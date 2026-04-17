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Bruno G, Joelinton, Schar: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Eddie Howe hinted that Bruno Guimaraes could make his return from a hamstring injury, having had his comeback delayed by a bout of mumps.

“Yeah, there is a chance. We’ve seen him in training. He’s pushing really, really hard to be back involved. I think the medical team are trying to hold him back… I say hold him back, there’s always that tug because the player wants desperately to play. I love that about Bruno, always have done. He’s desperate to help the team, especially in this moment.

“I’ll make a decision based on what I see today in training but there’s a possibility.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes’ chances of playing

However, Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out. 

Joelinton now has to serve a two-match ban, too, after he picked up his 10th booking of the season last weekend.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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