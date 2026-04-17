Saka, Timber, Calafiori: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka (Achilles) will miss Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City.

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Mikel Merino (foot) is a longer-term absentee.

“Bukayo is out, that’s for sure. The rest, let’s see. “[Saka] is just starting to do some stuff. Let’s see that progression, how quickly we can go through it and then wait. At the moment, he’s not available.” – Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal boss is “hopeful” that Noni Madueke (knee) will be fit, however.

“We have another training session tomorrow. It didn’t look that bad after the game and he was quite positive. He’s a player who pushes through pain. So, I am hopeful that he can be available but we have to wait and see if he is able to train tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

Arteta was typically vaguer on Jurrien Timber (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified).