Mitoma, Gomez, Dunk: Brighton injury news for Chelsea match

Fabian Hurzeler faced the media today, ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea clash on Tuesday.

Here’s what he said.

BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS

Kaoru Mitoma is available for Brighton’s second Double Gameweek 33 fixture, despite limping out of the Tottenham Hotspur game.

Hurzeler said the winger was merely suffering from cramp, even though he had only come on as a substitute himself.

“He’s good. He just had some some cramps. He felt a little bit in the warm-up but I think he had a very effective short performance on the pitch, being on the pitch scoring, helping us to get the equaliser, also had some some good actions. So, he just had minor, minor issues. He had a cramp and he will be available tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Diego Gomez, however, is out of the Chelsea match with a knee issue. The good news, at least, is that it’s not as serious an injury as first thought.

“Diego, he won’t be available but it’s quite positive news that it is not as bad as we expected. We have to go now week after week but hopefully it is not an injury that takes him out for months. We have to be patient now, we have to see how it all develops, it all evolves. Definitely, not a big injury that takes him out for months. “It’s something with his knee. We made a scan and we have to rescan him in a few days to be clear what it is, but what I can say is that it’s not that bad like some of us expected it to be.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

James Milner won’t return from the unspecified issue that’s ruled him out of the last two games.

“Not yet but I’m sure that we will see him back in the season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether James Milner will return on Tuesday

Solly March, meanwhile, sat out the draw with Spurs with a minor muscle problem. He won’t recover for Chelsea’s visit.

“It’s a minor issue he had in training. A small muscle… I wouldn’t say injury, but just an issue we have to be aware of. So, he won’t be available tomorrow, but then he should be back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Solly March

Lewis Dunk returns from a two-match ban for the midweek game. There are no guarantees he ousts Olivier Boscagli at centre-half, however.