his injury

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.