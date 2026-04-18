Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 33

18 April 2026 83 comments
rainy rainy
Share:

Scrolling the news this week, as one does, and a ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid passing near Earth catches the eye. ‘God of Chaos’ they’re calling it, after Apophis, the Egyptian deity of chaos, darkness and fire.

Chaos had been in mind this week, the word sprinkled about in the comments, falling on topics from chip strategy to the transfer market. It’s no secret that I enjoy the odd Gameweek spanner, pre-deadline of course. Keeps things interesting; more so when the template du jour nears a critical mass of homogeneity. Chaos required, then, and it might have been Twisted Saltergater who first rippled the pond this week: ‘Happy that the price changes are chaotic at the moment’…

Not superstitious, me, but news of Nico O’Reilly’s injury fell so close to the tabloid headlines trumpeting the ‘CITY KILLER’ space rock hurtling towards us, that the two events began to merge in my mind into a singular event: FPL probabilistic anarchy in space, stats and strategy run to ground by the inevitability of entropy and chaos.

A few days on, Pep declares that O’Reilly is ‘fine’ and I realise that this asteroid nonsense isn’t happening until 2029. A sign, clear as an un-muddied lake, that the putative Man City left-back is ACTUALLY THE GOD OF CHAOS, and his presence in or absence from your XV this week will determine whether humanity and AI experience the fabled singularity, our collective intellectual effort as managers, the flap of butterfly wings that wakes John Connor from a fever dream. Or not. The choice is ours, and humanity is counting on us.

Make good decisions.

99942 Rainy out.

83 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    FH thoughts

    Darlow (verb)
    Guehi oriley sensi strujik (hill)
    Palmer taver okafor (bruno enzo)
    Haland welbeck jp

    Last min. Changed
    -Capt. From haland to palmer
    -bogle gross dcl to strujik okafor welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Brave. It it wasn't for the DGW I'd have got rid of Palmer weeks ago. Good luck.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same as that

        Open Controls
  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I'm surprised how safe others have gone on here especially on FH. I'd have done something like this?

    Darlow
    Nunez, Truffert, Bogle
    Bruno, Cherki, Wieffer, Okafor, Hinshelwood
    Fleming, Haaland (c)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Before last week's goals you wouldn't have picked Wieffer and Okafor.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        True but aren't inform players what we are normilily looking for on here?

        Open Controls
    2. Nightf0x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bold GL i like differntial picks so hope it paya for you

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Wish I had put MGW into my starting 11 on my FH 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      There are some excellent free hit options out there that have gone largely ignored because they don't DGW.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Including Thiago over the next two hours.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Yes I kept Thiago, Bruno, Sarr and Gabriel on GW32, BB33, FH34 strategy.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            Very rare to see independent thought like this in the FPL community.

            Open Controls
          2. KunDogan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Same here, kept Thiago, Bruno & Gabriel

            Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don't worry I did that on your behalf. Took a minus 8 to get him.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Congratulations. He at least gets a double return today.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Cheers. Hoping I get those juicy pts this GW before casuals own him next week.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Mark got on him early as well on his wildcard.

            Open Controls
    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      He's 3rd on the bench on my FH.

      Fully expecting to see a double figure score there later today.

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        ** Tomorow !!

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          tomorrow

          ..time to log off I think :0

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        First on my bench on FH

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          No chance of him coming off there if you've done your FH right.

          Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Benched Verbruggen, Hill, Semenyo and O’Reilly on bench boost

    Want them all to blank

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Too bad for you

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Why? Unless their EO is over 100% surely what they score will benefit you.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Have 1 Brighton defender and 1 Bournemouth defender, their EO will be 100% or more

        and I’m an Arsenal fan

        Open Controls
    3. Kannbury
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      TC'd Hasland hoping he will blank! Usually it's a cursed chip.

      Open Controls
      1. Nickyboy
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Same. May the gods bless us both

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Rival has Ampadou and Aaronson on his FH... Noway I'm losing this.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      GL

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        You too Count!

        Open Controls
  6. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you have DCL and Okafor in the same team?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I have

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      All inn. I did it

      Open Controls
  7. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Ok let's go, GL to everyone guys!

    Went with Okafor as DGW differential, really hope it works out!

    Open Controls
  8. HD7
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If I have 2 Fts and play FH in 34, how many transfers will I have in GW35?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      2 FT's

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Got it. Thanks. Cause I think a few years ago you would have only 1 transfer after using a chip

        Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Predictions:
    BRE 3-0 FUL (Thiago x3)
    LEE 0-1 WOL (Darlow OG)
    NEW 2-0 BOU (Gordon, Osula)
    TOT 2-0 BHA (Solanke, Muani)
    CHE 0-0 MUN
    AVL 2-1 SUN (Rogers, Watkins, Brobbey)
    EVE 1-1 LIV (Beto, Szoboszlai)
    NFO 3-0 BUR (MGW x2, Williams)
    MCi 0-1 ARS (Gabriel)
    CPL 0-2 WHU (Bowen, Taty)
    BHA 1-2 CHE (Ayari, Neto, Estevao)
    BOU 1-1 LEE (Rayan, Hill OG)
    BUR 1-0 MCI (Anthony)

    GL all!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Get out.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Id take FPL virgin out for a little wine and dine if it meant Gabriel scores a bullet header to win 1-0

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        How expensive would the wine be?

        Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Honestly?

        Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Disagree with all except that City Arsenal prediction

      Open Controls
    4. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Seems like a lot of OGs in there 🙂

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Brentford team news

    Team to play Fulham: Kelleher, Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Ouatarra, Thiago.

    Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson.

    Fulham team news

    Team to play Brentford: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Iwobi, Muniz.

    Subs: Lecomte, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Berge, King, Bobb, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      FH in the mud

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Que?

        Open Controls
  11. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Sun Jihai having a laugh, missed his vocation as a comedian
    MCI 0 v 1 Arsenal-in your dreams maybe

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      You sound worried ?

      Open Controls
  12. HD7
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Maaan this is why I need to put an alarm or sth before the deadline. The whole week I was contemplating Gusto to Senesi if O Rially is okay. And I forgot to do the transfer. Gusto up to you

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I played my WC yesterday just in case. Today I tried teo hours to find decent mid to replace Okafor in order to get DCL. I failed. Desperate times when your biggest worry is not having DCL.

      Open Controls
      1. Nickyboy
        • 15 Years
        just now

        ha

        Open Controls
  13. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    I am worried getting to the Etihad tomorrow will be murder on the roads!
    Got a parking space though
    Rice having chicken not cherki for pre-match lunch

    Open Controls
  14. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Make good decisions. Quit FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      What did you do?!

      Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think about all the friends you'd lose on here.

      Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Let's go, Thiago and Wilson!

    Open Controls
    1. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      just now

      oh yes and Wilson, I have him too

      Open Controls
  16. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    Enjoyed that bombastic article Rainy.

    Open Controls
  17. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Whoever kept Thiago can thank me for doing Thiago > Haaland TC.

    It’s the week Kelleher gets a CS as well when we play Darlow for the double

    Open Controls
  18. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    38 mins ago

    Rainy you are hilarious

    Open Controls
  19. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    Let's go Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Let's not

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        ... But say we did.

        Open Controls
  20. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Dammit. Forgot to take Gordon out.

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thiago and Gordon > Cherki and Haaland TC for me.

      Be gentle FPL Gods

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rumours of a strange line up by Howe today

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's going all out

        Open Controls
  21. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    I just want to pick my team for next week, hate having to wait

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Haha, same, want to click that FH button and f**k things up

      Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Updating is slow today

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Waiting patiently to finally get rid off Rayan

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here. KDH incoming most likely...

        Open Controls
    2. Unliklinho
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Undoubtedly due to DGW and chips

      Open Controls
    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      I want to see NOR base 5, current 5.1 in my team despite removing him and getting back on FH lol.

      Open Controls
  23. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    All of you Bench Boosters effing up the game update....

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Let's hope they eff up their ranks as well

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Amen to that!

        Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Free wildcard for everyone if the game crashes.

      Open Controls
  24. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/18/brentford-v-fulham-team-news-robinson-king-benched

    Open Controls
  25. Monklane
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hope the game opens in time for next week's deadline.

    Open Controls
  26. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    "Loading your FPL data. This may take a moment" 15mins to kick-off!!! 🙂

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.