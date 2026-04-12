FPL Gameweek 32: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s four Gameweek 32 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Members Area.

READ MORE: Best Free Hit team for FPL Double Gameweek 33

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page: