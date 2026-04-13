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Man Utd v Leeds team news: Mbeumo benched

13 April 2026 197 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Manchester United v Leeds United brings Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to a close this evening.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Michael Carrick makes four changes to the Red Devils’ side he sent out in Gameweek 31, two of which are enforced.

Harry Maguire is suspended, while Kobbie Mainoo picked up an injury in training over the weekend and misses out.

The benching of Diogo Dalot may also be fitness-related, as he was ill in the last week.

United’s other change is the most headline-grabbing one, as Bryan Mbeumo is benched for the first time since Carrick took charge.

Lisandro Martinez is back from injury for his first appearance in over two months, while Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko also come in.

There are also four changes to the Leeds side from their FA Cup tie against West Ham United last Sunday.

Karl Darlow, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Brenden Aaronson all return.

Lucas Perri and Lukas Nmecha drop to the bench, while Joe Rodon and Anton Stach are now on the injury list.

Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor all shrug off minor issues to feature.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Yoro, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Mbeumo, Heaven, Fletcher, Lacey.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Aaronson, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Gruev.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

197 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do something Carrick, not looking good tactically is he

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Like OGS at his worst.

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  2. Vinyl78LP
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    More of gentle stroke than anything major - not having that one.

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  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cunha makes 60 😎

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  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lesson learned. Every PL should grow long hair and copy DCL style. (I thought first that it was DCL getting the red for trying to hit the Martinez' neck 😉

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I say the opposite.. long hair not allowed!

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Listening to Neville talk about it is so effing paaaaainful

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  6. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Valderrama's hairstyle is going to become the go-to soon.

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  7. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    All those FPL managers on X proudly showing off their midfield of Bruno, Cunha and Mbeumo

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  8. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do refs actually have a brain of their own? Just let var look at a screen and make all decisions.. can have a bi screen showing all decisions.. throw in manu, corner leeds.. whats the point of refs if refs have no brains?.

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  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Agree with Keane. Carrick can’t get the job permanently.

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  10. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bruno YC

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno ffs YC

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      As predicted 🙄

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yep he nearly got one earlier

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  12. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Said it before and I’ll say it again, EVERY time there’s a chance to capitalise against a Haaland captaincy, it fails, EVERY time

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  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Almost Cunha

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  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does anyone actually enjoy FPL anymore?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Absolutely not, stopped being fun about 8 seasons ago, I play out of addiction

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I was enjoying this week until tonight

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    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

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    4. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hard no I’d say but the addiction is real

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    5. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Get rid of chips just play the game stop making it easy

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  15. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    My bench this week is definitely outscoring my bench boost next week

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  16. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Get cunha off before he gets sent off..

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  17. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ah yes, Bruno argument. Cherry on top.

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