Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Enzo starts + why Pedro is out

There’s still another Premier League fixture to come today, and another match involving a side playing twice in Gameweek 33.

Chelsea get their double-header underway with the visit of Manchester United.

TEAM NEWS

The release of the Bournemouth, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion teamsheets passed by without incident earlier in the day – but we can’t say the same about Chelsea’s.

Joao Pedro is absent completely from the Blues’ squad, so Liam Delap starts up front.

A minor thigh issue is the reason for Pedro’s absence but he could yet make an appearance in Gameweek 33:

“Joao felt his thigh a few days ago. He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday.” – Liam Rosenior, via the Chelsea website

Liam Rosenior’s other change sees prodigal son Enzo Fernandez return to the midfield and Andrey Santos drop to the bench.

The fit-again Trevoh Chalobah is among the substitutes, having returned to training this week after a month out.

As for Manchester United, there are four alterations from Monday’s loss to Leeds United.

There’s a veritable crisis at centre-half, with Leny Yoro joining Matthijs de Ligt on the injury list. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are suspended, too.

Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot come into the side, with Noussair Mazraoui set to form a makeshift centre-half pairing with the former.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo also return as Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Adarabioyo, Essugo, Santos, Chalobah, Acheampong, Guiu, Lavia, Garnacho.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Amad, Ugarte, T Fletcher, Lacey, Thwaites.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: