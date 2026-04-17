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O’Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 3 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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To the relief of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Nico O’Reilly is “fine” for Manchester City’s crunch clash with Arsenal.

Speaking on Friday, he added that Ruben Dias (hamstring/knock) remains out, while Josko Gvardiol (leg) is a longer-term absentee. 

“Ruben [Dias] is not ready, still, and Nico [O’Reilly] is fine.” – Pep Guardiola

We heard nothing more on John Stones (calf), who hasn’t featured since returning from international duty.

Away from team news, you can’t accuse Guardiola of taking Arsenal’s visit lightly.

“If we lose, it’s over.” – Pep Guardiola on this weekend’s game and the title race ramifications

He was also asked if he planned to recreate the same pressing structure used against the Gunners in the recent EFL Cup final. In response, he laughed off the question.

“Tomorrow, we are going to change again. I am going to tell you [reporters] now what we are going to do!” – Pep Guardiola

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. gers23
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this free hit team?

    Darlow

    Sensei O'Reilly Van H

    Semenyo Fernandes Palmer Gomez

    DCL Thiago Haaland

    Dubravka Hill Rogers VDV

    Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Excellent news. Haaland(c), BB active, roll a 3rd FT.

    Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Crikey O’Reilly, Pepo gave a definitive answer 😯

    Whether NOR starts both is a different question…

    Open Controls

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