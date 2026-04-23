Looking for a differential in Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

In this Spot the Differential special, we’ve put together what we believe is the best XI of low-owned picks for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation, perfect for those managers in search of a more left-field Free Hit team.

We’re not, of course, advocating a Free Hit made up entirely of these players, but it should, at the very least, highlight the fact that there are some interesting names to consider outside of the inevitable template.

This draft is made up entirely of players with an ownership of 10% or less.

READ MORE: Best Free Hit team for FPL Blank Gameweek 34

A DIFFERENTIAL ‘FREE HIT’ XI FOR FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

GOALKEEPER

Robin Roefs (£4.8m)

Tied in fourth place in the FPL goalkeeper standings, Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is perhaps going under the radar. Sunderland host Nottingham Forest on Friday, who are unbeaten in five Premier League matches. However, only four teams have generated a lower total of expected goals (xG) than Vitor Pereira’s side in that period, having found the net 10 times from 5.6 xG. That immediately makes Roefs a decent candidate for a clean sheet. That idea grows once you see his team have already kept six clean sheets on home turf, the fourth-most in the top-flight. With 23 save points across the season, the Sunderland shot-stopper has other routes to points, too.

DEFENDERS

Neco Williams (£4.8m)

(£4.8m) Michael Keane (£4.5m)

(£4.5m) Diogo Dalot (£4.6m)

Neco Williams (£4.8m) leads all defenders for shots this season with 41, while he also assisted two goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium recently.

Above: Neco Williams’ shot map in 2025/26

Notably, opponents Sunderland have conceded more shots from outside the box than every other team except Burnley in 2025/26. There is clean sheet potential, too. The Mackems are second-bottom for xG on home turf, so it could be a close, low-scoring encounter at the Stadium of Light this Friday.

Michael Keane (£4.5m), meanwhile, looks set to profit from Jarrad Branthwaite’s (£5.3m) injury, which is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season. Keane has already scored three times in 2025/26. He’s also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 13 of his 21 starts. Everton are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches away from home, with three clean sheets in that time.

Our final defender is Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), who is currently in only 4.5% of squads. Manchester United host Brentford on Monday, who have failed to find the net in three of their last five matches. In addition to clean sheet potential, Dalot is a threat in/around the opposition penalty box. That could prove especially valuable against Keith Andrews’ men, who are third-bottom for crosses conceded from their left flank in the last six matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Cody Gakpo (£7.3m)

(£7.3m) Eberechi Eze (£7.2m)

(£7.2m) John McGinn (£5.3m

(£5.3m Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m)

(£5.1m) Conor Gallagher (£5.0m)

Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) has delivered assists in back-to-back matches, with some very solid recent underlying data. The Dutchman’s 22 shots is more than any other FPL player in the last six Gameweeks:

Above: Players sorted by shots in the last six Gameweeks

He’s third among Liverpool assets for chances created in that period, too, with 11. For Fantasy managers who want coverage of the Liverpool attack, but aren’t convinced by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Gakpo could be an ideal fit.

Playing off the left, Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) struck the post at the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 33, and could provide the spark for Mikel Arteta’s side at home to Newcastle United. Crucially, the Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in 19 matches across all competitions. With Eze’s ability to drift into central areas, where he can get close to the box, he could be a great differential pick for Free Hitters.

Three cheap enablers round off our midfield selections: John McGinn (£5.3m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.0m).

Since McGinn’s return from injury, he’s produced a goal and an assist in three Premier League games. Further attacking returns have arrived in Europe against Lille and Bologna, too. With a share of set-pieces, plus an advanced role in Unai Emery’s in-form attack, McGinn could easily prosper.

Dewsbury-Hall has scored three goals and supplied three assists in his last nine appearances for the Toffees, averaging a superb 6.0 points per start.

Gallagher, meanwhile, was Tottenham Hotspur’s most advanced central midfielder last week, with the inclusion of both Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.2m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.2m) giving him much more freedom to attack. It coincided with probably his best game in a Spurs shirt, and with Gallagher’s ability to make late runs into the box, he could be the one to step up at Molineux on Saturday.

Above: Conor Gallagher’s touch heatmap in Gameweek 33

FORWARDS

Alexander Isak (£10.3m)

(£10.3m) Adam Armstrong (£5.2m)

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak (£10.3m) is a massive punt, but with very low ownership, presents an opportunity to differentiate. The Sweden international has admittedly looked well off the pace recently, but with Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) out injured, he should at least start against Crystal Palace, who could have one eye on next Thursday’s UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk. Isak notably racked up three shots, including two ‘big chances’, in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season.

With Spurs assets being heavily backed, Free Hit users could take the opposite route and choose Adam Armstrong (£5.2m) as a differential tactic. He’s scored and assisted in his last five matches, and let’s not forget, he’ll be facing a team that is yet to win a Premier League game in 2026. Spurs have also failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 19, conceding 30 goals in the subsequent 14 games.