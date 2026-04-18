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Brentford v Fulham team news: Robinson + King benched

18 April 2026 63 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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A west London derby gets Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 12.30pm BST.

A win for Brentford lifts them, even if temporarily, into sixth place, while Fulham will move level on points with the Bees if they emerge victorious today.

Igor Thiago will draw level on Premier League goals with Erling Haaland if he finds the back of the net this afternoon. Two or more goals would give him an outright lead in the Golden Boot race.

TEAM NEWS

The hosts’ team news is nice and simple, as head coach Keith Andrews has named an unchanged line-up.

Aaron Hickey is back in the matchday squad after a two-month absence, although only as a substitute.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has made four changes to the Cottagers’ starting XI from the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Antonee Robinson, Josh King, Oscar Bobb and Sander Berge all drop to the bench.

Ryan Sessegnon, Emile Smith Rowe, Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney take their places.

Raul Jimenez has to make do with substitute duty again, with Rodrigo Muniz keeping his place up top.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Jimenez, Bobb, Berge, Chukwueze, King, Diop, Robinson.]

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Did Gabriel to Hill at the end. Please don't score Gabriel

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    38 mins ago

    A quiet GW for Gabriel and Bruno Fernandes would do nicely thank you. Leeds conceding in both games would be absolute cherry on top. Two starts for Minteh, blanks for JP, Haaland, Semenyo, Cherki... don't want much do I.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Apart from Gabby and Bruno, I hope you get none of them 😛

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  3. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    A Brighton, Bruno and Gab triple flip would be just the job.

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    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      *flop

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Flip flop?

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          I'll leave that to Keir Starmer

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          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            May not be PM much longer to flip flop

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          2. GREEN IS GOOD
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Zzzzz

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  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thiago with another brace today

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      First on my bench.

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    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He can do that next GW instead

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    33 mins ago

    The Gameweek deadline has passed. The game is updating and will hopefully be available before kick off 🙄

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      The hamsters have gone on a strike

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I was just thinking have they ever had it before where the game was not updated before the 1st kickoff of the gameweek?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Today might be first day when it's updated after first kickoff.

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m sure it has happened before.

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            It definitely has

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      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pretty sure they have missed before

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      4. El Presidente
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Absolutely and more than once!

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    3. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Just read that glorious article about the magnificent Coventry FC promotion.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        With how many Coventry players are we going to start next season?

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        1. El Presidente
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lamps as Manager chip

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        I hope the fans are embarrassed about the way they whined about Lampard’s appointment.

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  6. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    I can't wait any longer

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  7. Red-United
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    This update is killing me. I’ve been trying to hide the fact this was a double gameweek to a colleague at work who is somehow ahead of me in the game without knowing a thing about football

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    1. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      You already kmow how that ends.....

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Your colleague has been hiding the fact they are a proper football nerd

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  8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would take 5 points from Thiago, anything more a bonus

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Still gunning for the golden boot and European football.

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  9. Shultan
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Chip usage must be huge
    Game still not updated

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  10. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can't hold my breath any longer.

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  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Mega update

    Nice time to touch grass in the sunshine!

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  12. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    We'll all be rolling and won't be able to FH34 at this rate

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  13. SUPERMAN
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Updated!

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  14. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Updated

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  15. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    22 mins ago

    UPDATED

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  16. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Let's gooooo

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  17. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone sorted the FH34 template team yet 😉

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Posted mine below

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    2. Raoul Nogues
        3 mins ago

        I have only 2 starters next GW, should I freehit ?

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolutely NOT!

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      EO:
      Haaland 185.3
      Semenyo 95.1
      João Pedro 83.9
      Palmer 78.3
      B.Fernandes 70.8
      O'Reilly 69.4
      Senesi 65.6
      Calvert-Lewin 62.6
      Tavernier 61.2
      Darlow 61
      Van Hecke 53.8
      Hill 51
      Verbruggen 48.9
      Struijk 46.5
      Gabriel 33.3
      Groß 30.3
      Thiago 24.5
      Guéhi 19.2
      Enzo 15.4
      Welbeck 13.8

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is this the cream of the crop, i.e OR Top 5m?

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Top 10k

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Happy with that providing Bruno blanks

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Postman always delivers 😉

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    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      ML rival Q who wins ?
      a. O’Riley + Gomez
      b. Hill + Cherki

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

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      2. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        B. Very comfortably

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    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      FH set for next week

      Roefs
      Gabriel Virgil Mavropanos
      Bruno(c) Rice Szobo Wilson
      Sesko Bowen Thiago

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think I'd be going 5 at the back if I wasn't on FH this week. Didn't scream goals in any of the games bar Man Utd-Brentford. 5-4-1 with Thiago or Bowen leading the line probably

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        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Can’t see a definite clean sheet fixtures standing out to me yet

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        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sunderland-Forest especially looked like a good one to snooze to on Friday. Triple defence from both of them

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        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Lets see how porous United are this week.

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Decent starting position 😉

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    6. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thiago is like legit joke of a playa, come out of nowhere as well

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Brentford system maybe? Toney, Wissa, Thiago. Wissa has looked a bit of a donkey out of the system too albeit he's not been terribly healthy.

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    7. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wonder where Wilson will end up... Is he good enough for a top team?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Liverpool sold him & have the likes of Jones, who do you prefer?

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    8. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh how I wish my FH team was my actual team and my WC team was a FH team. BB screws me over as ever

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Why what’s gone wrong after the first few minutes?

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    9. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thiago whacked the post already. Really need something from him due to WC, FH teams

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