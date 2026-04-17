Zophar’s FPL Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit team reveal

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit team.

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

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ZOPHAR’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FREE HIT TEAM

I’ve currently set up my Gameweek 33 ‘bus team’ to catch most of the price rises, so there’s no point really sharing that.

Instead, let me share my current team for Gameweek 34:

I’ve got three free transfers (assuming I Free Hit in Gameweek 33) and £0.6m in the bank.

By moving Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) to Robin Roefs (£4.8m), I could easily field an XI. Does this team really need a Free Hit, if I instead choose to Wildcard in Gameweek 33? Not really.

So most likely I am activating my Free Hit this week and going with the below team: