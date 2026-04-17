Chalobah, James, Enzo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

Enzo Fernandez is back in Chelsea’s first-team fold after his two-match internal suspension for comments he made over the international break.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33

Predictably, in Thursday’s press conference, Liam Rosenior wouldn’t say whether the midfielder would return to the starting XI.

“I don’t ever tell you the starting XI. [It’s] crazy to say what the starting XI will be two days before a very big game. “Enzo has been training with the group, he has been training very, very well. It’s business as usual in terms of the selection for the game.” – Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez

Rosenior was keen to draw a line under the whole debacle, when asked if Fernandez’s “situation” affected his squad.

“Not that I’m aware of, no. “No, Enzo’s come back to the group this week. The group’s been fantastic in terms of training, Enzo has as well, and his application to training, and our group’s application to training, so no.” – Liam Rosenior on whether the Enzo situation divided the squad

On the injury front, Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) is nearing a return but Reece James (hamstring) is a little further behind in his recovery timeline.

“Trevoh trained today, not quite fully – modified. We’ll make a decision on him but he’s very, very close. Reece is a little bit futher away.” – Liam Rosenior

Long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee/match fitness) will feature for the under-21s on Friday night.

“I’m hoping [he will return before end of season]. Obviously, Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. I think Levi will play some minutes for the under-21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him. “When you have a long-term injury, such as the extent of Levi’s injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure that he’s 100% right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for selection for our first team.” – Liam Rosenior on Levi Colwill

There was no update on Jamie Gittens (hamstring), who had yet another setback in the last fortnight, and Filip Jorgensen (groin), who had minor surgery in mid-March.