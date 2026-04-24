Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 34 Free Hit team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.
- READ MORE: Zophar’s FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Free Hit team + Q&A
- READ MORE: Lateriser’s FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Free Hit draft
GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT TEAM REVEAL
I came out of Gameweek 33 with a fairly hefty red arrow, but that was always part of the plan, given I didn’t have my Bench Boost in play. I still feel confident about clawing back that ground – and more – through my chip strategy over the final five Gameweeks.
I’ve now activated my Free Hit chip for Gameweek 34, and the core of the team feels quite settled. David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhães (£7.1m), William Saliba (£6.1m), and Pedro Porro (£5.1m) are all likely to feature as the backbone of my defence.