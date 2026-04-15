In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Ben, Louis and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Port Vale have a Triple Gameweek this week! Meanwhile, other teams across the Championship, League One and League Two double, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 38

﻿ BEN MERLIN DANNY LOUIS GK Carl Rushworth Joe Day Carl Rushworth Carl Rushworth GK Joe Day Joe Gauci Joe Gauci Joe Gauci GK Joe Gauci Alex Bass Corey Addai Joe Day DEF Taylor-Harwood Bellis Tristan Crama Connor Hall Taylor-Harwood Bellis DEF Tristan Crama Nat Phillips Tristan Crama Milan van Ewijk DEF Connor Hall Connor Hall Matt Clarke Connor Hall MID Isaac Hutchinson Isaac Hutchinson Isaac Hutchinson Isaac Hutchinson MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood George Hall Oliver Norwood MID Jordan Clark Terry Devlin Oliver Norwood Jordan Clark FWD Lorent Tolaj Harry Leonard Oliver McBurnie Kyle Wootton FWD Kyle Wootton Lorent Tolaj Harry Leonard Lorent Tolaj FWD Oliver McBurnie Yousef Salech Zan Viptonik Oliver McBurnie CLUB Coventry City West Bromwich Albion Port Vale Port Vale CLUB Port Vale Peterborough United Coventry City Coventry City CLUB Southampton Stockport County Stockport County Stockport County CLUB Stockport County Millwall Millwall Hull City

MERLIN

GOALKEEPERS

Cheltenham Town’s Joe Day is a top option this week due to two home fixtures against poor sides.

I also think Port Vale’s Joe Gauci, who has a triple Gameweek and Peterborough United’s Alex Bass are great picks in the round ahead.

DEFENDERS

Millwall will be hoping to further cement their position in the play-offs this week. Their most appealing defender is Tristan Crama, who has managed nine attacking returns this season.

West Brom’s Nat Phillips and Port Vale’s Connor Hall are two more great options. Both have clean sheet and bonus potential this week. Hall plays three matches, which boosts his appeal.

MIDFIELDERS

Home fixtures and excellent form make Isaac Hutchinson a lock among midfielder picks this week.

Oliver Norwood has been very consistent this season and his numbers show that. He offers multiple routes to points and should help his side secure a play-off spot.

Portsmouth’s Terry Devlin is one player who could go under the radar in the round ahead.

FORWARDS

Peterborough’s Harry Leonard could do well in his two home games. Matches against Port Vale and Burton Albion should provide a good platform for him to return.

Elsewhere, Lorent Tolaj has been in exceptional form as of late. His explosiveness makes him a very exciting option for the round ahead.

I would also suggest Yousef Salech if he starts. He’s been out with a long-term injury but looks to be slowly coming back into the fold for Cardiff City.

TEAM PICKS

West Brom could do well as they look to avoid relegation, so motivation is key here.

Two home matches for Peterborough makes them another appealing side, as reflected with some of my other picks.

Both Stockport County and Millwall also have potential. Both want to clinch a play-off spot, which means they should be motivated for their upcoming matches.

BEN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There’s a lot to like about Carl Rushworth this week. Coventry have been solid defensively and with a double ahead, he looks well placed to add to his clean sheet tally.

Two home fixtures against weaker opposition make Joe Day a standout option. The setup is there for him to deliver strong returns.

I triple Gameweek for Port Vale makes Joe Gauci an excellent option too!

DEFENDERS

Momentum is firmly with Southampton as they push for a play-off spot, and that brings Taylor Harwood-Bellis into focus. A recent clean sheet and a favourable double only strengthen his appeal.

There’s also plenty to like about Millwall, who still have everything to play for. Tristan Crama stands out here, especially with his attacking returns adding another layer to his game.

Volume and consistency make Connor Hall a strong option too. With multiple fixtures and bonus potential, he offers a reliable route to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Form and fixtures combine perfectly for Isaac Hutchinson, who continues to be one of the standout midfielders in the game. He looks like an easy inclusion this week.

Consistency has been key for Oliver Norwood, and once again, he finds himself among the top picks. With multiple routes to points and strong fixtures, he should continue to deliver.

There’s also value in Jordan Clark, who has shown attacking intent recently and can contribute across several areas.

FORWARDS

Few players come into the round in better form than Lorent Tolaj. His recent performances make him an exciting option with clear upside.

A favourable schedule for Stockport puts Kyle Wootton firmly on the radar. The fixtures suggest he should see plenty of chances.

Rounding things off, Oliver McBurnie continues to deliver across the season. With goals already stacking up and good fixtures ahead, he remains a strong pick.

TEAM PICKS

This looks like a good week to back Coventry, who combine strong defensive form with a double gameweek.

There’s also clear appeal in Stockport, with fixtures that could bring returns at both ends of the pitch.

Southampton carry momentum into the round as they chase a play-off spot, while Port Vale play three times, which makes them an obvious option.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There’s a lot to like about Carl Rushworth, who has been top class this season with 16 clean sheets. Coming up against two sides that struggle for goals only strengthens his appeal this week.

A Triple Gameweek puts Joe Gauci firmly in the mix. The extra fixtures alone make him difficult to ignore, especially if he sees consistent minutes across all three.

Fixtures also look kind for Corry Addai, and there’s a strong chance he comes away with at least one clean sheet from this set of games.

DEFENDERS

With three games on offer, Connor Hall stands out straight away. He tends to do well in the bonus system, too, so if he starts all three, the upside is definitely there.

Another defender who offers strong bonus potential is Matt Clarke, and he also carries a threat in the opposition box, which adds another route to returns.

Averaging over six points per game, Tristan Crama has been one of the most consistent options. With promotion still on the line, motivation should be high as well.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Isaac Hutchinson continues to shine as Cheltenham’s main man. His consistency and form this season make him a very reliable pick.

For those looking to take a bit more of a risk, George Hall could be an interesting outside punt. Three games give him plenty of opportunity to deliver.

Meanwhile, Oliver Norwood offers a more balanced option. With two favourable fixtures and multiple routes to points, he remains a dependable all-rounder.

FORWARDS

Goals have been flowing for Oliver McBurnie, who sits on 14 for the season and should get more chances across this double.

Two strong home fixtures boost the appeal of Harry Leonard, especially against weaker opposition.

Recent form puts Zan Viptonik firmly in the conversation as well, with his goal threat making him a dangerous option.

TEAM PICKS

The standout this week is Port Vale Town, with three games offering huge potential.

Elsewhere, Coventry City have two solid fixtures and should provide value.

There’s also plenty on the line for Millwall, who are pushing for promotion and should be fully up for the challenge.

Rounding things off, Stockport County face two struggling sides, which could open the door for strong returns.

LOUIS SAID

GOALKEEPERS

Coventry City have managed three clean sheets in their previous four matches and double this week. Both give me good enough reason to select Carl Rushworth.

The triple Gameweek for Port Vale means Joe Gauci is a good option. He’s arguably one of their safer picks in terms of minutes, too.

Joe Day is more of an outside choice. Cheltenham Town face two very poor sides, which makes me think Day could do well.

DEFENDERS

Southampton are still winning as they look to secure a play-off spot. Off the back of a clean sheet last time out, and a decent double ahead brings Taylor Harwood-Bellis into the fray.

Coventry City should keep at least one clean sheet in the round ahead, and one of their standout picks is Milan van Ewijk.

Connor Hall is Port Vale’s standout defender option most weeks, so he should be on everyone’s mind heading into their triple.

MIDFIELDERS

Isaac Hutchinson has been exceptional this season and one of the best midfield assets in the game. He has two great fixtures from an attacking perspective, so he feels like a shoo-in.

A double for Stockport County means Oliver Norwood is yet again a very good option. He’s averaged more points than most in the entire game this season.

I also like Luton Town’s Jordan Clark. He’s scored two in his previous four games and offers multiple routes to points.

FORWARDS

The double looks like a good one for Stockport County, which makes me think Kyle Wootton could be a great pick.

Another player who has been very good when fit is Lorent Tolaj. The Plymouth Argyle man has bagged four goals and one assist in his previous four games.

I also think that Hull City have a nice set of fixtures. Form has been ropey but I’d expect them to turn things around this week with the help of Oliver McBurnie.

TEAM PICKS

I think Coventry City are one of the few standout sides this week. I’d expect them to win at least one of their matches at the very least.

With three matches, I’d expect Port Vale to be popular this week for sure. Three fixtures just give them more potential to pick up points.

Stockport County and Hull City are two more sides that I’d feel very happy with backing this week.