2pm team news: Salah, Isak + Anderson start

A busy Sunday of Premier League football kicks off at 14:00 BST, with Aston Villa v Sunderland, Everton v Liverpool and Nottingham Forest v Burnley.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes three changes to the side that beat Bologna 4-0 on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley come in for the benched Lucas Digne and Emiliano Buendia. Pau Torres misses out entirely.

Sunderland are unchanged from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Merseyside derby, Arne Slot makes four alterations to the side he sent out in Europe, with Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in for Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister, who drop to the bench. Hugo Ekitike is absent.

Alexander Isak retains his starting spot up top.

David Moyes names an unchanged Everton XI.

Finally, at the City Ground, Vitor Pereira has handed recalls to Matz Sels, Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and Dilane Bakwa.

Stefan Ortega, Jair Cunha and Nicolas Dominguez are demoted to substitute duty. Dan Ndoye misses out.

There is just one change for ‘doublers’ Burnley from Gameweek 32.

Kyle Walker returns in place of Bashir Humphreys.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Buendia, Digne, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Bogarde, Bailey

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Hume, Geertruida, Ballard, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor, H Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Woodman, Pesci, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ngumoha

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Wood

Subs: Ortega, Morato, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Jesus, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Netz

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Florentino, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Larsen, Foster, Humphreys, Tchaouna, Broja, Laurent, Tresor

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: