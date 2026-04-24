Mamardashvili, Alisson, Gomez: Liverpool injury latest for Gameweek 34

Giorgi Mamardashvili (leg wound) will definitely miss the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend. He’ll also be out for “weeks” beyond it.

However, Alisson (muscle) is not yet ruled out of Saturday’s match, despite not being pictured in full team training on Wednesday.

“Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and also not for the upcoming weeks. “Ali is close to a return to play. Let’s see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no. ” – Arne Slot

Despite the above comments, Slot hinted that Freddie Woodman would start, when speaking about a planned supporters’ protest during the game.

“Two weeks ago, against Fulham, there was also a protest, but we felt the complete support throughout the whole game from our fans. That’s what I mean about having the best interests of the club: when they have a protest like this, they are still there to support the team. That’s also what’s needed tomorrow, especially… the first one I’m thinking about is Freddie Woodman – if he has to start, if Ali is not ready to start. I think a player like him, but all of them, definitely need a lot of support from our fans tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

Joe Gomez is back available after a brief absence but Wataru Endo (foot) is still some distance from a return.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are also out.