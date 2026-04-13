Man Utd v Leeds team news: Mbeumo benched

Manchester United v Leeds United brings Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to a close this evening.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Michael Carrick makes four changes to the Red Devils’ side he sent out in Gameweek 31, two of which are enforced.

Harry Maguire is suspended, while Kobbie Mainoo picked up an injury in training over the weekend and misses out.

The benching of Diogo Dalot may also be fitness-related, as he was ill in the last week.

United’s other change is the most headline-grabbing one, as Bryan Mbeumo is benched for the first time since Carrick took charge.

Lisandro Martinez is back from injury for his first appearance in over two months, while Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko also come in.

There are also four changes to the Leeds side from their FA Cup tie against West Ham United last Sunday.

Karl Darlow, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Brenden Aaronson all return.

Lucas Perri and Lukas Nmecha drop to the bench, while Joe Rodon and Anton Stach are now on the injury list.

Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor all shrug off minor issues to feature.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Yoro, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Mbeumo, Heaven, Fletcher, Lacey.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Aaronson, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Gruev.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: