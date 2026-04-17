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FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

17 April 2026 70 comments
avfc82 avfc82
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chips or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

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You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

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  2. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Hi Tom,
    Would you remove Kelleher and Thiaw both for hit for doublers ?

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  3. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    What do you think about using the TC chip this week?

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    1. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Same doubt. As I have all my chips left and will have to use them, will probably TC Haaland this week.

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  4. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Given I have all my chips available, is it crazy to TC Haaland now? So I'll probably BB on the next double, and FH on the blank. Read >>

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not crazy. bur is probably City's easiest fixture and the opportunity to get some extra points against Arsenal makes it sensible.

      Is it better than BRE and CPL in 36? Probably not for me. But think it really depends on when you will best play your other chips

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I agree with you. Slight concern is potential Haaland rest if all's said and done by 36, with a game for Marmoush.

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    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      when do you wc then

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  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Should I take a hit to get in another doubler? I only have 9.

    Dub
    NOR, Van Hecke, Hill
    Palmer, Semenyo (c), BrunoF, Scott
    Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

    Kelleher - Virgil - KDH - Gabriel

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    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Could do KDH to Gross, and then play the BB

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  6. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    1 week only

    A) petrovic (new a.) (Leeds h.)
    Or
    B) Sanchez (man h.) (bha a)

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    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      A

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  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    This is my team for GW 34 if I free hit this week.

    Darlow*
    Gabriel, VVD, Thiaw
    Bruno, Gordon, Wilson, Dango
    Thiago, Bowen

    Bench: Dubravka*, Van Hecke*, Hill*, Welbeck*

    I can get 10 out for GW 34 and could make 1/2 transfers to get 11 (e.g. GK change)

    What's the best play here? it seems like free hit is the best option as I am covered for the main players for 34?

    1. Free hit 33, Wildcard 35, bench boost 36
    2. Wildcard 33, Free hit 34, Bench boost 35

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  8. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Would you sell Gabriel to Hill if on BB but you only had one FT banked?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes or senesi

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    2. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I’m also debating this, to either Hill or Senesi and then probably back again after the blank.

      Using the transfers now means no palace players later for me

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  9. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Van Hecke?

    My prediction is Gab gets def con against city and VH only picks it up once as well

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      VH

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    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Gabriel, more reliable and plays for a better team.

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  10. it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    J.Pedro or DCL?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pedro

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  11. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    What should I do about Elliot Anderson? Want to BB this week..1 ft 0 itb

    A - hold and hope
    B - swap to Aaronson / okofor
    C - swap to Scott (have Tavernier)

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  12. JBG
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Wish there was a way where I can transform the Chelsea spots on my FH to more City spots... want Guehi, Nunes, NOR, Cherki and Semenyo in my team -_-.

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  13. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Probably C if no update

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  14. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    OReilly no longer flagged?

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    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      He’s fit, from pep presser today

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  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Looking at it properly

    The FA Cup Final is 16 May

    Manchester City likely beat Southampton

    Does that rule out Dgw36 with possible rotation the week before?

    It also moves the Bournemouth match for Man City if they make it there. So another dgw or does it get played later in Gw37?

    There's a scenario where Arsenal beat Man City and they are focused on the FA Cup Final.

    If indeed, Haaland is the play for TC?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      * sorry

      Musings for why to play TC tomorrow

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  16. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    RMT. 1ft. 0.5itb.

    Bench boost.

    Raya, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Guehi, Van Hecke, Senesi, Gudmundsson
    Semenyo, Fernandes, Rogers, Tavernier, Palmer
    J.Pedro, Haaland (c), DCL

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  17. TMERC187
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    I have both NOR and RAN in draft. Would you start both or only NOR? Currently have Gyokeres, Rice and Timber on the bench because most of my other players are DGW. Thoughts?

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  18. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is Haalandless viable on FH?
    Welbeck, J Ped, DCL with Cherki, Semenyo, OReilly?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes

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  19. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thoughts on palmer as a differential captain on free hit?

    United have 1 fit centre back- heaven

    Im at 400k so not a great deal to lose

    Thanks

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  20. Pughy9
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    On FH…. Start Bruno or Tavernier??

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      If on free hit why even bother having bruno. Just start the dgw players

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      1. Pughy9
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        His form is so good that he could beat many on a double, but Tavenier is due a solid return. Dunno

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  21. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is Dubravka to Verbruggen a sensible transfer? I have 1ft, 0.5itb, and playing bench boost.

    Raya, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Guehi, Senesi, Gudmundsson, Van Hecke
    Semenyo, Palmer, Tavernier, Fernandes, Rogers
    Haaland, JPedro, DCL

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  22. Freyner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Free Hit or Wildcard?

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