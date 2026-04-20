Crystal Palace v West Ham team news: Sarr benched again

There’s one more ‘regulation’ Gameweek 33 fixture to come before the doubles kick on: Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner continues the rotation in between UEFA Conference League ties.

He makes four changes to the Crystal Palace XI that started at Fiorentina on Thursday, with a similar group of players dropping to the bench.

That includes Ismaila Sarr, named among the substitutes for the second Gameweek running.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has his legs spared in the league again, too, with Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen joining the attack.

And Glasner changes his midfield two once more, as Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes come into the engine room.

Adam Wharton is out with an adductor injury, while Daichi Kamada drops to the bench.

Someone escaping the tinkering and passing a fitness test is Maxence Lacroix, despite his manager hinting at ligament damage after Thursday’s game.

Nuno Espirito Santo sticks with the same XI that started West Ham’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benitez, Sarr, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Sosa, Riad, Devenny, Cardines.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: