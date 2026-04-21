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FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

21 April 2026 43 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Four of the teams ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33 play on Wednesday evening: Bournemouth, Burnley, Leeds United and Manchester City.

And the managers of those four clubs are all facing the media today.

You’ll find the injury updates from all of these press conferences in this article. It’ll be refreshed as and when the pressers take place.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea, who play tonight, you can read what Fabian Hurzeler and Liam Rosenior said on Monday here.

KEY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (groin) looks set to miss the Burnley game on Wednesday but he doesn’t sound too seriously injured.

“I think for tomorrow, he will not be ready. Then we’ll see the next games, the semi-final against Southampton or the one in 12-13 days against Everton.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Ruben Dias (hamstring) remains out, too, along with longer-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg).

“Not yet.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Ruben Dias is available

Guardiola didn’t really give many other team news hints for Wednesday but did highlight the quick turnaround.

An FA Cup semi-final against Southampton also awaits this weekend.

“The recovery is much less than the last two weeks. It’s just three days. That’s why you have to see how people recover, not just the demanding game that we had – emotionally and physically.” – Pep Guardiola

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke has no fresh concerns for the trip to Bournemouth.

“It seems like everyone who was available for the last game is also available for this game, at least as it stands.” – Daniel Farke

In fact, it sounds like he’ll have the same squad he had at his disposal for the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That’s because Anton Stach (ankle) is still out and Daniel James (adductor) needs more training time, despite an initial return to the grass.

“Daniel James is also back in team training, which is good news. He needs, right now, of course, session after session.

“Anton is not back in team training so he won’t travel with us to Bournemouth.” – Daniel Farke

“Difficult to say [if he’ll be back for the FA Cup semi-final]. We have to decide it from day to day.

“Normally, with this injury, it would be just realistic to be back available in May. But right now, we’re heading into the end of April, and each and every day that we get him back earlier is good.”

“I think it’s more or less right now a question of days and not weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

Joe Rodon (ankle) recovered earlier than expected to make the bench against Wolves.

“Joe Rodon was already involved just before the build-up, more or less, to the last game. Also, no setback, he should also be available.” – Daniel Farke

Aside from injuries, Farke repeated his comments from Saturday about keeping the “foot on the gas”, despite a looming FA Cup semi-final.

“We have achieved a lot but nothing is done yet. We want more points, and probably also need more points, and for that, we will stay with the foot on the gas.

“One battle after the other. We concentrate always on the next game and we have five opportunities on Premier League level to win more points. This is how we go, with this mindset right now, with each and every game. We are also highly motivated to win as many points as possible in a difficult away game tomorrow night.” – Daniel Farke

“Till early Thursday morning, once we are back here at Thorp Arch, there is just one topic: Bournemouth. We don’t think 1% about Wembley.” – Daniel Farke

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries seem to have emerged from Saturday’s win over Newcastle United unscathed.

Justin Kluivert (knee) and Lewis Cook (hamstring) remain on the injury list, meanwhile.

While Andoni Iraola did say that there were no fresh concerns from Tyneside, he did suggest there were a few tired legs and that he may freshen up the side against Leeds on Wednesday.

Quotes to come

BURNLEY

The Manchester City game comes too soon for Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), who is looking more towards Gameweek 35 as a return date.

Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) are out longer term.

Another player who has been sidelined for an extended period, Zeki Amdouni (knee), is back in training.

“No, not tomorrow. Tomorrow’s game, for those two, comes too early. They won’t be around in the squad tomorrow. Everyone else [bar the long-term absentees], really, is fully fit.” – Scott Parker on Hannibal Mejbri and Connor Roberts

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43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Seems everyone is going to have about the same FH team..

    Differential punts:
    Havertz
    Summerville
    McNeil
    Gakpo
    Sesko
    Brobbey

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    1. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      There should be plenty of differences in FH34 teams. Far more than FH33.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      McNeil 😀

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        1 assist in 1,101 minutes hahaha

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      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I said punts...

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  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Can't decide on my two defenders, VVD is a lock:

    1) Mavro
    2) Gab
    3) Tark
    4) Neco
    5) Porro

    You could also consider CP ones for DC or some United?

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  3. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Seems like Pedro and Palmer are missing today if we trust Cucurella's barber.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Cucurella has a barber?

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      1. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yup
        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/SYpCJE9Ryb

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Imagine pulling £180k a week and still living in a grim Live Laugh Love house

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        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          We've had reliable barber news before

          Was that including Chelsea, or Bournemouth perhaps this season?

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      2. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        46 mins ago

        called barberella

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    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      I feel like such a fool, I was talking the Chelsea assets down so much (rightfully so) leading up to this DGW and yet I fcking end up picking these 2 trolls on FH. Had DCL instead of JP until couple of hours before deadline.

      If this is true...

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's the little details including the delete which indicates it probably is true

        I also opted for them

        Partly because I ignored them in their purple patch around about Gw24

        Game of timing!

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I've just read the text

          It's much more likely a Dgw ruse with linking in content creators on their FPL handle

          I've never been to his house but I'd wager it's someone else's

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And rileyeagles is a Palace fan

        I'm calling BS here.

        Pedro might be benched

        Hopefully Palmer starts and stars

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  4. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I haven't trusted Palmer for a long time but stupidly put him in as all the ''experts'' and Scout picks seem to be so sure he'd do well...

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    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Who else would you have instead of him on FH? Another bournemouth mid?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gibbs White, who they definitely would have picked if it wasn't for those evil experts forcing him to buy Palmer

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      2. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I did consider Okofor but though he might have been a flash in the pan (had DCL & Bogle instead for Leeds cover) - I do have Gross on the bench though so hopefully Pedro doesn't play and Gross does something tonight.

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    2. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Mark brought in pedro for a 4 point hit and transferred out bowen. He will need bowen in gw 34 again. It shows that something wrong always happens in dgw and there is nothing we can do about it

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    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      and there's always someone else to blame but...

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  5. grooveymatt65
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Hi guys, this is my current team, Ive already used my FH, still have my WC but plan to use it next GW, FYI the players with double stars are the ones who aren't playing/injured.

    Roefs
    Gabriel VVD Alderete**
    Wilson Szoboslai Bruno Gordon** Semenyo**
    JP** Thiago
    Dubravka** Ekitike** Esteve** Gudmudsson**

    £6.4 itb 2ft

    1. Ekitike and Gordon to Watkins and Salah for free

    2. Ekitike, Gordon and Semenyo to Bowen, Cunha and Rogers for -4

    3. Ekitike and Gordon to Bowen and Cunha for free

    4. Ekitike, Gordon and JP to Bowen, Salah and Watkins for -4

    5. Other? - please state

    Thanks!!!!!

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  6. Dhiggins100
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      can't decide how to use free transfers this week. 2FT 1.8 mill in the back. Team below.

      Kelleher Dub(blank)

      Gab Hill(blank) VVD Dalot Thiaw

      Semenyo (blank) Mbeumo Wilson Bruno Stach (blank)

      Thiago J. Pedro(blank) Haaland (blank)

      Transfer options:
      A. J.p + Stach >> Watkins + KDH
      B stach + Hill >> ndiaye + konsa
      C stach + Hill >>Xaxi + alderete
      D any other suggestions

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    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Which 2 FH mids next to Bruno, Salah and MGW?

      A) Cunha
      B) KDH
      C) Wilson
      D) Rogers

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        22 mins ago

        On this occasion it's the most expensive ones still, A and D

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          14 mins ago

          B over C as a third choice

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Cheers

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Playing 352?

        Wilson at home vs Villa & either Cunha or KDH.

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yea, considering

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      3. WVA
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Salah Bruno MGW KDH Le Fee for me, all decent differentials bar Bruno obviously.

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

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    • Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      on FH
      Cunha or Wirtz?

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      1. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Have Salah & Bruno

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      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Wirtz at least has the capability of a double digit score, Cunha doesn’t based on last 33 game weeks

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        1. Bavarian
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate

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    • Bloggy
        49 mins ago

        FH team

        Raya

        Mavrapanos, VVD, Gabriel

        Rogers, Bruno (c), salah, gakpo

        Watkins, solanke, Bowen

        Sub: Pickford, mukiele, diouf, Wilson

        Any suggestions?

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          47 mins ago

          Wilson first on bench, maby even play him over Solanke?

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          1. Bloggy
              46 mins ago

              Ooo Wilson over solanke, interesting

              Got a feeling solanke is due and especially

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              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                What on earth gives you that feeling?

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                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Probably wolves

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                  1. g40steve
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    FLOL

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        2. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Fh34
          A) porro/cunha
          B) mukiele/xavi
          C) dalot/kdh
          Thanks

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