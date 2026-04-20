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Crystal Palace v West Ham team news: Sarr benched again

20 April 2026 69 comments
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There’s one more ‘regulation’ Gameweek 33 fixture to come before the doubles kick on: Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner continues the rotation in between UEFA Conference League ties.

He makes four changes to the Crystal Palace XI that started at Fiorentina on Thursday, with a similar group of players dropping to the bench.

That includes Ismaila Sarr, named among the substitutes for the second Gameweek running.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has his legs spared in the league again, too, with Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen joining the attack.

And Glasner changes his midfield two once more, as Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes come into the engine room.

Adam Wharton is out with an adductor injury, while Daichi Kamada drops to the bench.

Someone escaping the tinkering and passing a fitness test is Maxence Lacroix, despite his manager hinting at ligament damage after Thursday’s game.

Nuno Espirito Santo sticks with the same XI that started West Ham’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benitez, Sarr, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Sosa, Riad, Devenny, Cardines.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    West Ham to win tonight and put Spurs out of their misery (hope).

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I think they'll do well to draw

      But the team selection might help them

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I'm always confused why commentators don't understand the ball going out of play rule. The edge of the line and the edge of the ball are the cut off point. The entirety of the ball needs to be beyond the white line, yet often commentators suggest it's gone out of play when it's genuinely no where near that extreme.

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      In the world where refs make ridiculous decisions even with the benefit of replays (VAR) for example the red card for Martinez on DCL, commentators being amateurs doesn't surprise me one bit.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        54 mins ago

        Of course I'm amazed Gabriel doesn't have a three match ban and Martinez should have 1 match tops.

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Funny things about the Gabriel\Haaland situation is that had it been the other way around Gabriel would be still rolling on the ground.

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      2. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Watch the Ipswich penalty award vs Boro for a decision beyond ridiculous.

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just did.
          Penalty and a card - game is gone.

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    2. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      In a common-sense world, the ball would go out of play when the centre of the ball crosses the line, because that's the part in contact with the ground, assuming it's rolling.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        36 mins ago

        Well that's what commentators and others assume. You can see why they do and I agree but that's not the rules!!!!

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      2. el polako
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        More difficult to judge like that plus would you apply the same to the goal line?
        Right mess.

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          33 mins ago

          It's 51% over!

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          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Would it change history of some England - Germany games? 🙂

            Probably not.

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        2. Gross Misconduct
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          They have sensors everywhere now. One in the centre of the ball, plus sensors marking the pitch border, including goal line, and it's easy.

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          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Every league, every level?
            Or different rules for different leagues?

            If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
            Ball fully outside the line is a clear rule.

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            1. Gross Misconduct
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Fair point. I did say in a common-sense world. The whole ball rule is there simply because it's easier to see.

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  3. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    On FH34... Drop one of these please:
    A) Cunha
    B) MGW
    C) Soboszlai

    Cheers.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      MGW

      Who are you 3 nailed mids?

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      1. Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Cheers. I have Salah, Wilson, Bruno.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Szoboszlai is the most boring

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  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is Raya the best keeper for FH34 even if a little boring?

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    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      None of the options seem great in terms of CS odds, but Raya at least could get some saves plus maybe CS if lucky. I've gone with him.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      No I don't think Arsenal keep a clean sheet

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      3-1

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Roefs? Anyone else you prefer?

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          No you can't go for Sunderland def

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            How come? Forest guaranteed to rule out clean sheet?

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    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Maybe Pickford at West Ham
      Should get plenty of saves with West Ham trying to avoid relegation
      Or a possible clean sheet

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Or Hermansen

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Would you have no issue having Pickford and Bowen in the same match?

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I don't have Pickford & have a great record of avoiding conflicts this season
          My keepers are Raya & Roefs
          Will probably go safe & boring with Raya

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Raya and Roefs my current keepers also.

            Raya + Gabriel enough? A bit daft to add Saliba in there too?

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      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kinsky?

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  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    FH draft quite happy with it. Three bargain bin playing subs. Still have 1.4m ITB.
    Maybe Lammens in nets?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Virgil Mukiele
    Salah Bruno(c) Rice Wilson
    Watkins Thiago Bowen

    3.8 Nogumoha Heaven Malacia

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Terrible bench just to remove any bench points frustration? Team looks good, only Rice and Thiago I find a little boring but otherwise all good.

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      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well if nothing happens I might get a better mid. Heaven will play so you only really need a playing bench defender as a sub as you obviously have to play three defenders.

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Looks good!

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  6. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    West Ham close.

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  7. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Looking to bring mavropanos in the GW

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    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      this*

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      He does look threatening from set pieces.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Sure does! Plus I’ve nothing to lose now hehe

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is Cunha a better pick than all of Rogers/Xavi/Ndiaye/KDH/MGW?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      YC merchant in an unstable team. Hes not worse than those picks but Im not sure hes better either.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He has 3 yellow cards all season, you numpty

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I like KDH and MGW much more

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  9. Mata of opinion
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    How's this looking for an early FH draft?
    Raya
    Gab VVD Porro
    Salah Bruno Cunha Xavi Wilson
    Watkins Bowen

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Raya

    Porro Gabriel VVD

    Salah Bruno(c) Cunha Wilson MGW

    Watkins Bowen

    Kinsky Heaven Reinildo Mané

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    1. Mata of opinion
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looks good. Same as mine except mgw instead of xavi

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      MGW on Friday night

      Wilson + Watkins 12:30
      Virgil + Salah v Palace 3pm
      Bowen v Everton 3pm
      Porro v Wolves 3pm

      Raya + Gabriel 5:30pm

      Cunha + Bruno(c) Monday night

      Quite like the involvement and interest in each fixture.

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    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'm not in on Porro. They lost 0-3 to Forest for Christ sake! They're done.

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        46 mins ago

        But……….. they played well against Brighton

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        They can be done, relegated, finished for all I care but Porro can still get attacking returns.

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Think I prefer Dalot, double the amount of attacking returns than Porro and plays for a half decent team

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  11. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    1 hour ago

    RMFHT

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Mavropanos
    Rice Rogers Salah Szobo Bruno
    Watkins Bowen

    Kinsky Mukiele Diouf Mane

    £0.5ITB

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lovely stuff!

      Talk to me about Salah/Szoboszlai double over Bruno/Cunha. And also Rogers over Wilson?

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        53 mins ago

        Roger’s on better form and not enough £ for Cunha

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          Rogers has picked up of late. Thoughts on Watkins always being subbed for Abraham in the last 15/20 minutes? Still worth it?

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rogers is rubbish and Rices ceiling so low, not a good FH pick

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  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    55 mins ago

    Need a West Ham goal.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Look in Canvot’s pocket you’ll see Bowen

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  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    How is Mavropanos not in the BAPS?

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  14. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH? Like Beto as a pick (dont ask) but will go Ndiaye if hes out.

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Porro
    Salah Bruno Cunha Xavi Ndiaye
    Bowen Watkins

    Woodman Beto Mukiele Reinildo

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      KDH not the one from Everton?

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  15. WVA
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Loving all the Spurs picks on FH34, I may yet win FPL this season!

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  16. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    How many players will most people have for 34? Surely not that many people still have FH right?

    Currently have 3 lol, assuming Timber is fit. I have 4 ft though, and can take a hit. 8 or 9 would be good enough? Might go without a keeper and just get attackers

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      FH full 15

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Considering Le Fee on FH34? 1% ownership compared to Wilson’s 22%.

      Raya
      Gab VVD Dalot
      Salah Bruno MGW KDH Le Fee
      Watkins Bowen
      Leno Gyokeres Mav Muk

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  17. Dhiggins100
      just now

      Best def and mid combo from below:

      A konsa & ndiaye
      B alderete & xavi (maybe diouf if alderete inured)
      C mukiele & KDH
      D- any other suggestions for 1 def + mid 10.6mil budget

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