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Free Hit punts? What to do with O’Reilly? FPL Gameweek 33 Q&A

17 April 2026 48 comments
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Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, answering your questions about Free Hit punts, the Gameweek 33 doublers and a certain injured Manchester City defender.

You can find his Gameweek 33 Free Hit team reveal here.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

Q: A cheeky differential on a Free Hit? Is going all ‘doublers’ the best strategy when trying to climb up the ladder?

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7

(via Ajax Amsterdam)

A: Going all Double Gameweek players would, on paper, be the best strategy but because of the limited teams in this double, and some of the obvious best picks within those teams like Joao Pedro (£7.7m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), Erling Haaland (£14.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) etc, I don’t think there’s as much scope to gain rank. 

But you could go for a Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) instead of a Calvert-Lewin. You could go for treble Bournemouth or treble Leeds defence instead of picking one of their attackers. There’s the option to go for double City defence instead of double attack. Things like that. Will there be single Gameweek players that outscore these doublers? There always are. Igor Thiago (£7.3m) against Fulham, and Forest players at home to Burnley, could all do well. But to put it simply, 180 minutes offer more chances of points than 90 minutes. 

Some differentials I like that could set you apart from the Gameweek 32 Wildcarders are Diego Gomez (£4.9m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.3m).

Gomez is no longer at risk of suspension after escaping a yellow card last weekend and he looks the most nailed winger currently in the Brighton team. He’s also a DefCon monster, which is great in a Double Gameweek.

Nobody picked Enzo in Gameweek 32 because he was on the naughty step but he’s going to be straight back in the Chelsea team and may have a point to prove. He has good underlying data over the season and could do well with the Blues likely needing to score multiple goals to cope with their porous defence.

Cherki, you don’t need me to tell you much about. I think he will be quite popular in Free Hits but not so much amongst Gameweek 32 Wildcarders, who will likely make the switch to Marc Guehi (£5.1m) or Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) if Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) is indeed ruled out or doubtful. 

You could even take a punt on Welbeck if you fancy him to play both games. 

Q: The initial plan was to do Jarrod Bowen to Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Joao Pedro for the Double Gameweek, but the Nico O’Reilly issue has got me thinking of doing O’Reilly to Marc Guehi. Do I make just one move with a free transfer (and which of the two?) or take a hit to do both moves? I’m Bench Boosting this Gameweek.

Q. What to do with Nico O’Reilly and Bench Boosting?

FPL notes: Why Haaland missed out + O'Reilly returns

(via The Philosopher and SIMBOBIANTHEIII)

A: At the time of writing, we have yet to hear from Pep Guardiola about O’Reilly’s availability after the England international was substituted due to injury last weekend. He has been pictured around the training complex but I have not seen any images of him actually training with the ball. I’m hoping Pep is vague about his availability, which would make things interesting both from a league and FPL perspective.

Now, if he is vague, I think you hold him. If he is ruled out, you make the move to Guehi or Nunes with a view to bringing him back when he is fit. I would take a hit to do both moves if he is indeed ruled out. 

Q: Who are the best Chelsea and Leeds players on a Free Hit?

FPL notes: Enzo latest, Palmer on his fitness + Pedro goal

(via FPL Virgin)

A: The first two Chelsea picks are fairly obvious – Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. I wouldn’t touch their defence with a bargepole; it’s unsettled and lacking any sort of cohesion or structure. So, the third pick there would be Enzo Fernandez. If you’re feeling puntier, you could look at Pedro Neto (£7.0m), as I think his expected minutes are better than Estevao (£6.4m). Liam Rosenior likely puts Enzo back in at no 10 and Palmer on the right.

With Leeds, they have multiple good picks, none of which are in midfield. Calvert-Lewin has missed 10 of his 11 big chances but is the clear focal point in that team, so he would still be my top pick, despite his woeful finishing abilities. 

In defence, it really depends on your playing style. Karl Darlow (£3.9m) looks to be the first choice for now, though my overthinking mind does worry about Lucas Perri (£4.4m) possibly getting a game in the second fixture to prepare for the cup semi-final.

In the backline, Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m), Jayden Bogle (£4.4m), Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) and Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) are all good picks. I am told by multiple Leeds fans that Struijk is the most secure in the backline, so if picking on a Wildcard, that’s where you should probably go. On a Free Hit, I like Bogle and Bijol for the upside they offer – one has attacking threat, the other has set piece threat and is a DefCon monster.

In general, I like the predictability of DefCon for defenders more than attacking potential in a Double Gameweek. They’re basically starting on eight points. So, my favoured three Leeds picks would be Calvert-Lewin, Struijk and Bijol. 

Q: For those not on a Free Hit and who didn’t Wildcard last week, are any Double Gameweek players worth a hit?

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest 2

(via Bod)

A: You haven’t mentioned if you’re looking to Free Hit in Gameweek 34 or have your Wildcard in hand, so this question is a bit more complicated to answer.

In general, I think Palmer and Joao Pedro have the highest ceilings apart from the Man City assets and are also good long-term holds. Getting any Man City players is also a good idea since they have another double at some point. 

Q: Price aside, what’s your order of preference for Bournemouth and Leeds defenders?

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

(via Pompel)

A: I’ve mentioned my Leeds preference already in the earlier question, so I will discuss Bournemouth further here.

As I mentioned, predictability of DefCon trumps attacking potential for me, so I think Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) and James Hill (£4.2m) are clear, with Hill actually doing better than the Argentinian for DefCon since his introduction into the team.

Q: Your top three midfielders for the run-in?

FPL notes: Bruno haul, Sesko again + Lacroix ban 2

(via The Knights Template)

A: Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) would remain top, but that seems like an obvious answer, so let’s look at some picks outside that.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) would warrant inclusion with his minutes looking more secure than Cherki’s, and Man City having another double that’s coming.

Despite Chelsea’s recent malaise, I think Palmer would have to be in the conversation as well, with Chelsea having no midweek commitments and a clear motivation to finish in the European positions. It’s unfortunate that Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) is injured, as he would have been someone to consider. I don’t share the same sentiment about Declan Rice (£7.2m).

There’s no clear fourth here that I can think of. You would want to ditch or bench Tavernier after Gameweek 35. Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) has to be in the conversation but I am worried about potential rotation for Palace now, as we saw last weekend. He’s still a good pick, though, with the likely Gameweek 36 double in mind.

Q: Am I being silly deciding on Wildcard v Free Hit in Gameweek 33 based only on Nico O’Reilly’s availability?

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

(via @FPLPapa)

A: I am in a similar position, and so is my podcast co-host, Pras. While O’Reilly’s availability is certainly a tilting factor, I wouldn’t let it be the sole one. I think what’s more important is how your team looks in Gameweek 34. If you feel you can field a decent 11 that week, I think there is merit in delaying the Wildcard to Gameweek 35, just in case we get some new information or the league picture changes. As we saw last weekend, one result alone can alter the landscape. 

Q: With no chips left other than Triple Captain, would you use it now or in Gameweek 36?

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest

(via @philclayto94671)

A: I think I would save it for Gameweek 36. Arsenal will likely head to the Etihad looking to secure a shutout and they have shown they can do it against the best in Europe. The Burnley fixture is, of course, much more enticing, but I fancy the two home games in Gameweek 36 instead, against Brentford and (likely) Palace. 

Q: What to do with Kaoru Mitoma if you went there in Gameweek 32? I’m planning a Bench Boost this week.

Mitoma is close to recovering from knock

(via @FplCrisis)

A: I would most certainly get rid. Enzo is a similar price. If you have more than one transfer, you could even make the switch for O’Reilly to another defender and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) to Cherki.

Friday’s press conference times are here

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    "Karl Darlow looks to be the first choice for now, though my overthinking mind does worry about Lucas Perri possibly getting a game in the second fixture to prepare for the cup semi-final."

    Someone hasn't listened to FPL planet's clash of the correspondents this week!

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      Perri played really well, just doesn't seem likely they will swap about now I agree, I think everyone is safe with Darlow.

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  2. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Clearly it's a very personal thing about choosing to play in these circumstances, but was there any inkling yesterday on whether Elliott Anderson will play this weekend?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Zero information on that. I’m sure Elliott Anderson doesn’t even know if he is in the right frame of mind to play right now.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      Sad news for him. I would bench him this week and sell under the circumstance you are bench boosting.

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    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Other than that Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?

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  3. Wayner9
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Last decision?
    1, Gusto & Tavernier
    or
    2, Struijk & Enzo

    Already have Pedro & Palmer

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    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        50 mins ago

        2

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      • _Greg
        • 16 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yeah out of those options I'd say 2 as well.

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    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Unless there will be any confirmation that O'Reilly can start against Arsenal my FH team is locked in:

      Darlow
      Senesi - Bijol - M. Nunes
      Gomez - Semenyo - Palmer - Tavernier
      Haaland (C) - J. Pedro - Calver Lewin

      Bench: Verbruggen, Enzo - Hill - van Hecke.

      Want to go a little bit differential against the WC teams and hope that Bijol outscores Struijk, Nunes outscores Cherki/Guehi/O'Reilly and actually like the cheaky punt on Gomez.

      GL everyone!

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        48 mins ago

        GL!

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    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Is Bijol nailed for this GW?

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        48 mins ago

        Just for this GW in isolation yes.

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          47 mins ago

          Yeah on FH, so don't care otherwise

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          1. _Greg
            • 16 Years
            43 mins ago

            Get him in then if you fancy Leeds.

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    4. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        56 mins ago

        What to with NOR?

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Wouldn't visit tbh, way too expensive and the beer is kind of meh. They do have very good fish though.

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        2. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          48 mins ago

          Wait until after 12:30 and see what Pep says.

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          1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
              46 mins ago

              The very reliable pep who will tell we very trustworthy and reliable info

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              1. _Greg
                • 16 Years
                44 mins ago

                I don't think he's been too bad this season. Given the magnitude of the game though I'm unsure. He is mates with Arteta though so from that angle he could be straightforward and honest, who knows let's see ha.

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        3. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          54 mins ago

          ‘But you could go for a Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) instead of a Calvert-Lewin.’

          So how many Danny Welbeck’s and Calvert-Lewin’s are there?

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          1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
              47 mins ago

              Ha.

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            • _Greg
              • 16 Years
              47 mins ago

              My friends mini league has a ban on Leeds players so it has to be Welbeck by default for me ha.

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              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                Very random ban tbh. MU fans only or?

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                1. _Greg
                  • 16 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Nah we went to school in Wakefield and all the lads there were Leeds fans, it made my friends hate Leeds. Too much Toby Yeboah loving.

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                  1. _Greg
                    • 16 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    *Tony Yeboah of course.

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                    1. JBG
                      • 7 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      My mind automatically read it as Tony hehe.

                      Will always remember THAT goal. But as a MU fan myself, I've always disliked Leeds, so would be an understandable rule, given the history.

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                      1. _Greg
                        • 16 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        He hit two that did the crossbar bouncy thing, against Wimbledon and Liverpool.

                        I too am a Man Utd fan but was brought up to wish all Yorkshire teams well, my Dad used to go watch Barnsley, Sheffield United, Wednesday, Man Utd and Leeds. Have no disdain for Leeds, mostly dislike Man City and Chelsea for being cheaters if anything.

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            • _Greg
              • 16 Years
              46 mins ago

              I don't think there's a bunch of clones :mrgreen:

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          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Why is there no love for Truffert?

            Just DEFCON probability for Hill and Senesi?

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              42 mins ago

              People are probably not fond of mushrooms.

              Also this

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              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                41 mins ago

                Bit early to be drinking champ.

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                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Never early for that when you have to work

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              2. _Greg
                • 16 Years
                38 mins ago

                Get those pigs to find those Truffles, those things can be expensive!

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            2. _Greg
              • 16 Years
              37 mins ago

              Pretty much yeah. Truffert is a decent option in his own right.

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              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yeah, I think so too.

                Picking him as a differential for my BB team.

                Thanks mate.

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            3. how now brown cow
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Had him for months, but sold for hill on WC purely for cash.

              Looks likely to deliver assists every time I watch him.

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          3. Rhysd007
            • 14 Years
            44 mins ago

            Worth using my final FT to go Wilson to Enzo?

            Could also do Wilson to Cherki.

            Playing catchup in minileagues

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            1. _Greg
              • 16 Years
              36 mins ago

              Would be Cherki for me.

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              1. Rhysd007
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                Feels like a 90 min job + 30 v Burnley tho?

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          4. Fergymac
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Forest fans - do you think Gibbs white is a good punt on FH? How’s he been recently?

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            1. _Greg
              • 16 Years
              35 mins ago

              Not a Forest fan although I'd be wary of the European equation. You'd think he plays this weekend and what a lovely fixture.

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              1. Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                I’m putting him in on my F/H team…

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          5. mr_jones
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Mbeumo, Wilson, Sarr to Palmer, Semenyo, Cherki for a -4?

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              22 mins ago

              Y

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            2. _Greg
              • 16 Years
              15 mins ago

              The upgrades are too significant to say no.

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              1. mr_jones
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                only thing im worried is pep rotation and less gametime for cherki.

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          6. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Hello all. Been out the loop a lot this year!! Mainly playing for “fun” and currently at 500k OR.

            So I’m currently sat with bench boost, TC, WC and FH. I just haven’t had time to look properly.

            What would you guys recommend as a good approach now? Open to all creative ideas 🙂

            Team (1FT, 0.1ITB)

            Sanchez
            Chalobah Van Hecke Senesi
            Semenyo BrunoF Gakpo Gordon
            Haaland Pedro Thiago
            (Dubz, Keane, Gabriel, Devenny)
            Thank you.

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