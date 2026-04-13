Scout Notes

FPL notes: Thiago eyes Golden Boot + Dewsbury-Hall does it again

13 April 2026 43 comments
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Two clubs with realistic aspirations of playing European football next season shared the spoils in west London on Saturday.

Brentford v Everton seems like a game that should be low-scoring on paper but it is a fixture that has produced 10 goals in 2025/26.

Here are our Scout Notes from their latest meeting, a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GOLDEN BOOT RACE ON AS THIAGO BAGS BRACE

Igor Thiago (£7.3m) is now just one goal behind Erling Haaland (£14.4m) in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

The top goalscorer award had looked done and dusted at the turn of the year. In Gameweek 19, Haaland was eight strikes ahead of Thiago in a distant second.

Now, it’s a genuine tussle.

Thiago’s brace on Saturday owed partly to good fortune. His second strike was an inadvertent one, with Michael Kayode‘s (£4.6m) shot deflecting in off his torso. The Brazilian’s first goal came from the spot, his seventh Premier League penalty of 2025/26.

But you don’t get to 21 goals purely on good fortune. Opta’s xG on target figure of 18.94 suggests he’s not been ludicrously blessed by Lady Luck.

He was unfortunate, indeed, to see another close-range, goalbound effort blocked by Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) on Saturday. Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), back in the team after injury-enforced substitute duty in Gameweek 31, nearly scored in the same move.

Looking at what’s left, it’s three decent home fixtures and three tricky away games. But even then, Thiago has already scored against Manchester United and Liverpool this season.

A 90-minute man, on penalties, free-scoring, and leading the line for a team with ‘something to play for’. What’s not to love?

A lack of a Double Gameweek was the answer this week. Not far off 400,000 FPL managers made Thiago the fourth-most-sold player of Gameweek 32, as they stocked up on those playing twice in Gameweek 33. The newly capped Brazil international meted out some early punishment.

Free Hitters face a similar dilemma this week. Opt for two bites of the cherry with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m)? Or back quality over quantity? Rate My Team (and other solvers) will almost always tell you to side with the doubler, which is the case again in Gameweek 33. You would not be surprised in the slightest if Thiago makes a mockery of the projections.

DEWSBURY-HALL KEEPS PACE WITH THE BIGGER FISH

Above: The 10 leading midfielders for points per start (min. 10 starts)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) is averaging an attacking return every other start this season, following his latest goal on Saturday.

The midfielder betters every other sub-£6.0m midfielder, including all the DefCon machines like Elliot Anderson (£5.6m) and teammate James Garner (£5.3m), for points per start. A rare success story of good old-fashioned attacking threat trumping tackles and recoveries.

His move to Everton has been a good fit, as he’s been afforded the extra attacking license as a ’10’ that he so desired. He should have scored before his late equaliser against the Bees, spurning a one-on-one opportunity.

“When I was signing him from Chelsea, when I was speaking with him, he did say to me, ‘Look, I’ll score goals if I’m played in the right way and right position.’

“He’s scored his goals, he’s contributed to the performances, so we’ve been really impressed with Kiernan, we really have been.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Beto (£5.0m) meanwhile made it five attacking returns in as many appearances since he broke back into David Moyes’ starting XI in Gameweek 28. He nodded in Everton’s first leveller of the afternoon on Saturday.

While Thiago may be a rare example of a single Gameweeker tempting FPL managers in Gameweek 33, Everton assets probably aren’t going to do likewise, despite a) their decent form and b) this not being a particularly good incarnation of a Liverpool side.

Gameweek 34 against West Ham (especially for those Free Hitting) might be a different kettle of fish, however. And look at this run-in, starting with a trip to Selhurst Park, which will likely come less than 72 hours after Crystal Palace contest a UEFA Conference League semi-final:

USUAL SUSPECTS DELIVER DEFCON

All four centre-halves banked DefCon points on Saturday. That included Branthwaite, recalled at the expense of Michael Keane (£4.6m) in Moyes’ only change.

James Tarkowski (£5.7m) and Garner fittingly topped the list; they’re both second for DefCon points among FPL players in their position this season.

Nathan Collins (£4.9m), himself just outside the defenders’ DefCon top 10 in 2025/26, nearly added a goal to his defensive contributions, striking the woodwork. Kevin Schade (£7.0m), who won Thiago’s penalty, also rattled the frame of the goal in his latest profiligate showing. It’s one goal in 12 league matches for him.

Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.8m) made some really good stops at the other end, too, in a fixture that was once again more open than predicted.

43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    This game was a lot more fun when people were stupid enough to underestimate Bruno Fernandes

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Any chance you could get a hatty for me tonight Cunha?

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Strange game currently on 47 with a gwr of 3,200,000 with Bruno C to play & only 1000 places behind last week

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      46 points for me, GW rank of 3.4m with Bruno (c) to play and 9000 places higher than last GW.

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  4. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Ran a calculation of active teams*: currently around 44% of the total 13 million accounts are still actively playing FPL.
    *active: made any change (transfer/chip/captain/bench order..) to their team in the past 3 gameweeks.
    *from Mr Ragabolly

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Be interested to see what the active rate was this time last season - feels like all the breaks have killed any momentum, and when there ARE games, they're so boring anyway.

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  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Sold Guehi for O’Reilly on my WC after owning him all season. Guehi outscores him despite O’Reilly scoring and O’Reilly gets injured, surely not possible to be that cursed?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I recommended someone here to delay Guehi to Nico for one week just incase he gets injured before DGW, feeling proud!

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah but on a WC you make that move all day

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        1. Roy Rovers
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Are you going back to Guehi?

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    What is the meaning of life?

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      42

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Google ‘Guy de Maupassant essence of life’, you will not find a better explanation anywhere, ever!

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Had to look it up 😀

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      It's the name of Oasis's 3rd album. Dur.

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    4. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Try to be nice to people, avoid eating fat, read a good book every now and then, get some walking in, and try and live together in peace and harmony with people of all creeds and nations

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    5. el polako
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Find purpose for yourself.
      Contribute to society by doing something meaningful.

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    6. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      We have about ten years left of a decent functioning society if things continue as they are - let's face it, none of us will be able to retire nor afford social care - so travel as much and you can and taste culture and countries while we can.

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  7. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    WC gone but planned for DGW. I can now play my TC with 10 DGW picks as well. Worked out ok I suppose.

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  8. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Anyone looking at enzo on free hit?

    Surely back in the team and a differential compared to gw32 wildcarders

    Thanks

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    1. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Dunno. Hard to know where he stands now.

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not over Palmer. And both seems too far a stretch

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I think Neto might be the one to get if you want another attacker, but it’s a sorry state of affairs really

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  9. One for All
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Thiaw, Alderete, O'Reilly
    Semenyo, Wilson, B.Fernandes, Rogers
    Thiago, Welbeck, Haaland (TC)

    Kelleher, Garner, Saliba, Alderete

    1FT 2.9 ITB

    What transfer should i do guys?

    Plan to FH GW 34

    Want to bring in Bowen

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  10. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    On fh

    A guehi semenyo haaland
    B cherki semenyo Haaland

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Consider Guehi Cherki Haaland

      Semenyo is playing out wide with Cherki in the team

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

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  11. Mitch3ltje
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I've got 2 chips left, and im clueless when to use them...

    I've got free hit (possibly GW34)
    And triple captain (GW33?) left.

    Looking at the fixtures im either triple captaining:
    A. Haaland
    B. Semenyo
    C. Bournemouth players?
    D. Bruno Fernandes in gameweek 37 against NFO.

    What would you guys recommend?

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    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Free hit now if you can field close to 11 in GW34
      TC GW36

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      1. Mitch3ltje
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I've got 8 double gameweek players in my current team.
        So i need to FH next gameweek i think. 🙂

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  12. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Why is the Bivol popular for Leeds out of the defenders? He more dangerous or something ?

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      DC monster and decent goal threat - guy is massive

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  13. McSauce
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Morning,

    I have 2 FT and want to play my Free Hit, do I carry those 2 through to 34 or do I lose it with the FH ?

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      You'll have 2 in 34

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      1. McSauce
        • 16 Years
        59 mins ago

        ok great, that 100% ye?

        Thank you

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes sir - I'm in the same boat so made double and triple checked it 😀

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  14. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Those with WC, BB and FH on hand what is the plan? I was originally on FH33, WC35, BB36/37 but have started to like WC33, FH34, BB35 a bit more now. Reason is that BB35 seems to have the best fixtures for your benchable players. I also think that with this strategy I could carry over the most transfers. Not using FH in 34 means I'd likely make transfers for players I only want for one week whereas I usually go for a bit longer term moves.

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  15. PASTATOGEL
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hello

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  16. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any updates on O'Reilly? Like an idiot, I brought him in before the City game...

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  17. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    F hitters, keeping any age players
    Bruno, Thiago, Bowen etc ?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      possibly yes

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  18. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Gonna BB with this I think, then use a -4 in 34 to field 11.
    Then save FH for 36 and get in the Palace players - or am I overthinking it and should just FH in 33 or 34?

    Roefs Dubravka
    Gabriel Guehi Hill Tarkowski Virgil
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Anderson Scott
    Haaland Thiago Bowen

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  19. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated

    Fh team
    A
    Darlow
    Struijk senesi v hecke
    Palmer gross cherki semenyo
    Haaland dcl pedro
    Bench: Sanchez hill mitoma cucu(in case any last minute injuries)
    = 22 players

    B with 3 transfers &b boost

    Sanchez
    Struijk vvd senesi
    Bruno cherki semenyo rayan
    Haaland dcl Bowen
    Bench: dub gab cash rogers
    = 24 players
    Fh gw 34

    Cheers all

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