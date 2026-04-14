Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 injuries + bans

14 April 2026 0 comments
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Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 14 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

TUESDAY 14TH APRIL

ATLETI V BARCELONA

Atleti:

Out: Giménez (unspecified), Hancko (ankle), Pubill (suspended)
Doubtful: Cardoso (adductor), Oblak (muscular), Barrios (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Álex Baena, Barrios, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente, Ruggeri, Simeone

Barcelona:

Out: Bernal (ankle), Christensen (knee), Cubarsí (suspended), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Gerard Martín (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, João Cancelo, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal

LIVERPOOL V PSG

Liverpool:

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Bradley (knee), Endo (ankle)
Doubtful: Jones (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Van Dijk

PSG:

Out: Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes

WEDNESDAY 15TH APRIL

ARSENAL V SPORTING CP

Arsenal:

Out: Merino (foot)
Doubtful: Calafiori (unknown), Ødegaard (unknown), Saka (knock), Timber (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi

Sporting CP:

Out: Nuno Santos (muscular), Luís Guilherme (foot), Ioannidis (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Suárez

BAYERN V REAL MADRID

Bayern:

Out: Karl (hamstring), Ulreich (groin)
Doubtful: Gnabry (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Neuer, Tah, Upamecano

Real Madrid:

Out: Courtois (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Tchouaméni (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

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