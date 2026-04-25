Scout Notes

FPL notes: Eze + Havertz injury latest

25 April 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our full Scout Notes from Arsenal v Newcastle United are still to come but, in the meantime, we thought we’d bring you what Mikel Arteta said about Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) following the Gunners’ 1-0 win.

The two had earlier combined for the only goal of the game, with Eze finishing from a well-worked short corner.

But Havertz’s race was run after 34 minutes, with Eze following him off early in the second half.

“Both of them had to come off, I think it was small niggles. We don’t know the extent of that. Probably tomorrow we will know more.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz

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