Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol: Man City injury news for Burnley match

Pep Guardiola faced the media today, ahead of the Burnley v Manchester City clash on Wednesday.

Here’s what he said.

MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

Rodri (groin) looks set to miss the Burnley game on Wednesday but he doesn’t sound too seriously injured.

“I think for tomorrow, he will not be ready. Then we’ll see the next games, the semi-final against Southampton or the one in 12-13 days against Everton.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Ruben Dias (hamstring) remains out, too, along with longer-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg).

“Not yet.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Ruben Dias is available

Guardiola didn’t really give many other team news hints for Wednesday but did highlight the quick turnaround.

An FA Cup semi-final against Southampton also awaits this weekend.