Pro Pundits - Zophar

Zophar’s FPL Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit team reveal

17 April 2026 1 comments
zøphar zøphar
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With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit team.

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

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Zophar Gameweek 10 team

ZOPHAR’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FREE HIT TEAM

I’ve currently set up my Gameweek 33 ‘bus team’ to catch most of the price rises, so there’s no point really sharing that.

Instead, let me share my current team for Gameweek 34:

I’ve got three free transfers (assuming I Free Hit in Gameweek 33) and £0.6m in the bank.

By moving Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) to Robin Roefs (£4.8m), I could easily field an XI. Does this team really need a Free Hit, if I instead choose to Wildcard in Gameweek 33? Not really.

So most likely I am activating my Free Hit this week and going with the below team:

1 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Not sure Bijol will get the second game in the double with how cagey Farke was being about Rondon yesterday.

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