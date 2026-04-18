Brentford v Fulham team news: Robinson + King benched

A west London derby gets Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 12.30pm BST.

A win for Brentford lifts them, even if temporarily, into sixth place, while Fulham will move level on points with the Bees if they emerge victorious today.

Igor Thiago will draw level on Premier League goals with Erling Haaland if he finds the back of the net this afternoon. Two or more goals would give him an outright lead in the Golden Boot race.

TEAM NEWS

The hosts’ team news is nice and simple, as head coach Keith Andrews has named an unchanged line-up.

Aaron Hickey is back in the matchday squad after a two-month absence, although only as a substitute.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has made four changes to the Cottagers’ starting XI from the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Antonee Robinson, Josh King, Oscar Bobb and Sander Berge all drop to the bench.

Ryan Sessegnon, Emile Smith Rowe, Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney take their places.

Raul Jimenez has to make do with substitute duty again, with Rodrigo Muniz keeping his place up top.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Jimenez, Bobb, Berge, Chukwueze, King, Diop, Robinson.]

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: