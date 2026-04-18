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Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Enzo starts + why Pedro is out

18 April 2026 44 comments
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There’s still another Premier League fixture to come today, and another match involving a side playing twice in Gameweek 33.

Chelsea get their double-header underway with the visit of Manchester United.

TEAM NEWS

The release of the Bournemouth, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion teamsheets passed by without incident earlier in the day – but we can’t say the same about Chelsea’s.

Joao Pedro is absent completely from the Blues’ squad, so Liam Delap starts up front.

A minor thigh issue is the reason for Pedro’s absence but he could yet make an appearance in Gameweek 33:

“Joao felt his thigh a few days ago. He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior, via the Chelsea website

Liam Rosenior’s other change sees prodigal son Enzo Fernandez return to the midfield and Andrey Santos drop to the bench.

The fit-again Trevoh Chalobah is among the substitutes, having returned to training this week after a month out.

As for Manchester United, there are four alterations from Monday’s loss to Leeds United.

There’s a veritable crisis at centre-half, with Leny Yoro joining Matthijs de Ligt on the injury list. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are suspended, too.

Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot come into the side, with Noussair Mazraoui set to form a makeshift centre-half pairing with the former.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo also return as Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Adarabioyo, Essugo, Santos, Chalobah, Acheampong, Guiu, Lavia, Garnacho.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Amad, Ugarte, T Fletcher, Lacey, Thwaites.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

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44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Aargh…no J. Pedro!

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  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    45 mins ago

    he has shafted me all season and now the BB ,some players are just bad for people,he is mine

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    1. Moon Dog
        5 mins ago

        At least it sounds promising for the next game.

        “Joao felt his thigh a few days ago. He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior, via the Chelsea website

        Will hopefully stop any bench wankery from the non-BBers.

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        1. Digital-Real
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Fingers crossed he's back for Tuesday. Last thing we want is those jammy bench points for free hitters

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    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Here’s hoping JP stays home midweek as well. Got Bijol first on the bench. Though with my luck he’ll just make a scoreless 10 min cameo.

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Right Palmer & Bruno ruin those CS’s 😉

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    4. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Remember the days when DGW’s were guaranteed ton plus points, what has happened?

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This DGW hasn't happened yet, relax.

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    5. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Not too fussed got Bruno coming off the bench for J Pedro on BB team, so not all bad…

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    6. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      F*** it, this DGW going from bad to worse. First Gomez out , and now Pedro. Really p***ed on Rosenborg for not giving any indications of this in presser.

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've Gordon & JP as BB absentees, so far. Not ideal.

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    7. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      You just know that Chelsea are dying to be the team that officially sends Spurs down in GW37

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    8. Moon Dog
        27 mins ago

        Wow, Welbeck was in the RMTs on this site over 14 years ago:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2011/12/19/the-digest-gameweek-sixteen?hc_page=6#hc_comment_1455959

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        1. Moon Dog
            just now

            Captaining Ba over RVP is a bold call Mull.

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        2. Ady87
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          Also got Gordon and JP on BB. Yikes.

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          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Me too mate. Also forgot to shift the armband from Bruno to Haaland.
            Otherwise great points so far, do fingers crossed.
            All the best to you mate.

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        3. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            25 mins ago

            James Justin popping up with a 15

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          • tiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            I think I always have Pedro at the very wrongest of times...

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          • bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            A hattie for Bruno coming up!

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          • Sandy Ravage
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Hat trick of pens for both teams would be great

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          • Steavn8k
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            How does Van Hecke have 16 defcon and an assist but only 16 in the BPS?

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            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Be grateful. Lucky he wasn’t sent off

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            2. Digital-Real
              • 9 Years
              just now

              FPL bonus system is rubbish

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          • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Close to being a Chelsea penalty, just outside the box

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          • Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Bit late to the party due to commitments
            What happened to Pedro no show?
            Cheers

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            1. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thigh injury

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              1. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Cheers for info

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          • tutankamun
            • 16 Years
            14 mins ago

            Estevao post

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          • brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            14 mins ago

            Hammy gone Este

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          • Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            13 mins ago

            Xavi on 77 mins: l scored the goal that will keep us up!
            Danso on 95 mins: Nah, mate, hold my beer…….

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            1. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              11 mins ago

              lol

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            2. tutankamun
              • 16 Years
              5 mins ago

              Ridiculous over the top celebrations from Simons after his goal.
              Then crying like girl after the equaliser.

              There’s still 5 games to go! Games gone.

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              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Simmons is stupid and the game is gone?

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                1. tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Players attitude in general

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                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Still minority.

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              2. Ignasi M
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                I can't see Spurs staying up. They're so open defensively.

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          • brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Nacho back to haunt Utd

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          • shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Just in from a day at Goodwood. Justin on BB wow! Then seen the Pedro news though damn!

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          • Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            GarnachNo

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          • Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Dear lord, why did I captain Palmer? He's clearly been carrying/managing a thigh injury all season. Zero effect.

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          • Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            No quality on either team. Feels like a 0-0 or 1-1.

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Great pass from Bruno, Mbeumo was good, but Cunha failed.

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          • Sgt. Schultz
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cunha YC

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          • Moon Dog
              1 min ago

              Someone put Flubber on Cunha's shoes. What an awful touch.

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            • FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Cunha must do better there

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