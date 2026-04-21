FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

Four of the teams ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33 play on Wednesday evening: Bournemouth, Burnley, Leeds United and Manchester City.

And the managers of those four clubs are all facing the media today.

You’ll find the injury updates from all of these press conferences in this article. It’ll be refreshed as and when the pressers take place.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea, who play tonight, you can read what Fabian Hurzeler and Liam Rosenior said on Monday here.

KEY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (groin) looks set to miss the Burnley game on Wednesday but he doesn’t sound too seriously injured.

“I think for tomorrow, he will not be ready. Then we’ll see the next games, the semi-final against Southampton or the one in 12-13 days against Everton.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Ruben Dias (hamstring) remains out, too, along with longer-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg).

“Not yet.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Ruben Dias is available

Guardiola didn’t really give many other team news hints for Wednesday but did highlight the quick turnaround.

An FA Cup semi-final against Southampton also awaits this weekend.

“The recovery is much less than the last two weeks. It’s just three days. That’s why you have to see how people recover, not just the demanding game that we had – emotionally and physically.” – Pep Guardiola

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke has no fresh concerns for the trip to Bournemouth.

“It seems like everyone who was available for the last game is also available for this game, at least as it stands.” – Daniel Farke

In fact, it sounds like he’ll have the same squad he had at his disposal for the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That’s because Anton Stach (ankle) is still out and Daniel James (adductor) needs more training time, despite an initial return to the grass.

“Daniel James is also back in team training, which is good news. He needs, right now, of course, session after session. “Anton is not back in team training so he won’t travel with us to Bournemouth.” – Daniel Farke

“Difficult to say [if he’ll be back for the FA Cup semi-final]. We have to decide it from day to day. “Normally, with this injury, it would be just realistic to be back available in May. But right now, we’re heading into the end of April, and each and every day that we get him back earlier is good.” “I think it’s more or less right now a question of days and not weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

Joe Rodon (ankle) recovered earlier than expected to make the bench against Wolves.

“Joe Rodon was already involved just before the build-up, more or less, to the last game. Also, no setback, he should also be available.” – Daniel Farke

Aside from injuries, Farke repeated his comments from Saturday about keeping the “foot on the gas”, despite a looming FA Cup semi-final.

“We have achieved a lot but nothing is done yet. We want more points, and probably also need more points, and for that, we will stay with the foot on the gas. “One battle after the other. We concentrate always on the next game and we have five opportunities on Premier League level to win more points. This is how we go, with this mindset right now, with each and every game. We are also highly motivated to win as many points as possible in a difficult away game tomorrow night.” – Daniel Farke

“Till early Thursday morning, once we are back here at Thorp Arch, there is just one topic: Bournemouth. We don’t think 1% about Wembley.” – Daniel Farke

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries seem to have emerged from Saturday’s win over Newcastle United unscathed.

Justin Kluivert (knee) and Lewis Cook (hamstring) remain on the injury list, meanwhile.

While Andoni Iraola did say that there were no fresh concerns from Tyneside, he did suggest there were a few tired legs and that he may freshen up the side against Leeds on Wednesday.

Quotes to come

BURNLEY

The Manchester City game comes too soon for Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), who is looking more towards Gameweek 35 as a return date.

Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) are out longer term.

Another player who has been sidelined for an extended period, Zeki Amdouni (knee), is back in training.