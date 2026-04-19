Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Salah, Isak + Anderson start

19 April 2026 289 comments
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A busy Sunday of Premier League football kicks off at 14:00 BST, with Aston Villa v Sunderland, Everton v Liverpool and Nottingham Forest v Burnley.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes three changes to the side that beat Bologna 4-0 on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley come in for the benched Lucas Digne and Emiliano Buendia. Pau Torres misses out entirely.

Sunderland are unchanged from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Merseyside derby, Arne Slot makes four alterations to the side he sent out in Europe, with Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in for Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister, who drop to the bench. Hugo Ekitike is absent.

Alexander Isak retains his starting spot up top.

David Moyes names an unchanged Everton XI.

Finally, at the City Ground, Vitor Pereira has handed recalls to Matz Sels, Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and Dilane Bakwa.

Stefan Ortega, Jair Cunha and Nicolas Dominguez are demoted to substitute duty. Dan Ndoye misses out.

There is just one change for ‘doublers’ Burnley from Gameweek 32.

Kyle Walker returns in place of Bashir Humphreys.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Buendia, Digne, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Bogarde, Bailey

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Hume, Geertruida, Ballard, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor, H Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Woodman, Pesci, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ngumoha

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Wood

Subs: Ortega, Morato, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Jesus, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Netz

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Florentino, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Larsen, Foster, Humphreys, Tchaouna, Broja, Laurent, Tresor

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

289 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Got a feeling Haaland will do the business today and then go nuclear against Burnley.

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Fingers cross

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  2. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    DGW - played BB - went for 11 DGW & 4 SGW (Bruno/Bowen/Gabriel/MGW) - currently

    Turning out at the moment very good (downside no João Pedro-excluding as presume will miss Brighton now)
    but appears in lots of team balance out.

    MGW - you beauty - just seen has 17 pts confirmed - bonus 3 points - 20 pts more than a lot of DGW - gamble paid off.
    Currently on 61 pts GW33 pots with 15 scores to come for squad. Not counting my chickens but finally a smile after
    32 GWs on target to be my best game week.

    Fellow Fantasy League Managers - How are you doing?

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Just when I thought I was out, MGW pulled me back in.
    I'm absolutely buzzing. I love you @fplvirgin, great one!

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  4. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    MGW better than DGW

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      yes

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    *Salah KDH Wilson MGW Bruno

    Would you ditch anyone here for Rogers/Szobozlai/Ndiaye?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I have gone xavi over kdh

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    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Szobozlai maybe but other wise no

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    3. One Man
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’m on FH, I’ve all of those mids. But benching Ndiaye.

      Szoboslai would be my choice if I was buying long term.

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  6. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Everton losing to Pool, what a shock

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  7. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    If West Ham United win tomorrow there will be a huge pressure on Tottenham
    with only 5 games to play

    15th Leeds 39 pts
    16th Nottingham Forest 36 pts
    17th West Ham United 32 pts
    ---
    18th Tottenham Hotspurs 31 pts

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  8. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Last in ML, a dead team, has MGW, Watkins (C), Rogers, Salah, KDH and has gone to second in one week.

    Mad, just goes to show you never give up

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  9. One Man
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which defenders for a FH team?

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  10. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Donnarumma punked!

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