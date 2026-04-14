UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 14 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
- READ MORE: Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 14
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 14: Best differentials
TUESDAY 14TH APRIL
ATLETI V BARCELONA
Atleti:
Out: Giménez (unspecified), Hancko (ankle), Pubill (suspended)
Doubtful: Cardoso (adductor), Oblak (muscular), Barrios (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Álex Baena, Barrios, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente, Ruggeri, Simeone
Barcelona:
Out: Bernal (ankle), Christensen (knee), Cubarsí (suspended), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Gerard Martín (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, João Cancelo, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal
LIVERPOOL V PSG
Liverpool:
Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Bradley (knee), Endo (ankle)
Doubtful: Jones (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Van Dijk
PSG:
Out: Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes
WEDNESDAY 15TH APRIL
ARSENAL V SPORTING CP
Arsenal:
Out: Merino (foot)
Doubtful: Calafiori (unknown), Ødegaard (unknown), Saka (knock), Timber (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi
Sporting CP:
Out: Nuno Santos (muscular), Luís Guilherme (foot), Ioannidis (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Suárez
BAYERN V REAL MADRID
Bayern:
Out: Karl (hamstring), Ulreich (groin)
Doubtful: Gnabry (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Neuer, Tah, Upamecano
Real Madrid:
Out: Courtois (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Tchouaméni (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior