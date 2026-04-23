Spot the Differential

A differential ‘Free Hit’ XI for FPL Blank Gameweek 34

23 April 2026 76 comments
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Looking for a differential in Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

In this Spot the Differential special, we’ve put together what we believe is the best XI of low-owned picks for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation, perfect for those managers in search of a more left-field Free Hit team.

We’re not, of course, advocating a Free Hit made up entirely of these players, but it should, at the very least, highlight the fact that there are some interesting names to consider outside of the inevitable template.

This draft is made up entirely of players with an ownership of 10% or less.

A DIFFERENTIAL ‘FREE HIT’ XI FOR FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

GOALKEEPER

Big Numbers: 22 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 12

  • Robin Roefs (£4.8m)

Tied in fourth place in the FPL goalkeeper standings, Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is perhaps going under the radar. Sunderland host Nottingham Forest on Friday, who are unbeaten in five Premier League matches. However, only four teams have generated a lower total of expected goals (xG) than Vitor Pereira’s side in that period, having found the net 10 times from 5.6 xG. That immediately makes Roefs a decent candidate for a clean sheet. That idea grows once you see his team have already kept six clean sheets on home turf, the fourth-most in the top-flight. With 23 save points across the season, the Sunderland shot-stopper has other routes to points, too.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Williams haul + why van de Ven was subbed off 4

  • Neco Williams (£4.8m)
  • Michael Keane (£4.5m)
  • Diogo Dalot (£4.6m)

Neco Williams (£4.8m) leads all defenders for shots this season with 41, while he also assisted two goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium recently.

Above: Neco Williams’ shot map in 2025/26

Notably, opponents Sunderland have conceded more shots from outside the box than every other team except Burnley in 2025/26. There is clean sheet potential, too. The Mackems are second-bottom for xG on home turf, so it could be a close, low-scoring encounter at the Stadium of Light this Friday.

Michael Keane (£4.5m), meanwhile, looks set to profit from Jarrad Branthwaite’s (£5.3m) injury, which is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season. Keane has already scored three times in 2025/26. He’s also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 13 of his 21 starts. Everton are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches away from home, with three clean sheets in that time.

Our final defender is Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), who is currently in only 4.5% of squads. Manchester United host Brentford on Monday, who have failed to find the net in three of their last five matches. In addition to clean sheet potential, Dalot is a threat in/around the opposition penalty box. That could prove especially valuable against Keith Andrews’ men, who are third-bottom for crosses conceded from their left flank in the last six matches.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Palmer returns + why Gakpo was subbed off

  • Cody Gakpo (£7.3m)
  • Eberechi Eze (£7.2m)
  • John McGinn (£5.3m
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m)
  • Conor Gallagher (£5.0m)

Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) has delivered assists in back-to-back matches, with some very solid recent underlying data. The Dutchman’s 22 shots is more than any other FPL player in the last six Gameweeks:

Above: Players sorted by shots in the last six Gameweeks

He’s third among Liverpool assets for chances created in that period, too, with 11. For Fantasy managers who want coverage of the Liverpool attack, but aren’t convinced by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Gakpo could be an ideal fit.

Playing off the left, Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) struck the post at the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 33, and could provide the spark for Mikel Arteta’s side at home to Newcastle United. Crucially, the Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in 19 matches across all competitions. With Eze’s ability to drift into central areas, where he can get close to the box, he could be a great differential pick for Free Hitters.

Three cheap enablers round off our midfield selections: John McGinn (£5.3m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.0m).

Since McGinn’s return from injury, he’s produced a goal and an assist in three Premier League games. Further attacking returns have arrived in Europe against Lille and Bologna, too. With a share of set-pieces, plus an advanced role in Unai Emery’s in-form attack, McGinn could easily prosper.

Dewsbury-Hall has scored three goals and supplied three assists in his last nine appearances for the Toffees, averaging a superb 6.0 points per start.

Gallagher, meanwhile, was Tottenham Hotspur’s most advanced central midfielder last week, with the inclusion of both Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.2m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.2m) giving him much more freedom to attack. It coincided with probably his best game in a Spurs shirt, and with Gallagher’s ability to make late runs into the box, he could be the one to step up at Molineux on Saturday.

Above: Conor Gallagher’s touch heatmap in Gameweek 33

FORWARDS

FPL notes: Slot on Isak's fitness after Ekitike ban

  • Alexander Isak (£10.3m)
  • Adam Armstrong (£5.2m)

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak (£10.3m) is a massive punt, but with very low ownership, presents an opportunity to differentiate. The Sweden international has admittedly looked well off the pace recently, but with Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) out injured, he should at least start against Crystal Palace, who could have one eye on next Thursday’s UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk. Isak notably racked up three shots, including two ‘big chances’, in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season.

With Spurs assets being heavily backed, Free Hit users could take the opposite route and choose Adam Armstrong (£5.2m) as a differential tactic. He’s scored and assisted in his last five matches, and let’s not forget, he’ll be facing a team that is yet to win a Premier League game in 2026. Spurs have also failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 19, conceding 30 goals in the subsequent 14 games.

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76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Last attacker
    A) Thiago
    B) Gakpo
    C) Xavi

    Last defender
    X) Porro
    Y) Mavro
    Z) Mukiele

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      CX

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Highest upside, so I agree

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      BX

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    3. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      BX

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    4. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      CX

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    5. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      CX

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  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Virgil, Alderete
    Bruno, Cunha, Rice, Rogers, NDiaye
    Thiago, Bowen

    Thiaw as a sub.

    Can get to this with a -4 (bringing in Bowen and Cunha, but could be anyone). Was originally set on WC, but worth saving the WC for a bit of extra info?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks good.

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  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why do so get the feeling I should be getting in some Wolves players this week?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Spurs are pretty dreadful so not the worst idea

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    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      the question is who that's the issue

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Gomes

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        1. how now brown cow
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          That's half the team

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        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hom

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I meant to say Him (Gomes)

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  4. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    If Mbeumo is out whould i start Dango(Also starting Thiago) or sell him for Simons/Rogers/Wilson for a hit?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Similar dilemma - trying to figure out if one of Xavi Simons or Rogers is worth a hit.

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I’d get Xavi, but if on a free hit I’d get a Woves attacker too.

        Both teams are crap defensively so they should both score in that game.

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  5. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Which three to complete wildcard:

    A) Watkins, Harry Wilson, Mukiele
    B) Thiago, Cunha, Reinildo

    Rest of team:

    Raya,
    Gabriel, Tarkowski, Mavrapanos
    Fernandes, Rice, Rogers
    Bowen
    (Darlow, Cherki, Haaland, Guehi)

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

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  6. Sho-kun
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Which combo is better? I have to chase the leader

    A) Gakpo / Rogers
    B) MGW / Rice

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B

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  7. _Gunner
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Good Afternoon all,

    Thoughts on the below team please?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD VDV
    Szobo Salah (c) Bruno (vc) Xavi Wilson
    Watkins Bowen

    subs: Kinsky Mane' Mukiele Heaven

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Very good.

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  8. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Are these moves worth a -4? No FH.

    Ekitike > Bowen
    Semenyo > Xavi Simons / Rogers
    Dango > Xavi Simons / Rogers (-4)

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Cheers!

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yes good moves

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  9. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    While I applaud the differential mindset, having watched Gallagher this year I cannot think of a footballer less likely to score a goal however high up the pitch he goes.

    If this works as a reverse-jinx and I look stupid I will happily take it.

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      No, this is just you talking sense.

      I’m not sure too much of that is allowed on here these days!

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  10. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Mgw or Thiago on Fh?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Thiago - can see the Sunderland x Forest game being very low scoring (probably jinxed it now).

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  11. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Rogers, MGW or Gakpo?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Rogers.

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    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      MGW imo. Red hot form and need to win

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        This

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    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      MGW

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  12. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A lot of love for the Xavi-troll on here today. Will end in tears

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Tears for fears

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours ago

      I think a lot of people are thinking Spurs are a slam dunk for 3 points, that’s why.

      He looks the only player they have who can actually do anything.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Porro also?

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    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Very integral in their buildup last game and spurs need goals

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    4. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Spurs need to go for it and wolves concede hatfuls so will be interesting. I've gone Porro and Xavi fwiw

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  13. threeputt
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    FH Draft, thoughts please

    Raya Gabriel Porro Virgil
    Eze Fernandes (vc) Salah (c) Cunha
    Solanke Watkins Bowen

    (Woodman) (Miley) (Reinildo) (Heaven)
    £0.3m itb

    Thanks

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Not sold on Eze - think there are better punts i.e. Xavi, Gakpo. Rest is superb.

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks I'd have to lose a 'Pool for Gakpo but is tempting, not sold on Xavi myself (cue a haul !)

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  14. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Cunha or Casemiro along Bruno? Szobo along Salah? Both Watkins and Rogers? Overall thoughts on these doubles?

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    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Re: below I'm avoiding doubles. I'd say cunha and bruno more likely but who knows...

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  15. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    A'noon all. Thoughts on this FH? Pretty template I guess: (2.3 ITB)

    Lammens (Herm)
    Gab - VVD - Porro
    Bruno (Salah) - MGW - Xavi
    Bowen - Thiago - Watkins

    Subs - KDH, Cash, Muk

    I was trying to avoid double ups in mid/attack to spread the risk. Not sure on Thiago but going Lammens means if he doesn't score then CS it is.

    Ta

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  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Wilson or Watkins on FH?
    Or Eze(less keen due to UCL midweek)

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Watkins but I have both

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Watkins imo. Wilson at home but fulham seem on the beach to me

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  17. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best mid for rest of season?
    A) Cunha
    B) KDH
    C) MGW
    D) Rice

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      MGW

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  18. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Saka to salah or rice for -4?
    Subs are all blank gw players

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    1. TanN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Salah (arsenal have bottled it, avoid their players)

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  19. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts on Isak over Gakpo? On a FH?

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    1. TanN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      no way!

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  20. TanN
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Currently chasing ML leader, so would like to include some differentials in my Free Hit team.

    Thoughts on the following...

    Roefs
    Porro | VVD | Tarkowski | N.Williams
    MGW | Salah | B.Fernandes | Xavi | Eze
    Watkins

    Raya | Thiago | Mane | Heaven

    Some alternatives I have considered:
    1) Eze -> Rogers / Gakpo
    2) Watkins -> Bowen

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Good team.. I’m in similar position and have Eze, Xavi and Watkins currently in my draft.
      I think Neco is a good pick too.

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Looks good, I'd maybe go with 3 at the back and punt on another attacker going big e.g. Bowen

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  21. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    WC Next Week, no FH. Thoughts please?

    A) Haaland + Semenyo > Salah + Watkins (-4)
    B) Haaland + Semenyo > Salah + Bowen (-4)
    C) Haaland + Pedro > Watkins + Bowen (-4)
    D) Haaland + Semenyo + Dango > Salah + Bowen + MGW (-8)

    Kelleher

    VVD Saliba Gabriel Thiaw
    BrunoF Rice Wilson Dango
    Thiago Haaland*

    Dubravka* Semenyo* Senesi* Pedro*

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    1. TanN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      depends on your situation.

      a -8 before wildcard seems unneccesary, I would be tempted to just do Haaland -> Watkins / Bowen

      Rest of your team (maybe besides Dango and Thiaw) is honestly not that bad.

      A -4 for Thiaw is not worth it, so maybe Dango to MGW?

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      1. antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks, the -4 would be to drop Thiaw and start Salah (I only have 10 without any transfers). One transfer means I have to play both Thiaw and Dango

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  22. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I've not paid much attention to FHs. How is this looking?
    Roefs
    Porro Virg Gab
    Salah Bruno (c) Rogers MGW KDH
    Bowen Watkins
    (Pickford Beto Williams Mavropanos)

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  23. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    MGW or Xavi for the remainder of the season?

    Im chasing 50 points

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      MGW

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      MGW. 50 points is a big ask with no chips

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  24. seanie3
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    best combo for FH this week

    a) Eze & Solanke
    b) Gakpo & Havertz

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't love either, maybe A

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gakpo & Solanke

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  25. Rollercoaster
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?
    Raya
    Gab VVD Porro
    Eze Xavi Cunha BrunoF (C)
    Watk(vc) Isak Bowen
    bench Kinsky Rogers Muki Neco

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  26. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any update on Gordon?

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  27. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Why no one is mentioning Wirtz as an option on FH?

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