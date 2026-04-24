Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 34 Free Hit team reveal

24 April 2026 143 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT TEAM REVEAL

I came out of Gameweek 33 with a fairly hefty red arrow, but that was always part of the plan, given I didn’t have my Bench Boost in play. I still feel confident about clawing back that ground – and more – through my chip strategy over the final five Gameweeks.

I’ve now activated my Free Hit chip for Gameweek 34, and the core of the team feels quite settled. David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhães (£7.1m), William Saliba (£6.1m), and Pedro Porro (£5.1m) are all likely to feature as the backbone of my defence.

price change predictions
143 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pick one from each.

    A. Vvd
    B. Mavropanos

    1. Mgw
    2. Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Henry The Gooner! ❤️⚽
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Are people that confident about Arsenal keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle?

    Raya's served me well for almost the entire season but I'm tempted to punt on a Woodman/Kinsky cheap double on FH because I prefer their chances of a clean sheet. Might yet go Raya but surprised he's in so many teams. Will definitely have Gabriel, still a threat.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Newcastle are without Gordon, Woltemade seems to be injured or left out(?) and same with Wissa. So Newcastle aren't exactly filled with attacking options for this match.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        True, but Arsenal have seemed so off it lately too. Might be that they manage to make it low-scoring at least

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Howe doesn't seem to like Wissa or Woltemade from a pressing point of view. One doesn't seem to know what Howe wants him to do off the ball and the other might be a bit too slow. Howe doesn't seem to want to adapt his tactics, despite the fact they don't seem to be working against the majority of teams in the league this season.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palace are better than Newcastle at the moment

      Especially if they are not rotating Sarr, Mateta etc

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True, fair enough

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Newcastle are playing poorly at the minute, but we're still a half decent counter attacking team, so I wouldn't completely rule out a consolation goal in a defeat. Depends whether you think Barnes, Osula and Elanga can get any joy against the Arsenal defence.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fair point

        Open Controls
  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    2FT 3.9m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Andersen Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Gordon* Wilson Dango
    Bowen

    Dub - Haaland Guiu Senesi

    Just Gordon to Rogers/MGW/Xavi? WC in 35.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah, MGW

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gordon to Xavi

      Open Controls
  4. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    Pick one from each position that you would bring in this week to keep for rest of season

    Def
    VVD
    Tarko
    Mavropanos

    Mid
    MGW
    Szboz
    Ndiaye
    KDH

    FWD
    Watkins
    Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Def no one tbh. But if I must VVD.

      Mid: Szobz

      Fwd: Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      VVD
      MGW
      Watkins

      (but Mavropanos if it opens things up with money saved)

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Tarko
      KDH
      Watkins

      Open Controls
    4. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mavro , but all good options
      MGW or KDH
      Watkins - by a mile

      Open Controls
  5. zon
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best differential © this week?

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Xavi

      Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    How is this 11?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Andersen Mukiele
    Bruno Mbeumo Anderson LeFee
    Bowen Thiago

    Open Controls
  7. TanN
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    1. N. Williams
    2. Mavropanos
    3. VVD
    4. Keane
    5. Porro

    Start 2:
    A - Thiago
    B - Watkins
    C - Bowen

    Midfield 5 (100% want to start these)
    Salah
    Xavi
    Bruno
    KDH
    MGW

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      1, 2, A, B

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        It really depends on how you see the West Ham vs Everton game going. Most seem to think that West Ham will win. I think Everton will win.

        Open Controls
    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      1,4,B,C

      Open Controls
  8. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Van Dijk captaincy for a laugh

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      🙂

      Open Controls
  9. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Hi all. FH team. Ok another draft with just two up front. What do you think, G2G or any changes?

    Raya
    Gabriel - VVD - Pedro Porro
    Salah - Rogers - Fernandes - Xavi - Gakpo
    Bowen - Watkins

    Dubravka - Saliba - Mukiele - Mane

    Open Controls
  10. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Why nobody picking Eze on FH ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      because arsenal attack is meh

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      His las 5 games are 2, 1, 3, 3, 2

      Plus arsenal are playing bad right now. He's scored 6 goals all season, and most importantly, he's not even playing 90 minutes every game. Overall, just a bad pick IMO.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      He's not playing Spurs

      Open Controls
  11. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Trying to pick 5 for my FH mid. Which 2 would you NOT pick?

    A) Rice
    B) Bruno F
    C) Salah
    D) Gakpo
    E) Gibbs-White
    F) Rogers
    G) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      A D

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      DG

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks - I've done this but also changed Rice to KDH.

        Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      DG

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks - as above, I've done this but changed rice to KDH also for the moment.

        Open Controls
  12. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    On FH

    A) Wilson
    B) Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any inputs to further improve my FH team? Maybe one more MUN midfielder?

    Raya
    Gab VVD Porro
    Salah Fernandes Wirtz Xavi
    Watkins Bowen Solanke

    Fodder; LeFée; Walker-Peters: Heaven

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks good. I have a very similar team. Just wanted to know why you picked Wirtz say over Gakpo. I have Gakpo and I’m undecided.

      Open Controls
  14. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    Are we all overlooking Casemiro? Good form 3 goals in 5, DC points in last 2 games, BAPS recently too.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      him and garner will never be popular picks

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      shhh

      Open Controls
  15. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Villa fits the bill in terms of upturn in form and fixtures, but what you reckon about rotation for key players like Watkins, Rogers, McGinn, Cash due to European League matches? Any of those more at risk than the others ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I guess McGinn is the most likely to get rotated. Others have been starting both games recently.

      Open Controls
  16. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Those considering these - bookies have them in this order to score (but not much in it)

    1) Cunha
    2) Gakpo
    3) Wilson

    So minutes and assists would decide

    Gakpo less minutes?

    Open Controls
  17. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Eze or Rice?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.