The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 33

Scrolling the news this week, as one does, and a ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid passing near Earth catches the eye. ‘God of Chaos’ they’re calling it, after Apophis, the Egyptian deity of chaos, darkness and fire.

Chaos had been in mind this week, the word sprinkled about in the comments, falling on topics from chip strategy to the transfer market. It’s no secret that I enjoy the odd Gameweek spanner, pre-deadline of course. Keeps things interesting; more so when the template du jour nears a critical mass of homogeneity. Chaos required, then, and it might have been Twisted Saltergater who first rippled the pond this week: ‘Happy that the price changes are chaotic at the moment’…

Not superstitious, me, but news of Nico O’Reilly’s injury fell so close to the tabloid headlines trumpeting the ‘CITY KILLER’ space rock hurtling towards us, that the two events began to merge in my mind into a singular event: FPL probabilistic anarchy in space, stats and strategy run to ground by the inevitability of entropy and chaos.

A few days on, Pep declares that O’Reilly is ‘fine’ and I realise that this asteroid nonsense isn’t happening until 2029. A sign, clear as an un-muddied lake, that the putative Man City left-back is ACTUALLY THE GOD OF CHAOS, and his presence in or absence from your XV this week will determine whether humanity and AI experience the fabled singularity, our collective intellectual effort as managers, the flap of butterfly wings that wakes John Connor from a fever dream. Or not. The choice is ours, and humanity is counting on us.

Make good decisions.

99942 Rainy out.