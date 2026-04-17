O’Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

To the relief of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Nico O’Reilly is “fine” for Manchester City’s crunch clash with Arsenal.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33

Speaking on Friday, he added that Ruben Dias (hamstring/knock) remains out, while Josko Gvardiol (leg) is a longer-term absentee.

“Ruben [Dias] is not ready, still, and Nico [O’Reilly] is fine.” – Pep Guardiola

We heard nothing more on John Stones (calf), who hasn’t featured since returning from international duty.

Away from team news, you can’t accuse Guardiola of taking Arsenal’s visit lightly.

“If we lose, it’s over.” – Pep Guardiola on this weekend’s game and the title race ramifications

He was also asked if he planned to recreate the same pressing structure used against the Gunners in the recent EFL Cup final. In response, he laughed off the question.